Jazzy Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 5 stars I'm a big fan of this recipe. When people invite me to holiday dinner parties, I'm expected to bring this dish. I change the recipe a little, adding a half pound of crisp, crumbled bacon, sauteeing a cup or so of minced onion and fresh minced garlic instead of the dried stuff, and using pepper jack cheese instead of cheddar. It's unusual to have any left over after the carnage. Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful side dish. I followed the suggestions of "pinewood" and added about 1/2 pound of cooked crumpled bacon. I also sauteed about 1/2 cup of minced onion and 4 cloves of garlic instead of the dried stuff. I also added a jalepeno pepper seeded and finely chopped to give it a little spice since I did not have any spicy cheese. My whole family loved it. We will make this again! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars What I liked about this is that this is not your typical green bean casserole. This was great and easy to make. I was a little hesitate when I saw corn as the ingredients but this turned out delicious. The corn and cheese are an added zip. One thing I did different was add some of the fried onion into the mix to give it a little crunch and there was still plenty left for the topping. Rave reviews - will definetly make this again Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe again and again - it has become a favourite among my family and friends. It is the most requested side dish I make. In lieu of white corn, I will add whatever I have on hand - usually frozen yellow corn or even frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn and beans). I use onion powder if I don't have onion flakes on hand and it's just as tasty. Also, I use 2 cans of french fried onions as they seem to be a favourite topping. Delicious! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Wonderful recipe easy to prepare. Even a novice cook as myself was able to make wonderful this dish. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I'm not a huge fan of green bean casserole but this was really good. I liked the addition of the corn and cheese. Reheated it was a bit greasy from the cheese but it was still very good. I stirred in some of the French's onions and then also topped the casserole with them. I omitted the salt because the onions are so salty and I was glad I did. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a family dinner and it was a big hit. A different take on an old standard. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful, I used frozen green beans and corn instead of canned also added fresh mushrooms. Out goes all other green bean casserole recipes, thanks for sharing. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars So yummy! We devoured it tonight. The only change I made was that I used a 16 oz defrosted bag of frozen green beans instead of canned. I tried to get the lowest sodium cans of ingredients to keep it as healthy as possible. This has entered a permanent position in our meal rotation! Helpful (5)