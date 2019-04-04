Zesty Pantry Potato Stew

Something I threw together today. TVP is available in health food stores (and in more and more supermarkets, these days).

Recipe by Rachel K

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl toss together carrots, TVP, rice and onion. Transfer to a deep, round casserole dish. Press mixture down evenly. Layer potatoes on top of carrot mixture.

  • In a medium bowl combine salsa, sherry, salad dressing, water and cornstarch. Slowly pour over potatoes.

  • Bake, covered, in preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove cover and sprinkle with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese.

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and bake, uncovered, for 1 1/2 hours. Cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 5.5mg; sodium 494.5mg. Full Nutrition
