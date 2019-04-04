Zesty Pantry Potato Stew
Something I threw together today. TVP is available in health food stores (and in more and more supermarkets, these days).
Something I threw together today. TVP is available in health food stores (and in more and more supermarkets, these days).
I tried this recipe yesterday. This did not turn out well at all, it may have been because I left out the TVP (I have a friend who won't eat soy). The carrots were only half cooked, but this wasn't all bad because I don't like mushy carrots anyway. I gave this recipe four stars because I think I messed this one up. The ingredients look so yummy together, but I will probably not try this again. Don't give up on this recipe because of my adjustment with the TVP.Read More
We found it to be quite dry. We had to fix it up with more salsa and sour cream.Read More
I tried this recipe yesterday. This did not turn out well at all, it may have been because I left out the TVP (I have a friend who won't eat soy). The carrots were only half cooked, but this wasn't all bad because I don't like mushy carrots anyway. I gave this recipe four stars because I think I messed this one up. The ingredients look so yummy together, but I will probably not try this again. Don't give up on this recipe because of my adjustment with the TVP.
I cooked it an hour and a half at 350 and it did just fine. A tasty meatless meal. I'll make it again!
My husband liked this alot but it was a little to bitey for my kids.
easy to make and liked very much. I used 2 medium white and 2 small red potatoes raw instead of canned and was fine. thanks for the ideas!
We found it to be quite dry. We had to fix it up with more salsa and sour cream.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections