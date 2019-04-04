Pickled Green Beans

I use these in Bloody Marys, instead of celery sticks, and they are always a hit!

Recipe by Kimber

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 pints
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Cut green beans to fit inside pint canning jars.

  • Place green beans in a steamer over 1 inch of boiling water, and cover. Cook until tender but still firm, for 3 minutes. Plunge beans into ice water. Drain well.

  • Pack the beans into four hot, sterilized pint jars. Place 1 clove garlic and 2 sprigs dill weed in each jar, against the glass. Add 1 teaspoon of salt to each jar.

  • In a large saucepan over high heat, bring vinegar and water to a boil. Pour over beans.

  • Fit the jars with lids and rings and process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath.

