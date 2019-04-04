Pickled Green Beans
I use these in Bloody Marys, instead of celery sticks, and they are always a hit!
These are great! People couldn't get enough of them. The earlier reviewer who says this recipe is unsafe because it isn't pressure canned is incorrect. The acid in the vinegar makes this a pickle which means it is safe to water bath. You would NOT want to mess around with the 50/50 proportion of water to vinegar though, that could cause safety problems. The jars come out of the water bath with the beans looking ugly and shriveled but if you let the jars stand in your pantry for at least a couple of weeks the beans will rehydrate and look and taste just right.Read More
These remind me of pickles/green beans. Not great but not bad either. Just different.Read More
I have been making Dilly Beans for years and everyone now just expects to get a jar at Christmas. If you like things a little spicy, try putting a 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper or some red pepper flakes in each jar with the garlic and dill.
your recipe didn't indicate how long before you could eat them. I called my mother and mother in law and all they could tell me was if it was the same as pickles you needed to wait 3 to 4 months before eating???
Used half wax beans and half green beans. Also, substituted dill weed for fresh dill. Great recipe!
These beans are wonderful! My great uncle used to can dilly beans for me when I was younger and since he passed away I've been craving them. No one else in my family cans them. I found this recipe and made my own. I've been putting them into quarts because the pints just don't last long enough. Thanks so much!
This filled two large Ball Jars. I did double the garlic (four cloves in each jar), added 1/4 sliced onion to the bottom of each jar and 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper as well. So far, they smell amazing. This was very simple--it took less than ten minutes to make. I'm going to give it a couple days until I try them, but I'll tell you, it's going to be a hard couple days. ;) I'll update my review once I've had a chance to try it.
These are fantastic! My daughter loves to snack on them and of course they are great in Bloody Mary's. You can add red pepper flakes or other peppers to spice them up but I like them "dilly". I cannot wait to grow more beans this summer to make a lot more of these beans this year! I do like to chill the beans on ice for a couple of hours to make sure they are extra crisp.
I've been making these for years and the kids love them. include 1/8 - 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper in each jar for a little zip.
i love bloody marys these are great in them!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
Yum! After hearing a friend talk about eating these as a kid, I had to find a recipe and try them for myself. These are so good and easy to make. What a great snack! Thanks for the recipe.
Perfect as is. I did not change a thing. This is my 2nd batch.
I grew up eating and making Dilly Beans too. Love extra dill and add cayenne pepper for spice.
Good, but a bit too sour. I was surprised to see that there wasn't ANY sugar in this recipe but decided to try it as is anyway. Too sour. I added 1/2tsp to the jar I opened and shook it up and now they're perfect. It cut the acidity JUST enough!
I have other Pickled Bean Recipes, and they all say to ferment for 2-3 weeks.
These are amazing and people love them at a party!
I love this recipe. I changed it a little though. I used french beans, tarragon instead of dill , added 2 tblsp of sugar and reduced the salt by half. My family love them. They just eat them out of the jar...
Very good!
I have to make these every year. Family can't get enough. Perfect, simple recipe. Add seasonings to your taste, but this is great as is.
Thank you so much for this recipe!! I have a friend that bemoans not being able to find them in her area and lives in the desert—not good pickling weather there. I messed with the recipe by adding dried red chiles—they are spicy folks—and added whole garlic. These are wonderful!! If you are going to add garlic though, steam them, too—they were a little hard in my finish product—and they will change color after they are finished but both added a nice flavor to mine, though this recipe does not need them. Thanks again, and my friend asked me to bless you!
Love these. Have been making them for 3 years. Everyone loves them!
Haven't tried these yet, but thanks for indicating how many pints this recipe makes. Most don't and that's frustrating trying to figure out how many jars and what size you need.
my mother has made them for years and even the thought of them makes me begin to drool! a must is to add cayenne pepper to give them some good all around heat!! drop them in your bloody mary and have at it!
very good and easy. I love vinegar but this was a tad too strong for me. Will decrease the vinegar a bit next time. I had been craving pickled green beans for a while and couldn't find them in the grocery store so decided to check my tried and true "All Recipes" and there it was! I was very happy.
WE REALLY LIKE THESE! EASY AND THEY KEEP FOR A LONG TIME.
As someone mentioned these are incredible in bloody mary's.
We loved these so much we inhaled them. I'm making more for us and then a bunch for gifts.
My aunt used to make a similar recipe. My mother used to scold me as a kid for eating too many of these; she said I'd get an upset stomach. I couldn't find my aunt's recipe so I used this instead. The only difference was a pinch of cayenne pepper and I also mix in yellow beans. I always wait at least 2 weeks to open a jar. These are great for anyone who likes pickled anything.
awesome!!! i added hot peppers for the zest great flavor and nice and crunchy thanks for sharing
I don't like Dill so I left that out of them and they were tasty & crisp.
I make pickled beans every year. I misplaced my recipe and used this one because it's close to mine. I use fresh dill, raw beans and cut a Thai chili lengthwise for each jar. One chili makes them spicy, One and a half makes them hot. I can't make enough of them!
