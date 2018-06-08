Asparagus Oregenato

Rating: 3.44 stars
57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 10

Delicious, easy to make side dish. Goes great with chicken or roast beef...or anything!

By Elaina

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place asparagus in a 9x13 inch baking dish, and cover with bread crumbs, salt, pepper, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese. Lay slices of butter on top.

  • Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove cover, and bake 5 minutes more, or until browned on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 42.1mg; sodium 1342.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (54)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

~TAYLOR~
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2006
Oh my goodness. You have to love asparagus to love this recipe! Just get out a frying pan. Melt the butter add breadcrumbs to cover the bottom of the pan whatever darned seasonings you like fresh steamed or canned asparagus... flip when the bottom is browned and eat it. Add the cheese if you wish. We love this stuff and serve it at every holiday! Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

MOLSON7
Rating: 1 stars
11/18/2002
This was very easy to make but I thought it was terrible. I went with the previous reviewer and cut down on the bread crumbs. I have a feeling there is something missing from this recipe. I thought it was a waste of a great vegetable. I will not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 10
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
~TAYLOR~
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2006
Oh my goodness. You have to love asparagus to love this recipe! Just get out a frying pan. Melt the butter add breadcrumbs to cover the bottom of the pan whatever darned seasonings you like fresh steamed or canned asparagus... flip when the bottom is browned and eat it. Add the cheese if you wish. We love this stuff and serve it at every holiday! Read More
Helpful
(18)
MOLSON7
Rating: 1 stars
11/18/2002
This was very easy to make but I thought it was terrible. I went with the previous reviewer and cut down on the bread crumbs. I have a feeling there is something missing from this recipe. I thought it was a waste of a great vegetable. I will not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
GINAH1
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2003
Next time I make this I will use 1/2 the bread crumbs called for in the recipe. There were way too many and it overpowered the taste of the asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
KARCAR68
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
REALLY good! I used probably less than 1/2 the breadcrumbs called for though because I wanted to taste more of the asparagus. I also omitted the butter and tossed asparagus with small amount olive oil before adding the breadcrumbs. Turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(12)
THEELLISCOOK
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2003
We loved this recipe. I served it with grilled steaks. It was perfect. I'm sure I used more Parmesan cheese than the recipe called for--but when it comes to cheese the more the better right? One tip--use fresh grated Parmesan. The stuff in a can doesn't melt well. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Momof2
Rating: 3 stars
06/30/2008
I will agree....TOO MANY BREADCRUMBS. Also I added some crushed garlic for flavor while cooking. I do not like asparagus but husband loves it. He wasn't a huge fan of this. Says he likes the "other" way I make it much better. Guess I will have to keep trying. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
FOXHUNTER
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2003
I made this pretty much as listed. I think next time I will cut the spears up and probably put them in olive oil and then in bread crumbs. This tasted delicious but the crumbs formed a crust that made you eat it separately from the spears. Read More
Helpful
(6)
SHERRY B.
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2005
This recipe was awful. I made it on father's day and almost all of it was left and my family loves asparagus. They all thought it was missing something. It was way too much bread crumbs and I felt it needed something to moisten the crumbs like perhaps cream of mushroom soup with a little milk. What a waste of aspargus! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Ali
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2006
The first time I made it I used the butter and the asparagus came out somewhat mushy. The second time I forgot to put the butter in and I cut the asparagus up in smaller bites and it was crispy and crunchy! Very Excellent! It's a rave with family and friends! Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022