Asparagus Oregenato

Rating: 4 stars Oh my goodness. You have to love asparagus to love this recipe! Just get out a frying pan. Melt the butter add breadcrumbs to cover the bottom of the pan whatever darned seasonings you like fresh steamed or canned asparagus... flip when the bottom is browned and eat it. Add the cheese if you wish. We love this stuff and serve it at every holiday! Helpful (18)

Rating: 1 stars This was very easy to make but I thought it was terrible. I went with the previous reviewer and cut down on the bread crumbs. I have a feeling there is something missing from this recipe. I thought it was a waste of a great vegetable. I will not make this again. Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars Next time I make this I will use 1/2 the bread crumbs called for in the recipe. There were way too many and it overpowered the taste of the asparagus. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars REALLY good! I used probably less than 1/2 the breadcrumbs called for though because I wanted to taste more of the asparagus. I also omitted the butter and tossed asparagus with small amount olive oil before adding the breadcrumbs. Turned out great. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this recipe. I served it with grilled steaks. It was perfect. I'm sure I used more Parmesan cheese than the recipe called for--but when it comes to cheese the more the better right? One tip--use fresh grated Parmesan. The stuff in a can doesn't melt well. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I will agree....TOO MANY BREADCRUMBS. Also I added some crushed garlic for flavor while cooking. I do not like asparagus but husband loves it. He wasn't a huge fan of this. Says he likes the "other" way I make it much better. Guess I will have to keep trying. Thanks for the post. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I made this pretty much as listed. I think next time I will cut the spears up and probably put them in olive oil and then in bread crumbs. This tasted delicious but the crumbs formed a crust that made you eat it separately from the spears. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was awful. I made it on father's day and almost all of it was left and my family loves asparagus. They all thought it was missing something. It was way too much bread crumbs and I felt it needed something to moisten the crumbs like perhaps cream of mushroom soup with a little milk. What a waste of aspargus! Helpful (5)