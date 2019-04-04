Hawaiian French Toast
Made with surprisingly easy to find Hawaiian Sweet bread (or make it in a bread machine), this recipe puts a new twist on French toast. Serve right away with warm syrup. Can be garnished with coconut.
Made with surprisingly easy to find Hawaiian Sweet bread (or make it in a bread machine), this recipe puts a new twist on French toast. Serve right away with warm syrup. Can be garnished with coconut.
Tasty! I gave this recipe a try today, and loved it! I did not have any Hawaiian sweet bread, so I used Texas Toast instead, and it still came out great! I love the hint of rum flavor with the orange. I also did not make the sauce, but simply ate it with a sprinkling of sugar. Great, but will have to get everything that I need for the sauce and try that next time.Read More
I didn't have any Hawaiian bread, I used Italian bread. I wasn't so crazy about the syrup, regular syrup would have been better. I also agree with another reviewer, pineapple chunks would be better than crushed pineapple. I toasted sliced almonds and topped the toast with them while cooking so that they would adhere to the toast. I also sprinkled with some shredded coconut lastly. I feel that adding a bit of coconut extract to the egg mixture would have been better. Because I wanted a truly "tropical" tasting french toast, I topped the finished toast with a few slices of banana before serving. On the side, a few slices of mango to seal the deal! All of the elements were there, yet somehow it just didn't "wow" me. Maybe it was the bread? I feel my version needs a bit more tweaking to make it the tropical french toast I was looking for when I searched for this recipe. Yet the base of this recipe is lacking.Read More
Tasty! I gave this recipe a try today, and loved it! I did not have any Hawaiian sweet bread, so I used Texas Toast instead, and it still came out great! I love the hint of rum flavor with the orange. I also did not make the sauce, but simply ate it with a sprinkling of sugar. Great, but will have to get everything that I need for the sauce and try that next time.
I have used hawaiian bread for years as a french toast base. I like this recipe but I like a little simpler. I do the basic base of whole eggs, milk, vanilla, etc. and have found that the french vanilla creamer I use in my coffee makes an excellent addition to the batch. I also skip the fruit and everyone loves it!
YUM, YUM & YUM again!! This is an awesome alternative to the super heavy french toast I'm used to. It will be a perfect summer breakfast out by the pool!! I think I definetly have to add toasted coconut on top next time, and may experiment with the syrup...but this is just great! Thank you! :)
Yum! I didn't have rum extract, and I only used maple syrup instead of the fruit sauce, but the honey really made a big difference in this recipe.
This was really good. Don't skip the rum extract - it really adds to the flavor. I didn't have enough egg mixture to use the whole loaf of Hawaiian bread, but since I was feeding two people, it worked out better anyway. The fruit topping is easy and quite tasty, although you had better be in the mood for something sweet - whew! I accidentally added 1 teaspoon of orange rind to the sauce but it just made it even fruitier. All in all, a delicious meal that thoroughly satisfies your sweet tooth.
Yummy! This was delicious!!!! Very moist and flavorful. I didn't have the rum extract, so I used 1 tsp coconut rum instead and it still came out great=)
The stores around here don't carry Hawaiian bread, and I didn't have time to make it so I used Portuguese sweet bread. Everyone enjoyed this, and I will make again. I topped it off with coconut syrup from this site.
I didn't have any Hawaiian bread, I used Italian bread. I wasn't so crazy about the syrup, regular syrup would have been better. I also agree with another reviewer, pineapple chunks would be better than crushed pineapple. I toasted sliced almonds and topped the toast with them while cooking so that they would adhere to the toast. I also sprinkled with some shredded coconut lastly. I feel that adding a bit of coconut extract to the egg mixture would have been better. Because I wanted a truly "tropical" tasting french toast, I topped the finished toast with a few slices of banana before serving. On the side, a few slices of mango to seal the deal! All of the elements were there, yet somehow it just didn't "wow" me. Maybe it was the bread? I feel my version needs a bit more tweaking to make it the tropical french toast I was looking for when I searched for this recipe. Yet the base of this recipe is lacking.
This was a quick, simple yet different start to a busy weekend. Had most of the ingredients on hand- used real rum (love someone's idea of using coconut rum) and for the topping, had pineapple tidbits versus crushed. Drank the real pineapple juice before reading to use it so since didn't have mandarin oranges on hand, used some orange juice. Didn't use any maple syrup and with the honey, it was plenty sweet enough. Next time will sprinkle with a little coconut. Also had some homemade Amish bread that was able to slice thickly vs. Hawaiian bread and it still tasted great. Even my husband, who likes to stick to tradition, really enjoyed it. He jokingly remarked that we should see spinner dolphins swimming by our lanai any minute like during one of our trips to Maui (we live in Colorado!).
This was a wonderful addition to our normal brunch fare! Even my pickier hubby loved the sweet french toast. The syrup is fantastic, but I don't think it even needed it!
This is my husband and I's favorite new breakfast! I couldnt find the hawaiian bread in the loaf form at the store, so I used white texas toast. I left out the maple syrup because I felt it would be too much sweetness, and I was right. I couldn't imagine it with the maple syrup, it was perfect without it. I also added some coconut extract along with the vanilla and rum. Put some butter on the toast while its hot out of the pan. AMAZING!
this is good, not awesome but different. Its a nice change from the ordinary
Absolutely delicious! Absolutely the best french toast I've had yet!
This is just wonderful!!!
This was great! Did not use the syrup portion, but the French Toast part was a hit. Made for football guys this morning and topped with glazed nuts and syrup. We ate pineapple and oranges on the side.
This was just ok - the family did not like the syrup, but french toast did have a nice orange rum flavor to it.
Easy, delicious recipe! We're taking it to Hawaii for Christmas so we can add local fresh fruit. Can't wait!
We served this as breakfast for dinner for company we had over. Everyone loved it! I served the fruit on the side and it was a huge hit.
We liked it and we did not even make the syrup, which I am sure is great but did not need the extra calories.
A fun spin on a classic breakfast dish. I loved the bright, sweet flavors of the fruit on top.
I made this using 3/4 of a loaf of French bread. I didn’t think that 3 eggs would be enough so I used 5. That ran out after half of the bread so I made another batch with 5 more eggs. My husband can’t eat pineapple so I used an 11oz can of mandarin oranges. My family and I all enjoyed it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections