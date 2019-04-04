Hawaiian French Toast

Made with surprisingly easy to find Hawaiian Sweet bread (or make it in a bread machine), this recipe puts a new twist on French toast. Serve right away with warm syrup. Can be garnished with coconut.

Recipe by Dean

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow bowl, whisk together egg yolks, egg white, vanilla, rum extract, orange zest, water and 1 tablespoon honey.

  • Coat bread slices in egg mixture; set aside.

  • In a small saucepan, combine crushed pineapple, mandarin oranges, honey and maple syrup. Simmer over medium-low heat for 3 minutes.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Fry bread slices until brown on both sides. Serve hot with warm fruit sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
733 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 146.3g; fat 11g; cholesterol 149.6mg; sodium 305.4mg. Full Nutrition
