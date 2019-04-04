Spanish Rice II
Rice is sauteed with onion and green bell pepper, and then simmered with water, chopped tomatoes and spices.
I am a great lover of Spanish cooking and recipes, and have several of my own. This is probably the best rice recipe I have tasted--after I made two alterations. I used Chicken stock in place of water, and I added 1 large seeded and diced jalepeno to the green peppers. This gave it the little added "bite" that I was used to in Spanish cuisine. Five cheers for Dave on this fine recipe. I will make it many more times, as my small family and many friends agreed with me on the outcome. Thanks again, Dave.Read More
Maybe I'm not doing it right but it turned out soggy and bland. I had to add a lot of seasoning to spice it up, but I couldn't make it less soggy. Won't make again.Read More
Nice recipe! I used beef broth instead of water, and added some minced garlic and 3/4 teaspoon of cumin. Just before serving I topped this off with some shredded cheddar cheese. Delicious!
A friend of mine makes a wonderful spanish rice and i couldnt get her on the phone so i looked this one up. I was very happy with my decision. My whole family loved this recipe. I used 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin and one teaspoon chili powder because my friend used cumin and i wanted to add it to mine. I love this combination and it will be a regular in my house! thank you
I followed another reviewers advice and added a clove of garlic. I used a heaping teaspoon of chili powder (2 seemed too much to me) & have to say this was some of the best Spanish rice I've ever had the pleasure of eating. I will definately be making this again. Went great with Carne Asada! Thanks Dave! :O)
Very good! And very simple. I did substitute a can of low sodium chicken broth for the water, added a little chopped garlic, and used a can of Rotell Fiesta flavor tomatoes with cilantro and lime juice. I made fajitas and served this as a side dish topped with Mexican blend cheese and sliced olives, and I should have doubled the recipe! It was gone in a flash! This one is a keeper! So easy and taste BETTER than the rice in most restaurants! Thanks!
Like most others, I used chicken stock instead of water. Mine was too spicy...next time I'll add less chili powder. There was a big difference in the taste of this recipe and a box. This tasted so fresh...will definitely make this again. Thanks!
This is a great rice recipe! I made it last weekend for my Mothers birthday and everyone loved it. I added a few sprinkles of cumin, but other than that didn't stray from the recipe, thanks Dave.
What an easy Spanish Rice recipe. It was much better than the stuff from a box. The only change I made was to use a can of tomatoes and a can of green chilies (I didn't have a can with).
I must have forgotten to rate this one... I've made this recipe many times. As written it is a 4 star recipe (I made it this way several times). But something was missing... Another reviewer figured it out - ADD 1 teaspoon cumin. Decrease Chili powder to 1 teaspoon. It makes all the difference! Great, easy recipe!
Just what I was looking for. Easy to make-perfect taste. This will be a regular in our household as a side dish with Mexican meal.
This is the best rice I have ever made. However, I took some suggestions from other reviewers and made the following changes. I used bacon grease instead of oil. Be sure you use long grain rice such as Uncle Ben's. Using a 12 inch skillet saute garlic, onion and the green pepper for just a minute then add rice and continue sauteing until the rice is well browned. Substitute chicken broth for the water. The recipe does not specify the brand of tomatoes but use Rotel brand which is 10 ounces. If you use regular diced tomatoes they are 15 ounces which probably contributed to some reviewers having soggy rice. Plus Rotel tomatoes add to the spicy flavor of this recipe. Chili powders vary a lot in hotness. I used a mexican chili powder and added 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin. The rice was perfectly spicy for us but would probably have been too spicy for children or even some adults. This recipe would make a wonderful and tasty one dish meal by simply added shredded chicken, ground beef, sausage of meat of your choice to it. Tonight I'm trying it with ground beef and will substitute beef broth for the chicken broth.
Yummy! I used chicken broth instead of water based on other recommendations. I also substituted red bell pepper for the green because that's all I had on hand. Tasted a lot better than the boxed rice!
Best Spanish rice ever! Always a staple when I make Mexican. To the recipe add 1 can of kidney beans, sliced onion, jualipinos, olives and some cumin it really makes it amazing!
I've made many spanish rice recipes in the hopes of finding one that truely tasted like spanish rice, and this is that recipe! I followed some other people's advice by adding chicken broth instead of water, adding a generous teaspoon of cumin, and one diced up jalapeno. In addition I rinsed the rice well and let dry before I browned it with the other ingredients, though this is not included in the original directions. I've only begun washing my rice before cooking when I tried this recipe. I read on a lot of reviews that it was necessary and boy were they right! I will never use another spanish rice recipe.....ever!
My whole family loves this rice. I make it in the rice cooker and it turns out perfect. I change nothing to it. The spice is just right for my 2 year old twins and still is just right for me and my husband.
This was delicisious but from the beginning I knew there would be too much liquid since the can of tomatoes has liquid in it. I reduce the water to 1.5 cups to compensate for the water from the can of tomatoes and it came out PERFECTO! I also added cummin and fresh celantro. YUMMO!!!
Very good! We are trying to eat healthier and those packaged rices are so full of sodium and fat I wanted to try my own. This is it! I did use one can of lower sodium chicken broth (plus a little water to equal two cups total). I also added 1/2 tsp of cumin and only 1/2 tsp of salt. I didn't have canned tomatoes with chilis, so I used one small can (14 oz) of whole tomatoes, cut up (used only 1/2 the liquid) and 1 tbsp of canned mild chilis. It was delicious, and I really like that I can control the amount of sodium and fat!
YUM! I used brown rice but otherwise made no changes. The one thing I would caution is allow plenty of time for the rice to simmer down- mine needed about 35 minutes total. However, the end result is so delicious. I will definitely be making this again.
I took some of the advice of other reviewers and used bacon grease and garlic and this rice turned out beautifully. I've made it twice already in the last month and it is now one of my go-to recipes! Thanks.
I loved this recipe. I had everything on hand so I decided to make this with enchiladas. Next time I would add some garlic and maybe a few more seasonings but it's a great basic recipe.
This was fantastic!!! For those of you who think it is soggy/mushy....DO NOT stir it. Just put the lid on and let it go. I used long grain rice and cooked for only 15 minutes and it was perfect!!!
Making this was magical in the sense that it created something I'd had no idea how to do; Mexican restaurant rice! I love this rice, it's half the reason I go out for Mexican, and now I know the secret. Thank you!
Good recipe to start from. Great once perfected. I loved the incorporation of mild green chilis (I used canned smoked mild green chilis). I like garlic so I added one minced garlic clove to the onions. I used vegetable broth in place of water to add flavor and to let it remain vegetarian. I added a dash of cumin, chili, and cayenne powder. I omitted the bell pepper for the lack of! Make sure the rice is browned and to stir it to keep it from burning and you'll end up with great spanish rice!
Awesome recipe!! Tastes even more divine with 1 tsp. cumin and a clove of chopped garlic added. So yummy, one of the best and most authentic tasting recipes on the site. Thanks for the recipe!
This rice was amazing;)
I served this rice with chicken enchiladas last night and it was WONDERFUL!!! This is so much better than the Spanish rice mixes you buy at the store and even better than what most restaurants serve! I was out of white rice so I used a bag of yellow Spanish rice. I also replaced the water with homemade chicken broth, added a little garlic powder, pepper and kept everything else the same. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!!!
This was great! I only had the extra hot rotel tomatoes, so it made it with a super kick! Will definately make again!
Very tasty! I added black beans and omitted the chile powder (i didn't have any). I used canned tomatoes that had garlic, basil and oregeno in them already. Tasted even better on day two! Next time I will use a little less water though. YUM YUM!
This recipe is good but uses too much liquid. Liquid should be cut back to about 1 1/2 parts water to 1 part rice. Otherwise, your rice is still swimming in liquid when it should be done.
I am REALLY excited to report that I've found the secret ingredient to making this rice AMAZING! BEEF BROTH. The chicken broth was good, but seemed lacking. One night I had no chicken broth, but plenty of beef broth and tried it and it was AMAZING! Give it a try- you won't be disappointed! Some other tips from another reviewer that I followed and was very pleased with: 1)Add a clove or two of minced garlic, 2)Saute the veggies a little before adding the rice, 3)Take the time and brown the rice well, 4) Add a 1/2 tsp of ground cumin, 5) Use broth instead of water. I will have to try using bacon grease instead of oil next time!
I tried this tonight because I was looking for a new rice recipe, and I had everything here to make it! We don't eat meat anymore, so I doubled the recipe to make it a main meal. We loved it!! I followed the recipe exactly, except added a little cumin. It's definitely a keeper! Thanks!
First time I made Spanish rice without a package, and I'm never going back! I used: ~olive oil ~brown rice ~green onions ~jar of salsa (because w had that but would have had to go to the store for tomatoes) ~added garlic in with oil, onions and pepper ~ and used home-mixed taco seasoning instead of chili powder. Rice needed to low-boil for 30 min, not just simmer. Great recipe! Thank you.
This recipe is amazing! Especially with the chicken broth in lieu of water. It's the only way to do it in my opinion. I love this recipe. It doesn't need anything else but since my family loves it, I'll add some chopped cilantro and when I have them, sliced baby carrots. This is an excellent rice to use for arroz con pollo. Just shred some rotisserie chicken and toss it in! It's wonderful!
We have Mexican food every Christmas Eve and this is the rice. I double it because it's a favorite leftover. I use veggie broth instead of water & add garlic and cumin and a bit of fresh cilantro or parsley. When moisture is almost gone, I lower heat VERY low and let it dry out slowly while fluffing and watching carefully so that it dries without burning or being sticky.
Taking this to a potluck later today, so I doubled the recipe. Used chicken stock instead of water, as I always do, & only 1 can of Ro-tel, it is plenty spicy! I do hope I have some left to bring home-just don't know how many folks will be there. I did add some cumin & used dried, chopped onions instead of fresh. Did not sauté before cooking in the microwave. I will be making this again.
I also use chicken broth instead of water, chopped garlic and I also add oregano and cumin, as did another reviewer. I double my recipe so I used 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and 2 tablespoons of butter. This dish is delicious .
Very good recipe. Adjusted the recipe based on the suggestions of Jodi Lynn.
instead of white rice, I like to cook this recipe with cracked wheat (coarse bulgur). make its taste better :)))
Wasn't very tasty.
I make it with regular brown rice (with normal cooking time of 45 mins) and it's fantastic as well. Just let it cook that extra 15 mins.
this was very good but spicy....I cut back on the chili powder next time I will omit it all together. I must be a little wimpy.
Excellent!! I will definitely make this again. I followed the recipe as it was written except I fried up a pound of lean hamburg in some olive oil first. Did not use any vegetable oil in the recipe.
Totally Tex-Mex. Made exactly as directed - Note to self: next time, use chicken broth and cut chili powder down by half. Add cumin. Dont use liquid from can AND water ... made it too mushy.
When we go to our fav Mexican restaurant my 6 yo gr.son will only order the Spanish Rice. I made this over the weekend and he asked me if I went to our fav restaurant and bought the rice for him! I did use chicken stock and sauteed onion and green pepper with rice. Yum OLE! Big keeper, this one. Thank you!!
Very good. I used Chicken broth and Rotel's diced tomatoes with habaneros, which made it very spicy. Then followed the directions. I will make this again next time I make Mexican food again
Great rice.....
LOVE this rice.
My husband gives this dish 5 stars with some minor changes. I used 1 can chicken broth in place of water; added 1 small yellow wax pepper - seeded and chopped fine, and 1/2 red bell pepper. I cut the chili powder in half , and added 1/2 tsp. ground cumin. Very good!
This was my first time to make homemade spanish rice. It was terrific! I did have to add a tish bit more water but other than that I stayed true to the recipe. My family is obessed with Mexican food and we all give it the thumbs up!
To drain or not to drain? That sure was my question. I wondered if I should included the juice from the can of tomatoes PLUS 2 cups of water...I did and regret it. There was far too much liquid which resulted in mushy rice. And it was very bland as written. I felt the need to add a LOT of cumin, taco seasoning, oregano as well as 2X chili powder and it still was just a mediocre rice dish. I may try again using broth instead of water (which I am kicking myself for not doing in the first place).
I added some ground beef, (about 1 lb.) along with the 6 suggested ingredients from another user. It turned a very tasty side dish into a main dish. Add a side salad and you have a complete meal.
Good recipe. I made a couple of changes. 1) replace vegetable oil with olive oil or even butter. It tastes better and is healthier. 2) Add 1/2 to 1 tsp cayenne pepper. 3) Add 1/2 tsp cumin. Between this and the cayenne, this has a great taste. 4) Use 1.5 cups chicken stock instead of water, or add 2 chicken boullion cubes. 5) Add a clove or two of finely chopped garlic when sautéing peppers and onions. 6) For chili powder, use chipotle chili powder or some combination of chipotle and regular chili powder. I change this around a little.
The best! Tastes just like my aunt used to make!
This recipe is GREAT!!!! The only thing I added is cumin and a little more chili powdre other than that I wouldn't change a thing...Thank you for the recipe!!!
I've made this recipe several times and love it. I use vegetable broth (some people use chicken broth but we are vegetarians!) instead of water, brown rice instead of white. I use whatever bell peppers I have on hand - my favorite is to make it colorful by using red, yellow and green peppers, I added garlic and a touch of cumin. Love it.
Thank you for a recipe that does not include prepared salsa! Like others, I added cumin. If you want to make it more like a main dish, Add some browned hamburger or, better yet, spicy sausage. I think I will try adding chicken next time. Thanks for a great recipe. This will be a staple in my home -- something I can make as is, or a good base for customizing!
I followed the suggestions by Jodi Lynn (the first review) but added half a teaspoon of turmeric, which gives the rice a lovely yellow colour. Will try adding some saffron threads next time.....
REALLY good - but way too hot if you use hot Rotel AND the chili powder. Next time, will use regular Rotel w/ green chiles & the 2 t chili powder. Also, added a can of sliced new potatoes to the onion & rice when sautéing (mainly b/c my grandmother always cut up a potato to use in her Spanish rice.) Will be using this as my go-to Spanish rice from now on.
I have tried several times to make dishes with uncooked white rice and my rice always turns out hard n crunchy even when i follow the recipe exactly but for some reason I finally got it. In this case I did twist the recipe according to other reviewers, but I finally got the rice right! This is what I did: I first sauteed the onions, green peppers and added 2 garlic cloves minced until tender, then i added the rice until lighty brown. I then added 2 cups of chicken broth instead of water, along with 1/4 tsp cumin,no salt, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, and chilli powder as directed, diced canned tom with garlic n onion, 1 can on green chilles. I brought to a boil at medium heat, then covered and reduced heat to low for about 40 minutes and did not remove the cover until the timer went off. It turned out perfect!!! I am so happy I can finally make a recipe with white rice that turns out cooked and not crunchy. WOOOHOOOO!!!!!
Flavor was good, but I didn't get my brown rice cooked all the way through.
Delicious and just the right amount of spicey! I didn't change a thing.
This was good even though I didn't cook it all the way lol. I bet it will be great next time around!
This was very good but I could have done with half as much chili powder & I love lots of chili powder in my chili But not so much in this. But, overall, a good recipe. Thank you!
GREAT recipe!! For some reason I can NEVER get rice to have the right consitancy, but with this recipe, I finally got it!! Used red bell pepper instead of green, and I used 1 can chicken broth + water to equal 2 cups (I think it came to about 1/4 c water) but other than that followed the recipe to the T...love it!! I've been looking for a Spanish Rice recipe for SOO long and this is it!! No more Lipton's Spanish Rice for this girl! Thanx Dave!
This is an easy side dish or an easy meal with the addition of a protein. The vegetarians in my family enjoy adding cottage cheese as a topping to this. The meat eaters enjoy seasoned, browned ground beef along with it.
LOVED this! Easy to make, delicious to eat! Followed others: used chicken broth instead of water, added 2 cloves garlic minced and 1 tsp of ground Cumin. Keeper!
This was simple enough to throw together for a weeknight side dish! I did add a dash of cumin and a clove of garlic! very very tasty!
This was exactly what I was looking for. Thank you for the recipe. It was great!
Good side dish but makes more than 4 servings.
I've made this recipe several times now in the past 6 months. After the first time I used chicken broth instead of water and it's the easiest, fastest and best tasting I've ever had. It's better than any I've ever had in an expensive restaurant. I also use about a 3/4cup extra of the broth cause we don't like it as dry. You really can't mess this one up. it's awesome.
Loved this one and will totally make again. I drive into the US just to get canned tomatoes with green chilies. Haven't seen them in Ontario, canada
This was good, but could've used more spice!
skipped the bell pepper and onion, and subbed chicken broth for the water...and still came out great
I have made this several times for my family and also for dinner guests. I use brown rice and add cumin as another guest recommended. A must have side for most Mexican style dishes.
I loved this rice!! I didn't have the green pepper on hand or the diced tomatoes with green chilies. I just used a can of regular diced tomates and it came out great. I also used chicken broth instead of water. Very yummy!!!!
This recipe was easy and great. I added Garlic and used beef broth instead of water and 1 jalepeno which replaced the green chilies. Very yummy, we had taco night, so the next day's lunch I mixed some of the meat mixture. OH MAN!!!
I really love this recipe. I substitute half chicken broth with half water and I also substitute half the chili powder with half cumin to add a little more spice and flavor.
Excellent recipe! Made it EXACTLY as is! So thankful to have my very own spanish rice recipe to use from now on!
My family loved this one. The next week I made it for a potluck at my office, and a double batch got gobbled up and several people asked for the recipe. Very good and quite easy.
I've tried several Spanish rice recipes on this site and this is truly the best. I do always use chicken broth instead of plain water. The measurements are just right on this recipe, using long grain rice always. Not too soggy, not too dry. I did use another reviewers suggestion of bacon grease in stead of oil to fry the pepper/onions/rice in and I did add in a chopped jalapeño and minced garlic. A bit of cumin and paprika give more of the Spanish flair to this dish. This is now my to go to recipe for Spanish rice.
As written its 3 star rice. Use chicken broth and a little tomato sauce or ketchup and this rice is 5 star.
I did not add the bell pepper..13 year old's request. I did add about 1 tsp. of ground cumin. I used the diced tomatoes and green chilies with lime and cilantro and added a couple of squeezes of fresh lime juice after I placed it in the serving bowl. Top with a few sprigs of cilantro. Excellent! I did use basmati rice for the white rice. Thanks, John Mac for this delicious recipe!
So yummy! I used just diced tomatoes instead of the kind with chiles (can't take heat) and reduced the chili powder (for the same reason). Really flavorful and easy - I will definitely make this again!
Turned out restaurant style! I had to adjust for what I had on hand, but the measurments are right on! I used a 12oz can diced tomatoes, but also uped the rice to 1 1/2 cups and added a small can of diced gree chilis seperate. Powdered onion, chili, and garlic, and salt seasonings were all I had, but turned out perfect in the end!
I just made this recipe for my friends. I have never made Spanish rice before and it was a big hit. This is good for beginner cooks.
Made this recipe for mother's day! Mom and grandma don't eat onions or garlic, or anything spicy, so I left out the chile, chile powder, and the onion. For 5 servings, I used just under one cup of white rice, 1 whole green pepper, a 15 ounce can of diced tomatoes, and a whole bushel of asparagus. I also used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and i threw the green pepper and the asparagus in there for a few minutes before i put the rice in, just so they can brown a little. The 1 cup rice to 2 cups water is a perfect ratio, and came out perfectly! Great recipe.
I really liked this recipe, so did the fam. I served this with chimichangas and a salad. I didn't have any minced garlic. So I used garlic power, while the it was sauteing. Only thing diffent was that I did use chicken (herbal)broth in place of the water and I added cumin. Really easy and delicious.
Yummy! Good side dish for Mexican meals.
Very Good! I was making a vegan meal and this was a hit! As with all the recipes on this I go out of my way to make them according to the original and I was very pleased! Thanks for sharing!
We added the cumin and replaced the water with chicken broth as suggested and it was Wonderful!! I'll probably halve the chili powder since it was a little spicy for my little ones!
Really good! I did however add less water to it so it didn't turn out so soggy.
This was so tasty! I doubled the sauce and marinated the chicken in some of the sauce (before I cooked it and thickened it). I also grilled the chicken. It was very good and I'll make it again!
Super yummy! I've never tried making my own spanish rice before - but this was simple and delicious. I actually simplified this recipe even more by using a rice cooker. I omitted the fresh onion and instead used 1 TBSP onion flakes. I also substituted the green bell pepper, can diced tomatoes, and green chiles for 1 (7 oz) can of casera. Last, I substituted the 2 cups water for 2 cups chicken stock.
Love this recipe. Very easy to make and tastes wonderful. I also use chicken or veggie broth instead of water and decrease the amount of liquid used as I like a fluffier, drier rice. I also add cumin because I love the taste. I don't use onions in my recipes but did add in some minced garlic for added flavor.
When I make Spanish rice, this is the recipe I use. We love it.
My new favorite side dish. You can be really creative with this by adding different types of canned tomato's, peppers and spices. So good!
I followed many helpful suggestions but there was a layer of burnt rice on the bottom. I probably shouldnt have tripled the recipe in the same pot because the rice cooked unevenly. I added garlic,onion, vegetable broth and i used chopped fresh cilantro.great flavor!
Very good! My family loved this as a side dish with the steak fajitas I made for supper. Really easy to make and good. I did add a few more spices for taste.
