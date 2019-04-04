Spanish Rice II

This is the best rice I have ever made. However, I took some suggestions from other reviewers and made the following changes. I used bacon grease instead of oil. Be sure you use long grain rice such as Uncle Ben's. Using a 12 inch skillet saute garlic, onion and the green pepper for just a minute then add rice and continue sauteing until the rice is well browned. Substitute chicken broth for the water. The recipe does not specify the brand of tomatoes but use Rotel brand which is 10 ounces. If you use regular diced tomatoes they are 15 ounces which probably contributed to some reviewers having soggy rice. Plus Rotel tomatoes add to the spicy flavor of this recipe. Chili powders vary a lot in hotness. I used a mexican chili powder and added 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin. The rice was perfectly spicy for us but would probably have been too spicy for children or even some adults. This recipe would make a wonderful and tasty one dish meal by simply added shredded chicken, ground beef, sausage of meat of your choice to it. Tonight I'm trying it with ground beef and will substitute beef broth for the chicken broth.