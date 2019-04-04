Spanish Rice II

Rice is sauteed with onion and green bell pepper, and then simmered with water, chopped tomatoes and spices.

By JOHN MAC

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium heat. Saute rice, onion, and bell pepper until rice is browned and onions are tender.

  • Stir in water and tomatoes. Season with chili powder and salt. Cover, and simmer for 30 minutes, or until rice is cooked and liquid is absorbed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 7.6g; sodium 881.5mg. Full Nutrition
