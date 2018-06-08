Pomegranate Relish

Rating: 4.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Relish or salsa made with fresh pomegranates. Delicious with roast turkey.

By Ruth Levene

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Juice the pomegranates retaining the seeds and juice.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Saute shallots until golden. Stir in pomegranate juice and seeds, lime juice, salt and pepper. Cook for about 3 minutes, or until slightly reduced. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

  • Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 8.3g; sodium 5.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Scriptchick
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2003
A tasty savory relish similar to cranberry sauce but with an oniony olive oily tang! Perfect for someone with a pomegranate tree who doesn't know what to do with them all. The pomegranate seeds are a little crunchy like slightly unpopped popcorn. The best way to juice them (and I've tried EVERYTHING) is one of those old-fashioned orange juicers with the lever-- not the kind you turn the orange onto the cone. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

Kathie
Rating: 2 stars
11/01/2008
I was really excited to try this because I love pomegranate and I had six on them sitting on my sink. I used the suggestion of an old fashioned crank grinder to get the juice out and all I got was a mess and crushed seeds. I ended up using a hand citrus juicer which still made a big mess. Between prep and cleanup it took a good hour to make and then it was just okey with baked chicken. That night both my husband and I had "intestinal issues". Needless to say I won't be making it again. A big disappointment. Read More
Helpful
(2)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Scriptchick
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2003
A tasty savory relish similar to cranberry sauce but with an oniony olive oily tang! Perfect for someone with a pomegranate tree who doesn't know what to do with them all. The pomegranate seeds are a little crunchy like slightly unpopped popcorn. The best way to juice them (and I've tried EVERYTHING) is one of those old-fashioned orange juicers with the lever-- not the kind you turn the orange onto the cone. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Alan E. Hawkins
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2009
good relish... a good way to get the seeds out I cut the pomegranate in half and fill a large bowl with cold water and break apart the pieces in the water and push out the seeds with my thumbs as I break it all apart.. the rind and white pieces will float while the seeds go to the bottom. Scoop off the white stuff and rinse seeds in collander doing a final cleaning and throw seeds on a couple paper towels. saw this on "Good Eats" w/ Alton Brown Read More
Helpful
(13)
RRRANCH
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2003
Pomagranates are not items we find in our town store but when they did have it and I found yours recipe..we asked the store owner if he could get more..but alas no way..but when he would get them he would let us know....We thank you for sharing this with us for it was great and yummy on any kind of meat... Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Stacie
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2006
Great with Thanksgiving dinner and a great alternative for diabetics. I used parsley instead of cilantro because a bunch of us don't like cilantro. I didn't juice the pomegranate and just used the seeds. I wish I had juiced it or ground the seeds because the seeds were a bit cruncy. Finally if you are seeding a pomegranate yourself it will take a lot longer than the stated 5 minutes! I think it took me 30min to get the seeds out of the pomegranates (though maybe there is a faster technique)! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Paprikasgirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2009
I have not made this recipe yet but I have an easy way to seed a pomegranate. I carefully take off the top of the pomegranate without hitting the seeds. With a very sharp knife I score the fruit into quarters again without cutting too deep. In a large deep bowl take the pomegranate and pull apart over the bowl. Take each quarter and place it skin side up in one hand with your fingers open. In your other hand take a wooden spoon and whack the skin side of the pomegranate. The seeds just fall out. Don't be afraid to hit fairly hard. You will be amazed how quickly the seeds fall out and the rind just stays on the skin. You may have to still pick a few seeds out but this is so simple. Have fun!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kristen Mcintosh
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2010
This salsa is awesome. It is like a party in your mouth with all of the different flavors and the lime tortilla chips are the perfect accompaniment. I am not fond of Italian Parsly so left it out and did not miss it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
VIVNIDHI
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2009
I forgot to cook anything at all. I did not juice the pomegranate either just took the seeds out and added the rest of the stuff. Nothing was left! Even my 2 year old loved it. Thanks for a novel idea of serving pomegranate. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kathie
Rating: 2 stars
11/01/2008
I was really excited to try this because I love pomegranate and I had six on them sitting on my sink. I used the suggestion of an old fashioned crank grinder to get the juice out and all I got was a mess and crushed seeds. I ended up using a hand citrus juicer which still made a big mess. Between prep and cleanup it took a good hour to make and then it was just okey with baked chicken. That night both my husband and I had "intestinal issues". Needless to say I won't be making it again. A big disappointment. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Julie Ann
Rating: 2 stars
04/28/2015
To me the pomegranates and the shallots just didn't complement each other. The seeds which I pretty much expected were just too crunchy and "raw" tasting. I should have just sprinkled whole pomegranate seeds on my salad. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022