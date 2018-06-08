Pomegranate Relish

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars A tasty savory relish similar to cranberry sauce but with an oniony olive oily tang! Perfect for someone with a pomegranate tree who doesn't know what to do with them all. The pomegranate seeds are a little crunchy like slightly unpopped popcorn. The best way to juice them (and I've tried EVERYTHING) is one of those old-fashioned orange juicers with the lever-- not the kind you turn the orange onto the cone. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars good relish... a good way to get the seeds out I cut the pomegranate in half and fill a large bowl with cold water and break apart the pieces in the water and push out the seeds with my thumbs as I break it all apart.. the rind and white pieces will float while the seeds go to the bottom. Scoop off the white stuff and rinse seeds in collander doing a final cleaning and throw seeds on a couple paper towels. saw this on "Good Eats" w/ Alton Brown Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Pomagranates are not items we find in our town store but when they did have it and I found yours recipe..we asked the store owner if he could get more..but alas no way..but when he would get them he would let us know....We thank you for sharing this with us for it was great and yummy on any kind of meat... Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Great with Thanksgiving dinner and a great alternative for diabetics. I used parsley instead of cilantro because a bunch of us don't like cilantro. I didn't juice the pomegranate and just used the seeds. I wish I had juiced it or ground the seeds because the seeds were a bit cruncy. Finally if you are seeding a pomegranate yourself it will take a lot longer than the stated 5 minutes! I think it took me 30min to get the seeds out of the pomegranates (though maybe there is a faster technique)! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I have not made this recipe yet but I have an easy way to seed a pomegranate. I carefully take off the top of the pomegranate without hitting the seeds. With a very sharp knife I score the fruit into quarters again without cutting too deep. In a large deep bowl take the pomegranate and pull apart over the bowl. Take each quarter and place it skin side up in one hand with your fingers open. In your other hand take a wooden spoon and whack the skin side of the pomegranate. The seeds just fall out. Don't be afraid to hit fairly hard. You will be amazed how quickly the seeds fall out and the rind just stays on the skin. You may have to still pick a few seeds out but this is so simple. Have fun!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This salsa is awesome. It is like a party in your mouth with all of the different flavors and the lime tortilla chips are the perfect accompaniment. I am not fond of Italian Parsly so left it out and did not miss it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I forgot to cook anything at all. I did not juice the pomegranate either just took the seeds out and added the rest of the stuff. Nothing was left! Even my 2 year old loved it. Thanks for a novel idea of serving pomegranate. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars I was really excited to try this because I love pomegranate and I had six on them sitting on my sink. I used the suggestion of an old fashioned crank grinder to get the juice out and all I got was a mess and crushed seeds. I ended up using a hand citrus juicer which still made a big mess. Between prep and cleanup it took a good hour to make and then it was just okey with baked chicken. That night both my husband and I had "intestinal issues". Needless to say I won't be making it again. A big disappointment. Helpful (2)