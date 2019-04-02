1 of 66

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was simple and very good. I cut the slices about 1/4 inch, and melted the butter to pour on top. I then added a layer of dried parsley and a thin layer of seasoned salt. Came out great- no leftovers! This is very easy to adapt, also- sprinkle with Italian herbs and Parmesan, or any other combo that goes with your meal. This will probably become an easy weeknight side at our house. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars These Potatoes are defiently a keeper. Very easy to make and every time I make them there is never any left overs. One more thing I put them in a single layer in the baking dish and cooked them for 1 hour for a more tender potato. Hope this helps :o) Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I used red potatoes I had on hand and left the skins on. I pre-melted the butter, spread over potatoes, and then seasoned. I cooked them at 375 (i had some chicken in the oven too) and it worked just great. These were simple, easy, and tasted great. My husband loved them! Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars Good, not great. Laying butter slices on the potatoes didn't seem as practical to me as just drizzling them with olive oil, tho' melted butter would have achieved the same thing. The baking temperature of 350 degrees seemed low to me, so I raised the temperature to 400 degrees and I was pleased with that higher temperature. I also used fresh parsley rather than dried, always a better choice if you have it available. I sliced the potatoes lengthwise, about 1/2" thick, which made them particularly attractive on the plate. Sprinkling them with a little freshly grated Parmesan cheese gave them the pizzazz I think they cried out for. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars SOOOOOOOOOOOOO FAB!!!!!!!!! We served this with flank steak with horseradish sauce (from this site) for company and he couldn't stop raving about how good these potatoes were! I sliced my potatoes put them in a baking dish dizzled with melted butter and added the seasonings. I baked mine at 425 for about an hour because I doubled the recipe. I didn't turn the potatoes- some were crispy-some were soft..........soooooooooooo luscious! Make these!!!!! They're delicious!!!! I eyeballed the season salt because I used salted butter and didn't want to oversalt- use your judgement and you won't be disappointed! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars These were great and the entire family loved them. I did add some garlic powder and am really glad I did-fantastic addition! I highly recommend these-very easy side dish to prepare. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Loved these...incredibly easy to make and both the grown-ups and the kids loved them. I did cover with foil to speed up the cooking time and then took it off to crisp them up. ALSO the (few) leftovers we had were perfect "hashbrowns" the next morning! Thanks for a quick and easy alternative potato side dish! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This is one of our new favorite snacks. We actually went a little bit more unhealthy and add cheese and bacon to the top! Very good! Helpful (6)