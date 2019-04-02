My Potatoes

Rating: 4.59 stars
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I got this recipe from my boyfriend's mom. It's so easy and tastes great. If you like potatoes, you will love this. Very simple.

By Kim Sheppard

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with seasoning salt and parsley. Lay butter slices on top of potatoes.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes. Carefully turn potatoes and bake 20 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 434.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (66)

Most helpful positive review

Renee Chapple
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2007
This recipe was simple and very good. I cut the slices about 1/4 inch, and melted the butter to pour on top. I then added a layer of dried parsley and a thin layer of seasoned salt. Came out great- no leftovers! This is very easy to adapt, also- sprinkle with Italian herbs and Parmesan, or any other combo that goes with your meal. This will probably become an easy weeknight side at our house. Read More
Helpful
(34)

Most helpful critical review

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
10/21/2013
Good, not great. Laying butter slices on the potatoes didn't seem as practical to me as just drizzling them with olive oil, tho' melted butter would have achieved the same thing. The baking temperature of 350 degrees seemed low to me, so I raised the temperature to 400 degrees and I was pleased with that higher temperature. I also used fresh parsley rather than dried, always a better choice if you have it available. I sliced the potatoes lengthwise, about 1/2" thick, which made them particularly attractive on the plate. Sprinkling them with a little freshly grated Parmesan cheese gave them the pizzazz I think they cried out for. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Tina Munoz
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2006
These Potatoes are defiently a keeper. Very easy to make and every time I make them there is never any left overs. One more thing I put them in a single layer in the baking dish and cooked them for 1 hour for a more tender potato. Hope this helps :o) Read More
Helpful
(28)
footballgrl16
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2011
I used red potatoes I had on hand and left the skins on. I pre-melted the butter, spread over potatoes, and then seasoned. I cooked them at 375 (i had some chicken in the oven too) and it worked just great. These were simple, easy, and tasted great. My husband loved them! Read More
Helpful
(20)
COURTNEYGRIFF
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2006
SOOOOOOOOOOOOO FAB!!!!!!!!! We served this with flank steak with horseradish sauce (from this site) for company and he couldn't stop raving about how good these potatoes were! I sliced my potatoes put them in a baking dish dizzled with melted butter and added the seasonings. I baked mine at 425 for about an hour because I doubled the recipe. I didn't turn the potatoes- some were crispy-some were soft..........soooooooooooo luscious! Make these!!!!! They're delicious!!!! I eyeballed the season salt because I used salted butter and didn't want to oversalt- use your judgement and you won't be disappointed! Read More
Helpful
(13)
KTLADYBUG
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2007
These were great and the entire family loved them. I did add some garlic powder and am really glad I did-fantastic addition! I highly recommend these-very easy side dish to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(9)
momov3
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2011
Loved these...incredibly easy to make and both the grown-ups and the kids loved them. I did cover with foil to speed up the cooking time and then took it off to crisp them up. ALSO the (few) leftovers we had were perfect "hashbrowns" the next morning! Thanks for a quick and easy alternative potato side dish! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Newlywed1210
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2011
This is one of our new favorite snacks. We actually went a little bit more unhealthy and add cheese and bacon to the top! Very good! Read More
Helpful
(6)
JULIEKID
Rating: 2 stars
11/13/2002
We didn't think this recipe came out very well. It was too salty and it wasn't clear whether we were supposed to put the potatoes down in just one layer or in multiple layers. Read More
Helpful
(5)
