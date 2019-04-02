Southern Macaroni and Cheese
Rib sticking macaroni and cheese.
I am a mother of 6 children and often have 7+ little ones at the table, not to mention a hungry father. This is an ideal dish. It mixes ease, nutrition, and child appeal all in one package. It can be served as a main dish or a side dish. I also took it as a dish to the Synagogue and not one macaroni was left!!!Read More
I grew up in the South and this is not the mac&cheese I remember. I thought this was pretty bland and it didn't look appetizing at all. We ate it because that is what I had made for dinner but the remainder got tossed.Read More
This recipe was very easy to make. My mother, who normally doesn't go for mac and cheese loved it. It does taste better the next day also... The only thing that I would change on this is to add more sharp cheddar cheese. I love cheese, and to me, it didn't have enough sharp cheddar in it. I also didn't put in the 16 oz of sour cream, and it wasn't soupy... very tasty tough and will be adding this to my recipe collection
I took everyone's advice and added more shredded cheese than the recipe called for. It definitely helped, but would have been even better with less cottage cheese, maybe just 16oz. The taste and consistency are better the second day. Overall, a good recipe.
This was very loose when it was first made. Definitely better the following day because it held it's shape. Next time I plan on using 16 oz. cottage cheese and 16 oz. cheddar cheese because I prefer a stronger cheese taste.
This is very close to a favorite recipe from a diner in Western North Carolina. I did not find it dry at all. I used large curd cottage cheese so maybe smaller curds make a drier dish. I thought it was delicious and I'll be making it again soon!
Not very good. The cheese curdled and it was too bland. Sorry :(
It pretty much doesn't get any better than this mac and cheese. Once I was given this recipe by a friend, I've never gone back to any other way of making it. My family LOVES it, it's the perfect comfort food! We like to eat it with Sloppy Joes. Only thing I do different is omit the spices on here & use garlic salt to taste, and I only use 2 eggs. If you want to make it healthier(ha ha, as if mac and cheese could ever be healthy!!!) use whole wheat macaroni, lowfat cottage cheese, lowfat sour cream, reduced fat shredded cheddar....you seriously will NOT miss the extra fat, it is just as yummy! Nothing better than a bowl of warm, gooey, good ole' mac and cheese!!!
Very good mac n cheese! I would add a little more pepper next time - but a keeper!!
Living in South Carolina, for awhile, I've come across SEVERAL "Southern" Macaroni and Cheese recipes- none of which compare to this! This is what I remember as a kid! Although, I didn't use the full 16 ounce cantainer of sour cream- maybe about half and like other comments before mine- I am a cheese lover! The more the merrier! I used 2 cups of cheese as my starting point and added more as desired. Caught my Aunts husband scrapping the side of the dish to get the remaining fork full. Nothing was left over.
Good basic recipe- easy to change to suit your family's taste buds! I use 16oz of cottage cheese and double the amount of cheddar. I also use a dash of garlic salt, a bit of onion salt, some parsley and regular ground pepper for flavor. This is also good if you add fresh green onions and celery. If you want it as a meal, add some chopped up ham or johnsonville brats!!! My family loves it EVERY time I make it...never the same way twice.
Everyone loved this recipe and it was soooo easy to make.. Living in the South you quickly learn there are a million ways to make mac & cheese, as for me I've found my stand by mac & cheese recipe in this one! Thank you for a great recipe!!!
Very easy to make. My Nieces who are picky eaters aked for 3rds.
I followed the recipe and of coursed doubled it for leftovers. I added real bacon bits and corn to the mix.Very good and the family loves it!
I made this for a family thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it. my aunt called me later to ask for this recipe
Forgot to post a picture... :)
Very good I made this on the stove top, didn't have the time to bake it. Will try next time. I did add some Louisiana hot sauce, splash of Worcestershire, and black pepper.
This was ok. Since I like cottage cheese more than cheddar, I made the recipe as stated. I guess I was expecting something a little creamier, this was very solid when it was done. If I ever make again, I might leave out the eggs and bake just enough to heat it through.
Super easy and super yummy. This was a big hit with the kids and adults alike. I didn't have cayenne pepper, so used Cajun seasoning instead and also went with the suggestion to only use 16 ounces of cottage cheese. I definitely plan on using this for potlucks and as a staple at family dinners since it's comfort food that even the pickiest eater will love.
my family enjoyed this - would make again.
I thought this tasted like cottage cheese and not nearly enough like cheddar.
Not a fan of this one. I thought it was very bland. I had to add quite a few other ingredients to make it to my liking.
Great comfort food. Everyone loved this dish that my brother-in-law brought to our Easter potluck. I am making it today and adding in leftover, cubed ham.
This was not very good. I am from the South and I understand what it was trying to achieve, but it did not make it. I will be using my regular method with ricotta, cheddar and eggs next time. As with the other reviews, maybe it will taste better tomorrow. Live and Learn...........
I've made this recipe for years. My family loves it. Only change is to use mild for half of the cheese!
This recipe ROCKS. My daughter found it and we all love it. I love that you can scale this down to 2 people too.!!
I'm the expert at makeing mac&cheese, however, this recipe blew my family away.....awesome!
My family loves it especially my twelve year old son. Have made it several times and will continue to make it.
Great recipe! I agree wit others, add more cheese to macaroni...another addition would be 2 cups of shredded mild cheese on top (I put it on 5mins before dish was done) and my family loved it!
It wasn't all that great. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it tasted bland.
Easy, quick, simple, and tasy mac-n-cheese option. Way better than pre-made stuff at the grocery of heaven forbid the box stuff. My family of four loved it. Reheat during the week for a quick dinner side.
Made this today for my family and they loved it. I changed a couple things by using only half of the sour cream and I doubled the cheese the recipe called for. Added some garlic powder, salt and pepper for taste since it was pretty bland when I sampled it. Topped with colby the last 5 minutes and took the foil off. Overall, it was good but the next time I will use more than one cheese. Sharp cheddar was okay but it would have been off the charts with a combination!
Eh. Just ok. It didn't have much cheese flavor (I even used extra sharp) and was overall bland (I even used a little extra cayenne). I don't recall ever having 'southern' mac and cheese so perhaps this is representative of what that dish should taste like. But if that's the case I guess I'm not a fan of southern macaroni and cheese!
This is a nice change up not your traditional Mac and cheese but so creamy and yum! Both my kids loved it too!
Great versatile recipe that the kids love.
This was an excellent dish! To be honest, when something carries the word Southern in the title you always have to take that with a grain of salt (pun intended). There are so many variations of recipes in the south. I am sure this is one variation. It is good and everyone wolfed it down. My sister thought it had too much red pepper but I liked it fine. Will probably make again.
Made this for the husband, who is a pasta fiend. I admit, I wasn't a fan and neither was he. It's not nearly cheesy enough. The sour cream is overpowering and is a weird taste to mix with the other ingredients. The cottage cheese remains clumpy and doesn't melt. Overall, sour cream and cottage cheese together in this recipe is just a bit strange. The flavors conflict instead of compliment. The addition of cayenne pepper and paprika, however, was a great, subtle flavor. I'll certainly be using this recipe hack in other pasta dishses. This recipe makes A LOT of pasta, so would be good for a group gathering, big family, pot luck, holiday, etc.
I love this recipe been doing it like this for 2 years .... I just use more mild an sharp cheese and no cottage cheese BEST MAC
So so so so good! My kids plowed their food back in minutes! I added sautéed peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, onion, garlic and chicken. Eventhough there is a ton of cheese to begin with I still added extra garlic and herb cheese on the top. One casserole I added buffalo sauce. All turned out great!! Will definitely make this dish again!
