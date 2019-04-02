Southern Macaroni and Cheese

47 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 16
  • 3 4
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

Rib sticking macaroni and cheese.

By Linda Page

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large bowl combine cooked pasta, cottage cheese, sour cream, eggs, Cheddar cheese and cayenne pepper. Mix well and transfer to prepared dish. Sprinkle with paprika.

  • Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 114.8mg; sodium 489.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022