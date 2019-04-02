Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese

This is a macaroni and cheese I first made 3 years ago when I was in California. When I got back to Texas I made it for my mom. This is now her favorite baked macaroni and cheese. She begs me to make it when I come to visit.
This recipe is ok. Its a good starter recipe. I might make it again but next time will leave the onion out. With the onion left it, all it tasted like was onions and I made the recipe as stated. Onion should never be in Mac and Cheese, to bad I learned the hard way...
This recipe is ok. Its a good starter recipe. I might make it again but next time will leave the onion out. With the onion left it, all it tasted like was onions and I made the recipe as stated. Onion should never be in Mac and Cheese, to bad I learned the hard way...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2001
I feel priveledged to be the first to rate this recipe!! I truly loved it, and I am a mac and cheese connoisseur. VERY IMPRESSED! To use Velveeta AND sharp cheddar, made for a perfect combination!
I made this dish for family dinner tonight and it was amazing! My mom, dad, and sister went crazy for it. I made a few changes, including switching processed American cheese for Mozzarella and adding some crushed up crackers on top. I baked the dish covered for thirty minutes and then added the crackers and baked uncovered for 10 minutes. Also I used almost an entire 16 oz package of macaroni. With just 8 oz, it looked like cheese soup with some noodles in it. If you want your mac and cheese EXTREMELY creamy, I guess that's good. Even with almost 16 oz of pasta, the dish was still very creamy and not dry at all. I plan on making this for a graduation party we're having in a week and I'm very excited to see how it turns out. I plan on playing around with different measurements of both regular cheddar, sharp white cheddar, and mozzarella. This recipe is a great base for a delicious dish. -- Update: I baked this dish for our BBQ and it was a HIT! I doubled the recipe and even then it was all gone by the end of the party. This time I used (proportionally) 1/2 sharp white cheddar, 1/4 regular cheddar, and 1/4 mozzarella. It was amazing! I also doubled the pasta again this time. I used almost 32 ounces of pasta, leaving about enough out for a regular sized bowl of pasta (probably a couple ounces). Baked it for about 45 minutes covered, then took the top off, added crushed crackers, and baked for another 10 minutes. Man, I will be making this dish my whole life! It is so delicious!
This is a great recipe for creamy baked mac and cheese. I had a 16 oz package of elbow macaroni, so to double the sauce, I used the same amount of flour but doubled the butter and added about 3/4 more cheese. I didn't bother slicing the American cheese into strips, just chunked it into the saucepan to melt. I also didn't use sharp cheddar since I'm pregnant and find sharp cheddar too greasy lately, but a shredded mild cheddar / monterey Jack mix did the trick. The finished product was a cheesy macaroni with a thick, creamy sauce. Although I didn't try it, I'm sure this recipe would be great with a bread crumb topping. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe! :)
Ok, I made this for a group of 32, including myself. I had my doubts about it while making it, but I've got to tell you, the finished product wowed everyone, including myself. Next I'm going to add ham to it, as well as a bread crumb top. I gave it four stars and will certainly be making it in the future.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2005
This is the best recipe for Mac&Cheese! It's easy, it doesn't take a long time to prepare and it's cheap! I love it because the taste is so authentic! It's better than my mom's Mac&Cheese! (Sorry!) And you can add/vary the recipe. For example, I didn't use the onions,and I added 1/2 cup of Colby cheese along with the Sharp Cheddar(NY) and American Cheeses, then put bread crumbs on top when I baked it. It was (is) delicious! Enjoy! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2002
This recipe is absolutely delicious and is quite easy to make. It was just as wonderful 2 days later when I reheated it in the microwave then stirred in a small amount of milk. The only bad review of this recipe mentioned tomatoes, so I am guessing that she gave a bad rating to the wrong recipe. If you're looking for a tasty but easy mac and cheese recipe you must give this one a try!
i made this on easter and everyone complimented me on it! it is perfect baked mac and cheese - not as creamy as the stovetop kind but it's not supposed to be. it had a mild flavor that i really liked, and it wasn't dry at all. excellent!
This mac and cheese was a hit at my potluck! It was the only mac and cheese dish that ended the evening empty! I did use three cheeses; a shredded mexican mix, some cubed velveeta, and some american cheese (all combined to be the amount in the recipe still). It turned out very well and was sooo good!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2011
When your husband cleans his plate and your mom asks for the recipe you know you've put something good on the table and that is quite satisfying. This recipe epitomizes why certain foods are called "comfort foods." Rich and creamy, mildly but pleasantly flavored, this hit the spot as part of our barbecued rib dinner. Hubs requested a medium rather than sharp cheddar, and before baking I topped it with some crushed crostini which gave it a nice finish.
This is delicious, creamy macaroni and cheese that my whole family enjoyed. The only change I made was to make a topping with about 2 tbsp melted butter mixed with 3/4 c pnko breadcrumbs and 1/2 c shredded sharp cheese. The crunchy topping, baked on the dish for the whole baking time, adds a great textural and taste element to an already delicious dish. Thanks!
I wanted to make this an "all in one" meal--I threw in a good amount of chopped turkey ham and a heaping cup of leftover roasted broccoli I had in my fridge that I chopped into small pieces. Flavor-wise, this reminded me of the macaroni and cheese Mom made for us kids with "gov'ment" cheese. It turned out a little dry but that could be fixed next time with a little more milk. I'd make this again but with a recipe and a half more cheese sauce.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
03/24/2001
I was attracted to this recipe because of the size, tomatoes, and sometimes "old" recipes are the best recipes. Anyway, I guess everyone has different taste buds. Everyone in my family tried this and no one wanted to eat it including me. I had to fix something else for dinner.
We have finally found a mac and cheese that is NOT bland! I pretty muched followed the recipe as written but doubled it and used colby/jack for part of the cheese and sprinkled more sharp on top. Word of advice if you want a very creamy mac and cheese don't bake it is it is fine without it(we were eating it before putting in the oven)we baked it for the time called and I think next time I will just put it in the oven long enough to melt cheese on top..although very good baked just not as creamy. Very much a keeper!!!
I have made this recipe many times and I've finally gotten it down to a science. Both my boyfriend and I felt there was too much flour so I've reduced the flour to 1 tbl ,3 tbls of butter, I use about 1/4 a tsp of salt, 4 cups of milk, 1 tsp of mustard powder, 1/2 tsp of black pepper, 2 pounds of extra sharp cheddar, 8 slices of American cheese, and a 16 oz box of pasta of your choice. I left out the onions and melted some butter to soak the bread crumb topping in. Magnificent! I even won the holiday potluck dinner where I work!
I liked this recipe, but it is what I am used to. Baked Mac and cheese is more like a casserole than Mac and Cheese. It is supposed to be....cutable. Like into Casserol peices. Some people mentioned it was dry. Baked Mac and Cheese is traditionally drier, so if you want something more....Shells and Cheese like, try a stove top recipe. I do see some "baked" recipes that are VERY shells and cheese like, but they are not Traditional Baked Mac and Cheese.
This was a great recipe. My first time making baked mac and cheese and everyone loved it. I used this recipe with three differences: (1) I used smoked cheddar for one of the cups of the shredded cheese. The smoked cheddar/onion combo was VERY popular!; (2) I added a topping as per a video on this site. I melted 1 tbsp of butter in the microwave then mixed in about 2/3 cup of seasoned Japanese style Panko and sprinkled it on top for the last 15-20 minutes of cooking, and (3) I used an 8oz. Velveeta for the processed cheese.
I just won my work's Pasta Cook Off (yesterday!) with this recipe!! Super easy to make (I was almost asleep on my feet by the time I made it) and doesn't require any weird/expensive/hard to find ingredients! I made a few changes - I forgot to buy onion so I made it without. Let the butter melt in the pan and just added flour, etc. I went to Target and in the milk/cheese aisle, I got the cheap blocks of Target brand cheese - 8 oz block of each as follows (NOTE: I doubled my recipe to 12 servings): Monterey Jack, Colby Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Provolone When it came time to add the cheese I thought 'there's no way I need all this!' but MAN am I glad I added all that was recommended! I didn't use dry mustard - I've never bought it in my life and wasn't about to spend $2.50+ on something I needed a tsp of, so I just squirted the right amount of mustard from a bottle in my fridge. And due to making this the night before and not wanting it to dry out - once everything was ready to bake, I covered the pan with tinfoil and then sealed it with the lid that came with the pan and put it in the fridge overnight. I got up early the next morning, took the covers off and popped that baby in the oven. Covered it again, with tinfoil, for about half the bake time. Finished by changing the setting to broil (I had added a bag of sharp cheddar cheese as topping) and let it darken. The pan sat in a warmer for a few hours at work before the party - but it was still cheesy and delicious! I won!
Hard to go wrong with this recipe, as long as you know you're taste level for onion! I can see 1/4c being overwhelming for some, including me. My only tweaks? Less onion, maybe 1 Tbls., but grated, which is stronger than chopped. I followed other reviewers who added 4oz of cheese (+/-), and I was heavy-handed with the sharp cheddar blend. I think it would do better to be heavy on the American/Velveeta instead for a smoother consistency. Generally a great recipe, though--adults and kids alike LOVED it at our Thanksgiving dinner!
A true comfort food this is! With both Velveeta and sharp cheddar cheese in this recipe, I knew this would be a hit with my family. This really made for a perfect combination! I omitted the onions (personal preference). The directions were easy to follow. The consistency of the cheese was nice and melted easily into the milk mixture. While baking I could see the cheese bubbling up all around the baking dish. The aroma of cheese was so inviting. Towards the end I sprinkled a little bread crumbs on top. Just as I figured, this was a hit with everyone. They actually loved this baked up. The macaroni really held up well with all the cheese baked right into the noodles. The cheese was creamy and yet, clung to the noodles. What can I say but just wonderful ooeey and goooey cheeesy! This is very satisfying and fulfilling. I also served this with, "Breaded Chicken Fingers," and "Restaurant Style Coleslaw II," all from this website. Thank you for sharing this great recipe.
I made this for two Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas dinners with my friends and it literally disappeared in minutes, even in a 9 x 12 pan. I prefer to pour the drained macaroni into the pot with the cheese sauce, mix them together well, and then pour the whole concoction into the pan. At first, I mashed butter crackers and mixed them with melted butter to sprinkle over top, but now I just cover the top with shredded cheddar cheese. Also because I live in Asia where many western ingredients are either hard to find or prohibitively expensive, instead of using dried mustard, I used a teaspoonful of dijon mustard with coarse mustard seeds the second time I made this which made it even more popular than the first batch.
I made this especially for my vegetarian child, and the rest of us can't stay out of it. I rarely eat mac n cheese - don't usually like it. This is how mac n cheese *should* taste. I made the recipe almost exactly as written, only exception is I used a combination of cheeses I had: sharp cheddar, mild cheddar, some american, and 2 triangles of laughing cow spreadable swiss. The taste is phenomenal. The onion adds a special something, but you don't even know it's there. I used more macaroni than called for - next time I will stick to the recipe. It looks very 'soupy' but it gets drier after baking, so I think the proportions are probably right on. Thanks for sharing a fabulous recipe.
i made this for my boyfriend and myself, today. (: i left out the onions and did a double-batch, since i used a whole box of pasta. i did 3 cups of milk and 3 tbsp. of flour, instead, though. i also added ham, which is a sort of staple in our house, and did sharp cheddar and a mozzarella/provolone mix. we both LOVED it!
I wasn't too crazy about the American cheese. Also I don't recommend subbing medium cheddar because I think sharp is required so the American won't overpower. Tomorrow I'll mix it with some summer squash sauteed w/ a can of Ro-Tel - that'll make it a 5-star dish!
My photo is currently on the main page. :) It was really good but I did omit the american cheese and onions as my bf wanted traditional mac n' cheese. I used sharp cheddar as the main cheese. I also mixed in garlic cream cheese into the milk mixture. I topped with breadcrumbs and Parmesan and baked covered for 20 minutes otherwise it would have been dreadfully dry. I then uncovered for 5 or so minutes with a couple more on broil and it came out looking and tasting great. So glad I could make mac n' cheese without heavy cream - thanks!
I was so happy to find this recipe. This is a real old-fashioned, comfort-food type recipe. I even used light Velveeta in place of the american cheese and it was awsome! The sauteed onion and dry mustard are key in this recipe.
this was so delish! i changed mine a little. topped it with panko crumbs mixed with butter and parmesan cheese. i only baked for 10 mins at 350 since some reviews complained it gets dry. then I broiled the top to get the crumbs nice and brown and crispy. this outshined the rest of dinner. i kept telling myself "just one more bite" until I was ready to burst! honestly, this is almost too good... i love mac and cheese (or anything cheesy!) and this will be my new addiction!
This is a real "diner-style" mac&cheese. For the reviewers who wrote that theirs was grainy, give it another chance with evaporated milk, which is stabilized to prevent this problem. I also used only Velveeta in the sauce and mixed the cheddar into the cooled macaroni before adding the sauce.
I was looking for a mac and cheese recipe that didn't call for processed cheese. I liked how simple this recipe was. I just omitted the processed cheese and used a colby/jack combo (it's what I had on hand), and did without the onion. I double the recipe. My kids really liked it. I thought it was a terrific, easy recipe!
I haven't made it. But I'm sick and tired of the criticism and "helpful" hints. Post your own recipe instead of tearing down others. You are not "helpful" with your condescending tips. You know who you are
I've made this recipe three times and have yet to eat any. Everytime it's served, it the first thing gone. This time I'm making my own portion and keeping it hidden. FYI. Add lobster. Awesome...................
I never rate recipes, but I've been using this one for years, and I have never been disappointed. I have changed it just a little to make it even more wonderful. increase dry mustard to 1 tsp. add 1 tsp hot sauce (like Frank's) add chopped ham sprinkle with crushed potato chips or toasted saltines (in butter) prior to baking. THE BEST MAC & CHEESE EVER
This is the best Mac&Cheese ever! It deserves MORE that five stars! My mom just can't stop eating it! (btw, if I don't take it away from her soon, she'll eat the whole pan!) ;) I used all sharp cheddar - we're not too big on American Cheese. I also added a bread crumb and parsley topping. It got crispy when baked, and added a nice contrast to the a soft macaroni! This is now one of our favorite dinners. I got so many complements on it! You've got to try this!! :D
Before baking, this gives you the illusion that it will become creamy cheesy goodness. If you're looking for a creamy mac and cheese then this isn't for you. I didn't have sharp cheddar so I used the medium that I had on hand and I also used deli sliced American cheese. I would stick with the sharp as the recipe calls - it needs that extra zip. This recipe definitely didn't wow me, it was just ok. On my quest for the perfect mac and cheese recipe this just did not fit the bill. I don't think the recipe is at fault though - I think I've decided that I just don't care for mac and cheese.
I think that the recipe is supposed to call for a 16 oz package of macaroni. That is what I used and it worked out perfectly. I didn't use any onion, and used honey mustard instead of dry mustard. You could almost just eat this out the pot... it really doesn't need baking for that long. DELICIOUS. Will make again and again.
UPDATE: made 1.5x the pasta without doubling the sauce. Used Kraft single slices for the processed cheese with marble cheese. Delicious! Good. Kept the onion, but I love onions. Doubled the pasta without doubling the sauce, might do 1.5x pasta next time. Just used marble cheese, same amount. Added crum topping. Covered for first 20 mintues of baking then uncovered for remaining 10 mintues.
I thought this was very easy and really good. I've never really been able to make macaroni and cheese come out right. It's usually to thick. But this came out perfect! My husband and kids loved it too. Will be making this often. My kids love macaroni and cheese and now they don't have to get it from a box! Thanks so much for this recipe.
I think this recipe turned out very well! I added chopped fresh broccoli and minced ham to make it a more complete meal. The only thing I would say is that it was VERY rich in taste, my husband loved it though. Next time I would probably skip the processed American cheese and go with something like mozzarella.
Excellent recipe. I didn't add onions into casserole. Instead I crumbled part of a container of French fried onions and sprinkled that over the top. Also used Velveeta instead of American. Very tasty. I will make this again.
I made this for dinner tonight making it exactly as is (minus the onion) and it turned out much better than my moms original recipe. It was SO cheesey! yUmM! I will be making this again, and again, and again! Even my picky boyfriend enjoyed it. Thanks for posting!
Thanks GEPETTO_69!! I omitted the onion as some in the family isn't crazy on them, and I didn't use dry mustard. I used cheddar and added some mexican cheese blend in place of american cheese, and I always lightly butter my glass baking dish before adding the pasta to it to help avoid it drying out some. I added extra shredded cheddar on top before placing in the oven as well. Thanks again, the family loved it!!
This is a very easy to make, quick, straight-forward dish. I substituted the onion for onion powder because I thought I would mind the "crunch" but will definately include real onion next time. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
YUM YUM! I grated onion added less than 1/4 cup maybe a couple tblspns. Added mustard not mustard powder bc I didnt have. Didn't add American cheese bc I didnt have. added Worschester (little splash) and added baylead in milk mixture. Also added cheese and paprika on top. Sprinkled with panko at end and i had it in a shallow pan so there was more surface area=more crunch
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2002
My kids loved this receipe and had fun making it!!! Delicious!!
This was the best Mac and cheese I've made. I left out the onions (Onions? really?!) and instead of the processed American I used more cheddar and added some Blue cheese, basically what ever cheese I had in the fridge is what I used. So Yummy!
I just made this recipe and it was wonderful. Very creamy. After having this mac and cheese I don't think i will be able to make it like i did before, it wouldn't taste as great! I think the onions gave it a great flavor and even after baking it the whole 30 mins it still turned out to be creamy and delightful
Not as cheesy as I had hoped, maybe I didn’t put enough cheese in because I didn’t really measure. But I still loved it! My boyfriend said he likes the version with the tuna added in better but I still like the plain old mac & cheese!
I've never made mac and cheese from scratch, but this was so easy and so good! The family loved it. I switched up the cheese a little- I used sharp cheddar, a small handful of shredded pepperjack (to give it a little bite), a handful of mozerella and a little cream cheese because I had that on hand. It was creamy and so delicious. This will be a regular for us! Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this for the first time for my daughter's birthday party and it was a huge hit! My friend that was helping me added some seasoned bread crumbs (made from wheat potato bread) to the top about halfway through cooking. Fantastic!
This mac & cheese is truly to die for! I did not change a single thing about this recipe. Follow it to the letter and you will not be disappointed. The addition of the processed cheese made this creamier than any other mac & cheese recipe I've tried which always seem to turm out gritty!
sorry to say but this was dry and waste of money to make , i never write reviews but had to so no one waste there time and money and disappoints themselves and husbands , sorry but good luck and if anyone finds a amazing cheesy but not over pricey with the cost of cheese for mac an cheese let me know :)
This is our favorite mac and cheese recipe. The onions added a nice flavor to it. We think it would have been bland without them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2004
Loved this! Instead of chopping the onions, I grated them. My kids can spy an onion a mile away so I always grate the onions so you get the flavor, but not the chunks. I used a combination of the sharp cheddar and velveeta cheeses. I'll make this again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2003
Tryed this out cause I was in the mood for something different. The wife and I both loved this very much. I'm making this for the next pot luck at work.
My family is in LOVE with this recipe. We made a decision years ago to quit buying anything in a box, with tons of preservatives, and began to make everything homemade if possible. I've been looking for a great mac & cheese recipe, and this is it! Fabulous! All of the leftovers are gone too!
I did not care for this recipe. It has a very unappealing texture. I was looking for a somewhat dry Mac n cheese. I even bought Boars Head cheese to make this and grated it myself instead of getting the pre-grated.
I thought it was good though I think there's a bit too much cheese for me. Maybe it has to do with me using 12 slices of extrathick cheese. And the baking dish I used wasn't big enough as I couldn't fit all the macaroni in there. I'm scratching my head thinking "where in the world would find a quart baking dish?". Next time I'm going to use the regular cheese rather than the extrathick one.
This was okay. When I was looking for a Baked Mac and Cheese recipe, I was really looking for something that would turn out nice and crispy on the top and this wasn't it. It was a good flavor and all but very soft. It was nice a cheesy though, which I liked, but I would probably use all shredded cheese and no American Cheese next time with this.
This was such an easy recipe. I adjusted according to my serving size and it turned out perfect. I like creamy Mac-N-Cheese and this was. I added some Mozzarella cheese to it but equaled the same amount of cheese the recipe called for. Will make this again!
I made this for thanksgiving this year and I'm proud to say there were NO leftovers! nice and cheesy but I did leave out the onions. I also used 8oz mild cheddar, 8oz sharp cheddar, and 4 oz mozzerella like another reviewer suggested. It turned out perfect. Thanks for the recipe. I will continue to use it and have already passed it along to friends and family.
I have been making this recipe for at least 3 yrs now, and it has become a family favorite. I have also made it for several church functions and I never bring any home. I took the advice of several and never use the onion. I also eliminate the salt because we feel the cheese is salty enough. I use Velveeta for the American and I don't always buy sharp, sometimes, half sharp and half mild. I guess bread crumbs would look nice, but I don't need any extra calories and I'm not sure my picky grandsons would eat them, so I don't bother. I have also made this the night before I need it, refridgerated it, and adjusted the length of time it baked. An all around good comfort food!
Great taste. I did use the onions, added more flavor. Used a teaspoon of savory and garlic. I mixed up the cheese a little, used 1 cup of sharp cheddar, 1 cup of mozzarella and 1 cup of marble. I had those left in my fridge. Turned out amazing, definately recommend recipe.
This was not a success for me. I followed the recipe completely, but the end result was rather dry and had an unpleasant texture (rather grainy). The taste was alright but pretty bland and the sauce was not creamy and unctuous like you want with mac and cheese.
This is an awesome recipe...I doubled the recipe and I did do some things differently, I used Save-Alot Velveeta cheese brand, and sharp cheddar for the Cheeses. I added some minced garlic with the onions, Then put some cheddar cheese, then bread crumbs on top of the cass. (just a light sprinkle on top.) While in the oven I heated two cans of stewed tomatoes and topped the Mac&Cheese with the tom. Came out great. Took a pic also.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.