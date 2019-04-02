Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese

1112 Ratings
  • 5 747
  • 4 251
  • 3 68
  • 2 26
  • 1 20

This is a macaroni and cheese I first made 3 years ago when I was in California. When I got back to Texas I made it for my mom. This is now her favorite baked macaroni and cheese. She begs me to make it when I come to visit.

By GEPETTO_69

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion for 2 minutes. Stir in flour and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in milk, salt, mustard and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until mixture boils and thickens.

  • Meanwhile, bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • To the milk mixture add the Cheddar and American cheeses; stir until cheese melts. Combine macaroni and cheese sauce in a 2 quart baking dish; mix well.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 100.1mg; sodium 1194mg. Full Nutrition
