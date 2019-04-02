Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese

I just won my work's Pasta Cook Off (yesterday!) with this recipe!! Super easy to make (I was almost asleep on my feet by the time I made it) and doesn't require any weird/expensive/hard to find ingredients! I made a few changes - I forgot to buy onion so I made it without. Let the butter melt in the pan and just added flour, etc. I went to Target and in the milk/cheese aisle, I got the cheap blocks of Target brand cheese - 8 oz block of each as follows (NOTE: I doubled my recipe to 12 servings): Monterey Jack, Colby Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Provolone When it came time to add the cheese I thought 'there's no way I need all this!' but MAN am I glad I added all that was recommended! I didn't use dry mustard - I've never bought it in my life and wasn't about to spend $2.50+ on something I needed a tsp of, so I just squirted the right amount of mustard from a bottle in my fridge. And due to making this the night before and not wanting it to dry out - once everything was ready to bake, I covered the pan with tinfoil and then sealed it with the lid that came with the pan and put it in the fridge overnight. I got up early the next morning, took the covers off and popped that baby in the oven. Covered it again, with tinfoil, for about half the bake time. Finished by changing the setting to broil (I had added a bag of sharp cheddar cheese as topping) and let it darken. The pan sat in a warmer for a few hours at work before the party - but it was still cheesy and delicious! I won!