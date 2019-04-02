Maria's Rice

So my hubby and I liked this rice a lot. "This is what I'm talking about" he said when he tasted it. He likes the boxed rice and I won't buy them 'cause they're expensive. I ended up changing the recipe quite a bit simply because I found it last minute and had to go with what was available. I used a 14.5 oz can regular strength beef broth, 3/4 c. water, a package of dry onion soup mix, 2 T butter. I added an extra 1/2 c. rice just based on personal preference-the amount of liquid in the original recipe seemed like a lot. I had to cook it on the stove as the oven was in use. Boiled the liquids, soup, and butter, added the rice and turned to medium-low for 15 minutes, then turned off the heat and let it rest for another 15 minutes. I make all my white rice this way and it turns out great each time. I don't usually change recipes like that right off the bat, but I had to this time. Thanks for the recipe!