Maria's Rice
This is the easiest and best tasting side dish ever. It goes really well with roast, pork chops, or a rotisserie chicken. I have taken this recipe to tons of parties for over 7 years and everyone loves it!!!
I make this a lot. The only change I make is instead of the onion soup I use a pack of Lipton's Onion soup mix. (I add one can of water) Delish!Read More
I got so many compliments on and requests for this recipe! I used half the amount of butter called for, low sodium broth, added some sauteed mushrooms and used half brown rice. Also, when it was time to remove the foil, I stirred everything again. It was delicious - thanks!
BRAVO!!! So simple to make and with such delicious results! I love it... mix it all in a pan and forget about it. It sounded too simple to be good, but I was wrong to think that. I used 1 can of Campbell's French Onion Soup and 1 can of low sodium beef broth. (There's plenty of sodium already from the Campbell's soup!) When I took the foil off for the last 30 minutes of baking, I added a cup of frozen peas and some chopped scallions. It was perfect. Not too watery and not sticky; just the exact right texture. This was WAY easier than my other fried rice recipes, and just as tasty! I will be making this one again for sure!
The first time I prepared this dish I found the taste to be a little flat. So, the next time I made it I replaced the can of beef broth with a can of beef consome, and added a small can of mushrooms and a finely chopped onion. It turned out much better.. enjoy.
Really great rice recipe. I used Onion soup mix and added 1 cup of water instead of using the can of condensed French Onion Soup because I didn't have any. I also added mushrooms like others suggested. Yummy and really easy.
So my hubby and I liked this rice a lot. "This is what I'm talking about" he said when he tasted it. He likes the boxed rice and I won't buy them 'cause they're expensive. I ended up changing the recipe quite a bit simply because I found it last minute and had to go with what was available. I used a 14.5 oz can regular strength beef broth, 3/4 c. water, a package of dry onion soup mix, 2 T butter. I added an extra 1/2 c. rice just based on personal preference-the amount of liquid in the original recipe seemed like a lot. I had to cook it on the stove as the oven was in use. Boiled the liquids, soup, and butter, added the rice and turned to medium-low for 15 minutes, then turned off the heat and let it rest for another 15 minutes. I make all my white rice this way and it turns out great each time. I don't usually change recipes like that right off the bat, but I had to this time. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious, even without changing a thing! This is an easy side dish that can really dress up a "plain meat" meal. Be sure to cover it tightly and for the full 30 minutes (or more) or you could get crunchy rice (which happened to me the first time I made it).
This is one of the best recipes I've ever made. I followed the instructions completely, except I only put it in for fifty minutes. Even then it was REALLY burnt on top and the sides. I think 35-40 minutes is more than enough.
Made this rice for dinner, we liked the flavor. I used one package of Lipton's dry Onion Soup, one can of Campbell's Beef Consume, one can of water, and one cup of dry white long grain rice. I used the full 1/2 cup of butter but it ended up being much too oily for us. I will try using only 2 tablespoons of butter next time. I will also follow another reviewer's idea & add a cup of peas next time, maybe some fresh mushrooms, & some green onions chopped up & sprinkled on top. Maybe a bit of garlic powder too.
The first time I made this I did it exactly as instructed and it was really good. The second time, I just put everything in my rice cooker (used onion soup mix plus 1 cup water, 1 cup beef broth, 1 cup rice) and left out the butter. It turned out great that way too plus was less effort and took less time.
This is the absolute best rice dish ever. If you like french onion soup, you will love this. Give it a try, you will not be disappointed.
YUM! I Made this for a get together for my twin sons 14 year old birthday OMG Huge hit!!!!!!!!!!!! Also my 10,7 ( two seven year olds lol i got three sets of twins),4 ( two 4 year olds , they are twins), And 1 year old Loved this. It was great! Making this again next year! LOL
A very good, simple recipe. I will definitely be making this again. The only problem I had was that the top layer of rice got well done and the edges were crispy. I didn't see anyone else mention a problem with the cooking time, so I may have to check my oven temp or it could possibly be the cook. :) I might try lowering the temp to 400 next time.
This was really great. I heard some reviews which didn't make sense to me like this rice tastes like blah. It made me wonder if they 1. actually put in the ingredients it states in the recipe and 2. did they stir everything up a little so all the french onion soup and beef broth gets into the rice and 3. did these people actually ever have french onion soup, because it does not taste like blah.
This rice is fantastic. Everyone raved saying this was the ebst rice ever. I couldn't find "condensed" french onion soup, so I used a can of Progresso French Onion Soup. The recipe was great. My kids can't wait until I make it again!
Wonderful recipe! I didn't have the condensed can onion soup or the packets of dry soup on hand so I made my own substitution for the packet. I also wanted a 9x13 size for our large family so I doubled the rice amount totaling 2 cups of uncooked rice, added 2 cans of beef broth (mine were each 14 oz) Then for the onion soup substitute I mixed aside the following (this equals 2 packets worth): 5 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon dried onion flakes 3 teaspoons dried parsley 2 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon celery seed 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper I sprinkled this over the 9x13 rice mixture and added 1 more can of water. Then I took 1/2 cup butter (didn't double this) and cut slices over top. Baked for the same amount of time as listed. Delish!
This is amazing! I added a clove of garlic to the recipe which made it even more fantastic! My girlfriend and I love it!
Very good. Excellent flavor. I will be making this again.
My husband and I both loved this. For those of you who think it's to salty use unsalted butter next time. I'm going to use the leftover for chicken fried rice tomorrow night. Adding some egg and blacked chicken. Thanks for the recipe oh I also used the Lipton soup with 1 cup of water and added peas after I removed the foil. BIG HIT
The rice was fairly flavorful. I'm only giving it 3 stars because it tasted a lot like pre-made onion soup and it was pretty boring. Not surprising, but next time I'll make it with just beef broth and add caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms. I'll try making it in a rice cooker and report back.
I loved this recipe, it was tasty and very easy to make. But it seemed that when I was making it and even though my oven is very hot, that the rice didn't need a full hour, after a half hour with foil covering the pan was sufficient baking time.
I tried it the original way & then tried it with the dry onion soup reconstituted. Dry soup will work, but original is simply the best way. I don't know that I will make it with dry soup again unless I'm desperate.
This rice is so yummy!! It's moist, flavorful, and best of all, easy to make. I used half the amount of butter called for and it was still delicious. This will be a regular side dish for me from now on.
Good - but salty. Really salty...
really good, really easy, I make it with brown rice and it came out great. You can add fresh or canned mushrooms also. Don't use instant or wild rice.
This was a good recipe taste wise, but next time I'll have to try it with white rice instead of brown. I suggest if you use brown rice to cook it before you follow this recipe because mine didn't cook before soaking up all the fluid. =)
The flavor was great. My rice was still hard after one and a half hours. My rice never cooked . I will try it again.
Followed the recipe exactly, and it was just ok to our family. Not that seasoned/tasty and I could tell there was alot of butter in it. Ok!
Very good! My family loved it.
After reading the other reviews I automatically cut down the butter when I made this recipe. It turned out great! My family loved it. Very delicious.
EXCELLENT!!! This is the easiest rice recipe I have ever cooked. The flavor is outstanding. I will be cooking this recipe again and again. You don't need to change a thing! Thanks for a GREAT side dish!
This was really easy and a great way to jazz up some plain rice. Based on reviews I used brown rice, dry french onion soup mix instead of canned, 1 C water, 1/4C butter. It was a bit salty...but we like salt and I am sure that was due to the dry soup mix. Thanks!
This recipe makes some DELICIOUS rice. I dont like to change recipes the first time I make them (otherwise how are you giving a fair review?) so I didnt and it was great. Now I make it with only 1/4 cup of butter which turns out just as yummy. And sometimes when I want this with a quick meal, I will substitute instant brown rice and it cuts the cook time in half!
Like megin480, pretty good, more like 4-5 servings. I cut the butter in half, and could even cut that amount in half. Although butter almost always makes everything taste better, a little too greasy for my taste. Also, my beef broth comes in 14.5 oz cans, not 10 oz., and I only had dry onion soup mix, so I added 6 ounces water with the broth and mix. Could've gone to 4 ounces, would've been fine. An easy side dish that the family loved. I'd make it again and maybe try to find a way to jazz it up a little more next time (mushrooms, more onions, etc.) Thanks for a great recipe.
So yummy! I added 1 C chopped carrots and 1/2 C water. Next time I'll try peas.
Added a can of mushrooms, drained and used Lipton's Onion Soup Dry mix with a can of water. The rice was very good but a bit mushy for me. I tend to like mine a bit al dente.
I only stopped below the five star because of the sodium. I really love this rice.
We thought this was ok, without the extras i added it wasn't tasty just plain. ...... After adding the other items is was Good. .......After 30 min of cooking i added mushrooms, broccoli, chopped onion & garlic powder. Covered with foil & baked 15 more minutes. Then removed foil and added parmesan & shredded cheese baking 15 minutes.
This was GR8. I made some adjustments though. Use only 1/2 stick of unsalted butter and I think brown rice works better. DON'T make this with wild rice.
This was okay. Cooking it in the oven was not the best method in my opinion. I cooked it in the oven and then also cooked it in a rice cooker. The rice cooker rice faired a-lot better. Cooking it in the oven didn't really cook the rice well for me. It was still hard. I also agree with other reviewers, the measurements are off. Beef Broth comes in a 14.5oz can so you have to adjust all the other ingredients accordingly. Finally, I would recommend adding mushrooms or green onions to enhance the flavor. This was just okay for us. I've made it twice now and it is just okay. Not sure if it is worth making again.
Great easy recipe. The family loved it.
LOVE this rice! Like others, I didn't have canned French onion soup so I used a packet of onion soup mix and a cup of water. Loved it so much that way that I've made it every time like that! I also place my pork chops in the same pan to bake with the rice and they turn out fantastic and moist!
This is such an easy and tasty recipe! I have a large family so I doubled the recipe. I used dry onion soup mix and increased the beef broth. I only used 1/2 cup butter but even then I think 1/4 cup would have sufficed for 2 cups of rice. I also added some leftover diced sirloin steak...about 1/2 cup. The flavor was incredible and my family wanted more. This is a keeper and I will make it often.
This rice is really great. Tastes a little like rice-a-roni :) We enjoyed this recipe, thanks!
This was a big hit tonight. It was easy to make ahead, added the butter to the rice, bouillon, and lipton soup mix, and set aside for my husband to add water and pop in the oven when he got home from work. I used 1 cup brown rice, 1 package Lipton onion soup mix, 1 beef bouillon cube, half the butter, and 18oz water. Cooked it at 375 for an hour and 5 minutes, half covered, uncovered for the rest of the time. Easy and yummy!
I use the same thing but I use non meat based broth which is also fat free and only a table spoon of butter. I also add assorted veggies after the first 30min. Mushrooms, bell pepper, green peas. Very good side to any salty dish, or meat.
I think this was very good. However, WAY TOO MUCH BUTTER! I used white sticky rice, cream of mushroom soup with garlic and beef broth. I will make it again, but with 1/2 or less of the butter! I should have went with my gut feeling when making it, I knew it would be too much butter! Also, I cooked it for about 30 mins covered and about 12 mins without foil and some of it was burnt on the bottom of the pan.
This is fantastic!!! I substituted Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup (couldn't find French Onion) and added a can of mushrooms and some diced onions. For the last 15minutes in the oven, I stirred in some sueteed beef cubes with onions and green peppers and it turned out phenomenal!! My kids loved it!!!
So easy and flavorful!! Will make again..and again...and again!
This was great! I used salt free butter and added a can of mushrooms. It wasn't as salty and the mushrooms added a nice touch.
This was super fast and easy to throw together and get in the oven. After that, it's all just waiting. This was actually delicious and had a fantastic onion flavor and no doubt it was not the healthiest dish on my plate but it was my favorite. I used unsalted butter. I even went back for a second serving. I loved Maria's Rice!
a great easy, go to recipe... even my husband can cook this! I use low sodium beef broth and use half the amount of butter called for. Comes our wonderfully everytime!
This is fantastic. Followed directions exactly. Kids loved it!
VERY good and VERY easy. I cut the butter in half, and that was plenty.
Lovely additions! To avoid a long cooking time and the crunchy edges some people had, I cooked my rice in the following way: - brought soup and 1 tbsp butter to boil in a stovetop/oven safe bowl - added rice, then covered tightly - baked at 350 C for 30 mins Delicious and fluffy, no hard edges! Thank you for this recipe!
This was really good! I was surprised at how easy it is to make. Will make again!!!
I attempted to make this and then put it in the crockpot for dinner. Not a good idea, it came out really mushy. Otherwise it tasted good when it first came out of the oven. My friend has the same recipe but uses dry onion soup mix.
After reading some of the reviews I replaced some of the broth with water hoping to reduce the salt content. I had something taking up the oven so I too made it stove top. to quote randy jackson.. "it was just alright to me" I won't be making this again, sorry.
Wonderful! Made according to recipe except cooked under lid entire time. ***I made this at a later time and substituted chicken broth for the beef broth. It was still good, just not as rich and flavorful. ***Made another time and browned pork chops first, then added to the rice dish, and baked app. 50 minutes under foil. I totally omitted the butter. Really good!
This recipe is truly easy and tastes excellent. I have made it 3 times now, and what works best for me is using 1/2 c white rice and 1/2 c brown rice. I used dry onion soup mix and add 1 c of water, saute mushrooms, and 1/4 unsalted butter. The first time I made this I used salted butter and it was too salty. My husband and I love this dish.
My husband & I LOVED this rice! I used a packet of Lipton onion soup mix & a can of water. I also only baked it for 40 minutes covered and 5 uncovered and it was perfect. Thank you for this wonderful recipe, we will be making it a lot!
This certainly was not bad but like my recipe better using cream of mushroom soup, a soup can of milk, 1 pkg. dry onion soup, and fresh mushrooms.
Excellent! Added some carrots tasted just like rice-a-roni! Didn't have can condensed French onion soup took another reviewers tip & used 1 pkg dry onion soup mixed in 1 cup of water. Thanks for the post.
Just OK. Made with a packet of instant onion soup mix and 1 c water. Also used a cube of beef bouillion and a cup of water as I didn't have a can. When I removed the cover at 30 minutes, it was scorching to the dish, dry as can be and the edges were very dark. So I added a little water and checked on it often. Turned out to be good tasting mushy mushy rice. Like a paste. Maybe because I added water, but it would have been burned.
Great recipe! I increased to 1 1/2 cups rice, cut down the butter to 2 tablespoons, and threw it all into my rice cooker...so much easier! Very flavorful...my husband thought it was a little too strong so I might even add 2 cups of rice next time. I loved it!
I served this with Chix (my 5 and 6 year olds always love chix) It was such a hit my boys wouldnt even give the chix a chance! I scaled the recipe up to 9 cause I know they always eat rice well......but I have never seen them gobble it up like this stuff!! definate keeper in my house and so easy too!
This is YUMMY !!! Easy too. Add a large can of mushrooms drained, and it is even better. Everyone loved it.
I used Lipton French onion and a can of beef broth instead of the water. Did it in the microwave and it turned out very very good.
This was okay, but nothing special for me. It was pretty salty. Probably won't bother with this again.
Definately a keeper! I'm always looking for new ways with rice and this one was so easy and so delicious. The only changes I made were to add fresh mushrooms and use less butter. It was perfectly cooked and tasted fantastic. Can't wait to have the leftovers for lunch tomorrow! Thank you for sharing.
This is nothing special. It's easy and quick but it needs something. I'm not sure what. It also needs to be a little dryer as well.
My mom makes rice like this and it takes a lot more time for the same taste! Great recipe. I added some raw chicken breast on top of the rice and it came out wonderfully!
In my house we eat rice everyday, my husband he's Puerto Rican and he can eat plain white rice, but me im Southern andI need a little more flavor in my life. This recipe was FAST and EASY!!! I wish there were more fast, simple, and easy rice dishes! I added some of my own spices but this recipe is perfect the way it is! I'm making it again right now as we speak!
This was good but quite salty. I followed recipe as written using beef broth, one packet of Lipton Onion Soup, and 10 oz. water. I baked at 400 (425 seemed too high), and the rice only took 40 minutes to absorb all the water and become tender. I would make again - it's a nice change to plain rice.
Good, nice flavour and quick to make
We liked the flavor of the rice, but there is way to much butter. I cut the butter in half and it was still too much. I will try it again with a Tbs and see if we like it.
I'm not sure I can fairly rate this recipe because I made changes, but here goes! First, I cooked this stovetop, instead of in the oven, because I was short on time. Second, I substituted water for the beef broth. And lastly, I only used about 1 TBSP of butter. But, it came out great! I have sometimes used chicken broth to cook rice, but never thought of using beef broth or any beef based soup. My husband said he really liked it, and I thought it had good flavor. My young kids even ate it! When I have more time, I will try making this according to the recipe! It's a keeper!
I make this over and over again. It's my favourite rice and perfect for entertaining! It's easy and always comes out perfectly. I've used the canned soup, but I find the dry onion mix plus 1 cup of water has a bit more flavour...and less expensive. But both ways are great!!
I made this recipe exactly as directed... The rice texture was perfect, but my family and I thought that the onion flavor was over-powering. Too much onion for my taste.
This turned out really wonderful. I am vegetarian so I substituted the beef broth with vegetable bouillon and then I used onion soup mix and a little mayonnaise. I will make this again!
pretty good. I will make again adding broccoli or mushrooms.
I had this with grilled salmonI & it went very well together. Used half the butter, onion soup mix and baked for about 45 min. Very good!
It wasnt as fantastic as everyone said. I found much better ways to make it. It was way to strong. I like to actually taste my rice! Sorry!
Didn't have french onion soup so used lipton mixed with beef consomme; also added freeze dried mushrooms. Overall a good recipe, but salty. Next time I'll use low sodium everything!
I love this recipe! Simple and flavorful and goes great with any beef entree. I did it on the stovetop, used onion soup mix plus water plus 1 can of beef broth, and basmati rice. Garnished with chopped green onions for color. Served with meatloaf. Super good!
This was great. I added finely diced mushrooms because my daughter hates mushrooms and she ate this all up even knowing they were in there.
So simple, yet amazing! I followed the advice of the other reviews and used the dry onion soup mix. I however used instant rice. I mixed 2 cups of instant rice with one can of beef broth(almost 2 cups of liquid), 1/2 can of water, and 1 package of dry onion soup mix. I only had to bake it for 30 minutes. I served it with fresh grated paramesan cheese. Amazing and only a few ingredients!!!
This recipe was great! My family was tired of plain white rice and butter for Sunday dinners, so I tried this with them and they fell in love with it! Plus, I'm an aspiring cook, and the recipe was so easy. The only thing I would change is the amount of butter...it was a bit overwhelming. Cutting the amount down to 4/5 tablespoons did just fine when I tried it again.
a great family, throw it together recipe - will def make again!
Wonderful rice! Will definitely be making this again!
Excellent dish! However, next time I will use half of the butter called for, as it was extremely greasy. Unsalted butter preferable due to the sodium from liquids. Will definately make again soon!
SIMPLY AMAZING :) THIS IS DEFF GOING TO BE ONE OF OUR TOP SIDE DISHES :) THANKS
very good, a great way to jazz up rice.
Pretty good. Followed recipe and next time would maybe add some mushrooms or some Gruyere cheese at the end. After removing the cover it started to get dry and edges got crunchy so I added some more broth and recovered for the rest of the cooking time. And, I would say it serves 4-5 people. Double if you have more than 4.
This is a great basic recipe! I had a pork roast that I needed a side dish for & I have mastered nearly everything in the kitchen but for some reason rice has eluded me. I decided to try this recipe since it was baked & I am amazed at how well it turned out! I didn't have the french onion soup or beef broth so I used golden mushroom soup & chicken stock & it was delicious! Thanks so much for such a versatile & easy way to put rice on the table.
Made it. Ate it. Delish!! Followed recipe as written. So good!
Really delicious side dish. I took suggestions from other reviews and used 1 can beef consomme and 1 can water with a packet of onion soup mix. I forgot to take the cover off and it still turned out perfect. Perfectly seasoned - not too bland, not too salty. Whole family loved it and will definitely add to the rotation!
I made exactly as written the first time. Although yes, it was amazing, mine came out very burned on the sides and top. I think I will reduce the uncovered time by 15 minutes and go from there.
After reading some of the reviews I baked this at 350 degrees for the full hour. The rice around the edges was a little dry and hard but the flavor was good!
