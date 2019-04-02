Maria's Rice

This is the easiest and best tasting side dish ever. It goes really well with roast, pork chops, or a rotisserie chicken. I have taken this recipe to tons of parties for over 7 years and everyone loves it!!!

By Melissa Davidson

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a 9x9 inch baking dish combine rice, soup and broth. Place butter slices on top of the mixture.

  • Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove cover and bake 30 minutes more.

287 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 699.7mg. Full Nutrition
