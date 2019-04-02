I made this last night for company, and while the flavor was good, it didn't ever finish cooking. I followed the advice of other reviewers and subbed brown rice for white rice. Instead of beef broth I used beef consomme, and I added a small can (drained) of sliced mushrooms. I also added approximately 1 tsp. of herbes de provece (instead of 1 tbsp. of basil) to go with the chicken I made using that herb mixture. I baked it covered at 350 for 1 hour as the recipe said, and it never finished cooking. There was still tons of liquid, and the rice was still totally hard. I then popped it in the microwave for about 8 minutes uncovered, and it was getting there but never quite finished cooking. At that point I really needed to serve dinner so I did, and man, was I embarassed about the rice! While the flavor really was good (quite rich and tasty), the rice was HARD and uncooked. I might try using white rice and just bake it longer next time, but I might just try another recipe. There are plenty on here that sound similar and will probaby be better (at least I hope!).

