Brown Rice
Easy enough for people who can't make rice at all, and everyone will love it!
Easy enough for people who can't make rice at all, and everyone will love it!
Wow, so easy and YUMMY! Like another reviewer I didn't have the soup, so I used Lipton onion soup mix and a cup of hot water. Plus I didn't add the basil, as it didn't seem to fit with the other ingredients. Regardless this was fantastic!!! EDITED TO ADD - I've done this with brown rice too and it needed to bake for 75 minutes, perfect!Read More
I made this last night for company, and while the flavor was good, it didn't ever finish cooking. I followed the advice of other reviewers and subbed brown rice for white rice. Instead of beef broth I used beef consomme, and I added a small can (drained) of sliced mushrooms. I also added approximately 1 tsp. of herbes de provece (instead of 1 tbsp. of basil) to go with the chicken I made using that herb mixture. I baked it covered at 350 for 1 hour as the recipe said, and it never finished cooking. There was still tons of liquid, and the rice was still totally hard. I then popped it in the microwave for about 8 minutes uncovered, and it was getting there but never quite finished cooking. At that point I really needed to serve dinner so I did, and man, was I embarassed about the rice! While the flavor really was good (quite rich and tasty), the rice was HARD and uncooked. I might try using white rice and just bake it longer next time, but I might just try another recipe. There are plenty on here that sound similar and will probaby be better (at least I hope!).Read More
Wow, so easy and YUMMY! Like another reviewer I didn't have the soup, so I used Lipton onion soup mix and a cup of hot water. Plus I didn't add the basil, as it didn't seem to fit with the other ingredients. Regardless this was fantastic!!! EDITED TO ADD - I've done this with brown rice too and it needed to bake for 75 minutes, perfect!
I didn't have white rice so I used instant brown rice, and it turned out incredible!!! I have never been a fan of rice, but my husband is. I can't thank you enough Monica! This is one of those dishes that makes people think you slaved in the kitchen, but it's SO simple.
Simple delicious rice. Too much basil! I cut it back to 1 tsp and its perfect. I also cut the butter in half. Christine
I made this last night for company, and while the flavor was good, it didn't ever finish cooking. I followed the advice of other reviewers and subbed brown rice for white rice. Instead of beef broth I used beef consomme, and I added a small can (drained) of sliced mushrooms. I also added approximately 1 tsp. of herbes de provece (instead of 1 tbsp. of basil) to go with the chicken I made using that herb mixture. I baked it covered at 350 for 1 hour as the recipe said, and it never finished cooking. There was still tons of liquid, and the rice was still totally hard. I then popped it in the microwave for about 8 minutes uncovered, and it was getting there but never quite finished cooking. At that point I really needed to serve dinner so I did, and man, was I embarassed about the rice! While the flavor really was good (quite rich and tasty), the rice was HARD and uncooked. I might try using white rice and just bake it longer next time, but I might just try another recipe. There are plenty on here that sound similar and will probaby be better (at least I hope!).
I've been making this for years, minus the basil and Worcestershire sauce. It comes out perfect every time. It's ideal to take for potluck when you don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, as it only uses one dish.
Very good recipe! I didn't have any french onion soup on hand, so I used Lipton Onion Soup mix with a cup of hot water. I'll be sure to make it again using the french onion soup, but until then, my husband and I have some very tasty leftover brown rice to enjoy!
I made this recipe with brown rice instead of white and it was fantastic. My husband and my 13 year old daughter both went back for seconds.
I used brown rice because of diet restrictions. Brown rice always cooks longer. For 1 cup of brown its an hour. So with 1 1/2 cups of the brown rice I would count on 1 hour and 30 minutes. Loved the recipe.
I'm not sure why this recipe calls for basil because it really is not needed. I added a pinch but next time I will not add any at all. Was still good and would make again! Easy side dish to any meal! Thanks Monica for sharing.
this is not "brown rice" it is beef flavored rice. Can we label it correctly?
I definitely would NOT put a whole tablespoon of basil. I used one teaspoon, and it was quite enough to taste it, and more than enough to give lots of flavor to the dish. Otherwise, it was pretty good, and I will be making this again!
I made this as a side for a country style crock-pot ribs and it was absolutely perfect and delicious. I used brown rice instead of white and I didn't have french onion soup so I used chicken broth with onion and black pepper spices and worcestershire sauce instead. I also added some fresh parsley into the mix. It was a great side for my dish!
I was short on time so i combined all ingredients in a large sauce pan brought it to a boil. Then i put a lid on to cover and lower the temp to med-low cooked for 20 mins or until the liquid is mostly gone it was perfect. Oh i only use 1/2 tsp basil but everything else was as the recipe called for
I didn't have any french onion soup, so I used cream of mushroom. This rice turned out awesome. Even my husband, who admittedly doesn't care for rice, said it was really good. And because it was baked in the oven, it was so easy. My kind of recipe!
This recipe rocks. I used instant brown rice, beef broth, butter, worcestershire sauce, 1tsp dried basil. Didn't have a can of french onion soup so I added 1 cup of water and made the "dry onion soup mix" from this site. Cooked in the microwave stirring every 5 minutes until it was done about 15-20 minutes later. Paired this with the "beer lime grilled chicken" from this site. This is going to be made again and again for sure.
Love this recipe, it's the only way I will make rice now, brown grain or white grain rice. I usually use brown because it's healthier for us and in the oven with the foil sealing in all the steam it comes out moist every time!
This is a super flavorful dish. I'm glad i started it very early because it took over 2 hours to cook. I used long grain brown rice. At an hour, the liquid was absorbed but the rice was not done. I added in a cup of water. 30 minutes later, it was still undercooked so i added in another half cup. Just keep checking it if you are using brown rice.
I'm not sure why this recipe calls for basil because it really is not needed. I added a pinch but next time I will not add any at all. Was still good and would make again! Easy side dish to any meal! Thanks Monica for sharing.
Good rice! I used chicken broth and brown rice because that is what I had---I did not put the basil in it---doesn't really go with the other flavors. If you use brown rice, it's going to take about 20 minutes longer than white rice! Very good, will make again!
My family loves this recipe. Here's my trick to ensure the rice gets done in the hour it calls for: I heat up the broth and onion soup before I mix with the rice and put it in the oven. I, too, use brown rice, which has a longer cooking time, so doing this trick helps a lot. This rice compliments a lot of different suppers, so I use this recipe time and time again. I also add different things to it sometimes such as mushrooms, peas, diced up carrots, etc. Love it!
The reviewer who said this was rice for people who don't like rice was right, but was wrong when she went on to say that if you like rice, you won't like this. We eat lots of rice, plain and otherwise. We all loved this. I had to use the dry onion soup mix recipe from this site because of my gluten allergy, but otherwise made per original recipe. Delicious! I might try it with a little less worcestershire sauce next time, just to see how that is. This would be great with ground beef, ala hamburger helper, or add a little soy sauce and use it in a beef stir-fry. VERY tasty stuff!
This rice was great! The whole family loved it. Like some of the other reviewers, I didn't add the basil. I didn't want the flavor to be over-powering. I also had to cook it on the stovetop, because I was running short on time. It worked out great, and I will continue to cook it this way. It took about 30 minutes.
my 12 year old and I loved this. Very yummy. I used an extra 1/4 cup water as we like ours rice less chewy. I made my broth with beef soup base and water because I didn't have any canned on hand...and tossed in some baby portabella mushrooms which floated pretty on the top.If you like shrooms they were a great add.Excellent rice. Will def make again.
This rice was too much. If you don't like rice and you want to like "rice" this is what you make. If you like rice you won't like this recipe nearly as much as standard rice. I served it at a dinner party with grilled shrimp and it took away from how good the shrimp and grilled vegetables were...wish I had of just made plain brown or white rice.
Cut the basil to one teaspoon, used brown rice instead of white, and cooked this in a covered stoneware baker - amazing! We will make this again!
Pretty good. I used brown rice instead of white. Cooked for 1:45.
Lacks both onion and beef flavor considering the amount of each in recipe.
I needed something to make with the venison backstrapes I was grilling and this was easy and foolproof. I didn't have the soup or broth so used 1 cube of beef bouillon and a package of onion soup mix. I also saw some of the reviews about to much basil being used and I had some fresh parsley and button mushrooms that needed to be used up, so in they went.The dish needed to be baked for 90 minutes, but in the end it turned out really well.
This recipe is easy. I didn't want to wait for it to bake in the oven, especially after reading all the posts of it not being done after the allotted time, so I microwaved it for 30 minutes. Perfect!! I just mixed everything in a micro safe bowl and zapped it. No problems.
I cooked the rice for 80 mins, and it was still uncooked a bit. Flavor didn't do it for me, not to mention how unhealthy it really is with all the sodium. It was a last minute meal because I was missing things for another dish. Let's say, I will not be making this again.
Out of 8 people, half liked it and half didn't. Will try again leaving out the worcestershire and see if that helps.
The basil in this recipe is very overpowering. I think it has potential for us if I took it out completely as the other flavors in this recipe seem to complement each other very well. The rice was soupy after 30 minutes, but did come out cooked perfectly after the hour.
Great tasting! I thought based on the name that it used brown rice though after starting to cook it I noticed it called for white. The cooking time would have been doubled with brown rice therefore I microwaved it for 35 min plus 30 mintues on the stove.. with another 1/3 cup of broth it would be perfect with brown rice. I used all broth instead of the onion soup. I just put in a 1/2 cup of chopped sauted onions which tasted great.
My family and I loved the rice, but next time I will cut back on the amount of butter the recipe calls for.
This truly is a great side dish to any meal - but like other reviewers have mentioned, there is no need to add the basil. One tbsp of dried basil is far too much. I've halved it and it seems to turn out just right. Next time I will omit it entirely. The cooking time is spot on. I love the fact that I only dirty one dish too!
This is the best tasting rice I have ever had! I cooked it on the stove top and tasted just as good! I great accompaniment to pork or chicken. Yummy!!
nice flavor!
Also substituted 1 pkg. Lipton's French Onion Dry Soup Mix and cooked on stovetop following cooking time recommended by brown rice package (45 minutes). Came out so flavorful and delicious!
I have been using brown rice for years. I use chicken stock and a bit of powdered chicken bouillon for poultry dishes and beef stock and powdered beef bouillon for meat dishes. I sometimes used fine grated parmesan or pecorrino romano cheese. Adds a nice element Enjoy
I've been making something similiar for years, and my mother and grandmother before me. I cut the rice down to one cup, double the butter, no worcestershire or basil and add a can of mushroom peices. It's delicious!
This is GOOD! I realized at the last minute that I didn't have white rice, so I subbed in brown minute rice. Next time I will definitely either use white, or regular brown (and cook it longer). The taste was great, though - although next time I'm not sure I'll use the basil. The flavour of it wasn't quite right. Might use the herbes de provence, as another user did. But this is an excellent, hands-off recipe, that I'l be using again!
This is a very flavorful way to make plain white rice. The only change I make is skipping the basil.
I completely omitted the basil. Loved it!!!!!!
This is amazing! If there is any leftover it is saved and fought over who is going to get it the next day! Followed the receipe exactly!
I didnt' even have the right ingrediant and this was still wonderful. I used Chicken bulioun instead of beef broth and didn't have french onion soup but this still tasted wonderful. I used brown rice instead of white rice so it did take longer to cook as expected but thank you! I will be making this again and again.
This was really good. I used jasmine rice because I didn't have regular long grain rice and it turned out great. I didn't use the basil and it was fine. Mine was done in 1 hour. Thanks for this easy recipe.
This was good, but I think I may try the dry soup mix next time, per other reviews. A little too much flavor for me. I also omitted the basil.
Didnt have some of the ingredients but still went with it...turned out great! Way to spice up plain rice!
The flavor was good but it took alot longer to cook than the recipe called for.
Excellent! Used Onion Soup Mix and extra cup of water, and less basil. I did add 1 small can Ortega Diced Green Chilies. Adds flavor, not heat. I was trying to rush dinner, so I microwaved 5 minutes covered before putting it in the oven at 365 degrees. Fortunately I checked it at 30 minutes as it was done! P.S. This was made with white rice.
Very easy and delicious! I used less butter to cut down on fat and didn't even use basil this time. Broth and soup make it taste good anyway.
Easiest, Yummiest rice ever! My husband and I loved it as a side to our broiled halibut and sauteed vegetables!
This is a favorite at my home. I omit the basil, use consumme with a little water instead of broth and put 3-4 pork loin chops on top before putting it in the oven. Thanks for the recipe Monica!
For vegetarian dish, used vegetable broth & Vegetable Orzo soup (instead of French Onion Soup).
Good.
Found this recipe on Alton Brown's TV show a long time ago for brown rice, and have used it ever since. Would never use brown rice before since any other method left us less than satisfied. Every time I have served it since, I get rave reviews. We use it often and change it up many ways. For years I have keep copies of it for when I serve guests they always rave over it and demand the recipe, so I keep one handy. Even serving it plain is delish! Bake brown rice for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
This a really good base recipe. I made mine on the stove top and doubled the recipe. I also added beef stew meat and broccoli to make a complete meal out of it. My family loved it. My kids ate 2 servings. I served crab rangoons on the side.
So quick and easy with great results. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious! Followed recipe to a 'T' (well, except I left out the basil) and it turned out perfect! Picky husband enjoyed it too!
I really like rice a a side dish and wanted to try brown for a change. After reading all the reviews I used low sodium broths and used garlic powder rather than garlic salt. Even the butter was unsalted. Needless to say my rice was not salty at all. I did cover while baking. The baking time was 1 1/2 hr. This was very creamy yet not mushy. I will make this again for sure.
Today is a VERY good day! I made this brown rice for the first time and think this is a superb, great tasting, easy recipe. I did use Lipton’s onion soup mix and it added a great flavor. It is a GREAT day because I had this with two other GREAT recipes from this site: “Bessy’s Zesty Grilled Garlic-Herb Chicken” and “Kecia’s Broccoli Salad”. Three wonderful five star recipes. Thank you ALL!!!
This recipes had a great taste, but because of other reviews I watched it to see if it had any problems cooking in the oven. After the 30 mins it looked like it wasn't going to get done so I popped it in the rice cooker and that did the trick. I will just start it in the rice maker from now on. But great flavors! Thanks
It's extremely rare that all 4 of our kids like the same dinner - but when I served this tonight, they ALL asked for seconds! I used onion soup mix (about half the packet as the kids don't love onions - and no extra water was needed), and substituted Italian seasoning for bail...and it was soooo good! I've had a lot of trouble finding a rice dish that wasn't dry and bland....we've finally found a winner! Thank you!
Excellent rice. No changes to ingredients, oven temperature, or cooking time. To those who change the recipe up and then give bad reviews because you don't like what you cooked, shame!
I loved this recipe! never liked brown rice before - but now i make it all the time.I did use dry onion soup mix....sooooo goood ! instead of the beef broth and will stick with that.
This turned out pretty good. I used white rice. Next time I will use brown rice. My kids thought I was making meatloaf by the smell while it was cooking. And they said it tasted like meatloaf so it was nicknamed meatloaf rice lol
Loved this recipe. I also substituted brown rice. I've made it several times already and is a new family favorite. Quick and easy preparation.
I wanted a brown rice recipe to go with the caramel apple pork chops on this site. This is the one and I'll use it for other things as well. I fried up a little extra sausage and onion with some carrots and celery then added the rest of the ingredients per recipe substituting brown rice for white rice. It took a little more water but was absolutely amazingly wonderful covered with that apple topping from the pork chops. Even my rice-haters liked it! Next time I may just put in more sausage and just make this rice as a main dish...or maybe with some sausage gravy....
My family loves this recipe. I do not use the basil but it is a really wonderful and flavorful dish that goes with anything.
This rice was really nice. The only thing I didn't like and would do different next time would be taking out the onions left from the soup.
I've made this several times and it's delicious! I also used onion soup mix with water but I throw it all in a rice cooker and it comes out great.
Loved this recipe! I made some small changes by using brown rice instead of white and using cream of mushroom soup mix instead of french onion as these are the ingredients I had on hand. I made the rice for me, my bf and another couple and everyone loved it.
My dad taught me to make a recipe very similar to this one. We melt a stick of butter in a large saute pan. Then we add one cup of rice and brown. Then we add one can of condensed french onion soup; one can of beef broth (or water); and Worcestershire sauce (as much or as little as you like). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cover. Cook for 20-30 minutes until rice is cook. A favorite at my house!! And it can very easily be doubled for leftovers. Just a little variation of this recipe but just as easy!!!
Made this tonight for dinner as a side dish and it was very good! I made it with 20 min white rice ..i put it all into a sauce pan and cooked it for 20min on the stove top ..i did omit basil and Worcestershire sauce didnt have either.My kids loved it
Great recipe. Easier than store brands. I did agree with one review that said to use less basil. The only two things I changed were to use the advice of less basil and I made my own "onion soup mix" using another recipe I had found (minced onion, onion powder and celery seed).
Great week-night addition to the rotation. Thankfully my guys like onions; I forgot that the soup has plenty of chopped peices. Salty for sure; I would love a more natural dish without the canned soup that delivered the same tastes!
I didn't like it but my husband did
Followed directions exactly. Cooked for almost 2 hours and still had crunchy rice. Shame too, this recipe had all the makings for a great side. Certainly smelled wonderful "cooking". Won't make again unless I precook rice.
Title is very misleading- I agree with previous reviewer. In order to make this recipe with instant brown rice, one would have to monkey with the amount of liquid used instead of using what the recipe calls for. This recipe sounds yummy, but not what I am looking for- a recipe for real brown rice.
I made this recipe just as written only I used brown rice. When cooking brown rice you have to lengthen the cooking time by half hour, though. Love the recipe, MEGSCOOKIN, thank you!
I love brown rice and it was better then i expected!!! Thank you!!!
I have been making this for years, but without the Worcestire sauce or basil. I also use beef consumme instead of broth, though I have used broth when I can't find the consumme. It is a fantastic dish, my boyfriend absolutely loves it and requests it often. It is very fatty though so sometimes I cut down a little on the butter-- doesn't really hurt the taste too much.
Terrific and easy! While it does take longer than an hour to bake, it is well worth it. This will be in our rotation. I made the following changes- brown rice instead of white, 32oz of beef broth PLUS an extra cup of water, package of lipton's onion soup, sliced mushrooms, cream of mushroom. I sauteed red onion & garlic in evoo. We enjoy our food more flavorful, so I added paprika, herbs de provence, basil, kirkland's(costco) no salt seasoning mix, and a dash kosher salt & fresh ground black pepper. Next time I will nuts and maybe water chestnuts. I cooked it covered in my Pampered Chef covered baker for 1 hr @350 and 30 min @375. I think next time I will baked the dish @375, which I think reduce the time a bit.
I have been making this rice for over 30 years. Instead of basil I use about 1 to 1 1/2 tsp of tarragon. This gives it a really nice flavor. I also don't use canned soup, I use a package of Lipton onion soup mix and add 3 cups of water to 1 cup of rice. I don't use worcestershire either. My husband loves this rice.
Oh my, way too salty!!!
The best brown rice recipe I have tried. I used a packet of dry onion soup mix and 1 cup of water in place of the can of onion soup, as others suggested. I forgot the worsteshire sauce, and added only about a teaspoon of basil. As far as, needing longer cooking time in the oven, I cooked it at 400 degrees for an hour, leaving it uncovered the first 15 minutes, to allow the temperature to rise quickly, then covered it to retain the moisture. I stirred occasionally. I also added a can of mushroom peices. Very good. Served with salmon and broccoli.
Omitted French onion soup (none in the pantry) and used brown rice. Good easy dish that would complement lots of flavors
We really enjoyed this although it was alittle dry. i will make again and maybe just add an extra 1/4 cup of water. thanks!
My family and I loved this dish. It was very easy to prepare. I followed the recipe to the letter with the exception of cutting back on the basil. I think those of you who substituted brown rice for the white rice need to understand that brown rice takes longer to cook. Again the recipe is wonderful as written! Thanks Monica for a great recipe!
I didn't have Beef Broth so I used Chicken. It was delicious. I think it is my new favorite rice.
Too much basil, I think just a pinch would be plenty.
we make this rice at least twice a month. my kids LOVE It, ask for thirds (and this coming from a 4 year old who doesn't like brown stuff in his food). its a great side dish for pretty much anything. thanks for posting.
Sorry! Used all the ingredients as told but, it didn't work for us. My husband rarely dislikes my food but today, he actually told me to "take care of the rest"... Don't know, guess the cans were too much.
I gave this 4 stars based on flavor. The cooking method didn't work for me. I ended up dumping everything in a pot and making it on the stovetop. Also, hubby complained of the "tang" of the worcestershire sauce so next time I will leave that out. Other than that, the flavor was really good.
Excellent recipe!! My husband who usually doesn't like brown rice also loved it! For the healthy reason, I made some small changes. I replace 1/2 cop brown rice with the wild rice; and cut the butter by half. It turned out great! I also soak the brown rice in the beef broth for >1 hour before cooking. I also cooked one hour and 20 min.
My family has made this recipe for years - it's a staple. For those wanting to substitute brown rice and wondering why it's not working.. brown rice takes a significantly longer time to cook. I say pair this dish with a healthy side and indulge in the regular rice. Such a perfect classic dish!
to think I was making plain rice with butter this whole time. This was delicious. I will never make plain rice again. :D
This recipe is easy awesome! I added some mushrooms-- per another reviewer's advice-- and cut the butter. I made it with Burgundy Pork Tenderloin. My husband loved the meal!
I'm only giving this 4 stars because my twins liked it so much. One of them is very picky and he asked for seconds. On the other hand, I thought it could have used some more flavor. I did add 1 Tbsp of dried basil, as we like basil, and did not think it was too much. I also added a tsp of garlic but will add more next time. I will try this again, as it is very easy to make, but I will add some onions, mushrooms, and a little more beef base.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections