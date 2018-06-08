Candie's Easy Potato and Onion Dish

Rating: 4.23 stars
48 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

If you love sweet onions with buttery potatoes, this dish is for you! Every time someone asks for the recipe they are pleased to hear how simple it is!

By CANDIEANNE

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13 inch casserole dish, mix the potatoes, onions, butter, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Bake covered in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 163.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (49)

Most helpful positive review

FRED NIELSON
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2003
This is one of those recipes that keeps ending up on my table just because it's simple, straight forward and delicious. I recommend using red potatoes and do use sweet onions. I like to substitute seasoned salt for regular salt and just a dash of garlic powder. Thanks Candie! Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

CKAT
Rating: 2 stars
05/03/2003
just okay not a big hit - I don't think I'd make them again Read More
Helpful
(4)
KIMMYO
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2002
This was a good recipe, but I added cheddar cheese instead of parsley, right before it came out of the oven. It made the dish! Read More
Helpful
(29)
I Heart Spain
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2003
After reading some of the reviews I decided to add some seasoning salt and paprika to the potatoes. I also fried these in about a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil instead of baking them and I completely omitted the butter. The end result was DELICIOUS! Will definitely be making this over and over again! Read More
Helpful
(24)
CFLOWRY
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2002
Delicious easy recipe. My husband and I loved it. The kids were less than enthusiastic. However I will make it again and dice the onions. That should make it past the kids.:-) Thanks for submitting! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Lynn Welch
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2007
With the sweet onions and a little crumbled cooked bacon...and a sprinkling of cheddar cheese at the end of baking and this dish disappeared from the table. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)
rowdy
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2003
This sounded so good but after reading some of the reviews I also made added something. I omitted the dried parsley and just before baking I added 2 tablespoons of red cooking wine (sherry) and cut of fresh parsley. I also added some grated cheese on top for the last few minutes until melted. It was great. My whole family loved this dish - thanks for providing it for us. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ASHLEYBISHOP
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2009
If you want to totally send this recipe over the top toss it or top it with some bread crumbs and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Read More
Helpful
(9)
RACHELM1965
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2003
We really liked this. I used red potatoes and a little seasoning salt and cooked it in the microwave using the baked potato setting to keep from heating up the house. I think cooking it in the butter is the key. Thanks for submitting Read More
Helpful
(8)
BRADJENNY
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2002
My family loves this with meatloaf, chicken,... anytime I bake, I can just throw these in! They're great with sour cream too. Read More
Helpful
(7)
