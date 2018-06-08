Candie's Easy Potato and Onion Dish

1 of 49

Rating: 4 stars This is one of those recipes that keeps ending up on my table just because it's simple, straight forward and delicious. I recommend using red potatoes and do use sweet onions. I like to substitute seasoned salt for regular salt and just a dash of garlic powder. Thanks Candie! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This was a good recipe, but I added cheddar cheese instead of parsley, right before it came out of the oven. It made the dish! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars After reading some of the reviews I decided to add some seasoning salt and paprika to the potatoes. I also fried these in about a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil instead of baking them and I completely omitted the butter. The end result was DELICIOUS! Will definitely be making this over and over again! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious easy recipe. My husband and I loved it. The kids were less than enthusiastic. However I will make it again and dice the onions. That should make it past the kids.:-) Thanks for submitting! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars With the sweet onions and a little crumbled cooked bacon...and a sprinkling of cheddar cheese at the end of baking and this dish disappeared from the table. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This sounded so good but after reading some of the reviews I also made added something. I omitted the dried parsley and just before baking I added 2 tablespoons of red cooking wine (sherry) and cut of fresh parsley. I also added some grated cheese on top for the last few minutes until melted. It was great. My whole family loved this dish - thanks for providing it for us. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars If you want to totally send this recipe over the top toss it or top it with some bread crumbs and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this. I used red potatoes and a little seasoning salt and cooked it in the microwave using the baked potato setting to keep from heating up the house. I think cooking it in the butter is the key. Thanks for submitting Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves this with meatloaf, chicken,... anytime I bake, I can just throw these in! They're great with sour cream too. Helpful (7)