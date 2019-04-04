Swedish Kringles

This is a flaky bar-type treat that my mom made many times when I was a kid. It is a tasty almond-flavored treat that is nice at Christmastime!

By Jodie Hay

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To make the dough cut 1/2 cup butter into 1 cup flour using a knife or pastry blender. Add water as needed and mix until crumbly, leaving pea-sized chunks. On a floured surface roll the dough out to 3 or 4 inches in width. Place on a rectangular cookie sheet.

  • In a small saucepan over high heat, bring 1 cup water and 1/2 cup butter to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in flour; mix until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, mixing well after each. Stir in 1 teaspoon almond extract. Spread filling over dough.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes. The pastry will fall a little as it cools.

  • Meanwhile, combine confectioners' sugar, cream, 1 tablespoon butter and 1 teaspoon almond extract. Spread icing over pastry as soon as it's removed from the oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 137.1mg; sodium 202.4mg. Full Nutrition
