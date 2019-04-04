Swedish Kringles

I think I must have been expecting something else when I made this. It wasn't good. The frosting is awesome! The bottom layer is completely flavorless and pointless. The middle layer needs more flavor and sweetness. It was very bland. The best part was the frosting. I think I might try this again but skip the bottom layer of crust because it really doesn't need it and it just crumbles and is dry and flavorless. I will add some sugar to the middle layer and more almond flavor. I couldn't taste any almond in the middle layer. Also, I don't know if it just my oven, but I don't usually have a problem and I bake A LOT....but I baked for 55 minutes and it looked done, I stuck in a toothpick and it came out clean, but it was NOT done in the middle. I tried to stick it back in but by the time I got it in, it had already flattened out and it was too late. Don't trust the toothpick test. I think when it looks done, keep it in another 10 minutes or something. I am going to try to find another recipe, but if I can't find one, then I'm going to try this again and alter it.