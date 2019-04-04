Swedish Kringles
This is a flaky bar-type treat that my mom made many times when I was a kid. It is a tasty almond-flavored treat that is nice at Christmastime!
You can use milk rather than the heavy cream-it still tastes delicious. Really tastes best if you don't replace the almond extract with any other flavor.Read More
This was just okay to me. It was very rich and buttery, but didn't have much flavor, besides an extremely strong almond extract flavor. I even cut the amount of extract in half for both the puff and the frosting. The pastry looked just gorgeous, even though it fell a bit. I frosted it when the puff was cool, and sprinkled it with toasted sliced almonds. However, I was really unimpressed with the taste and texture of this. The puff sank, and created a very strange, flavorless custard-like center, which was somewhat drippy and unappealing. The bottom layer was really yummy to me, like a savory shortbread. It really didn't have a lot of flavor though, but the texture was magnificent. Altogether, this recipe is definitely not inedible, but I wouldn't make it again.Read More
Try boiling 1 cup of water with 1/2 cup butter. Take it off the heat and stir in 1 cup of flour. Add the 3 eggs one at a time stirring inbetween each. Add the almond extract. Spread on the greased cookie sheet and bake. It cuts out one of the steps and makes it quick and easy to make. Frost and sprinkle with almonds when it is almost cool.
This is one of my favorite pastries. It looks & tastes so fancy but is easy to make. I've found 1/2 tsp. almond flavoring is enough both in the 2nd layer & in the frosting. Be sure and mix the water, butter & flour well before adding the eggs in the second layer or you will have a gloppy mess. Also it's probably important to add the eggs one at a time and beat after each. I sometimes take shortcuts in recipes, but this is one you should follow pretty carefully. When I make these I divide the first dough into 2 parts and flatten on an ungreased cookie sheet to make 2 strips three inches wide and the length of the sheet. Then I spread the second layer evenly over each crust. I also use skim milk in the frosting & it turns out great.
If you're looking for my Great Grandma Bertha's kringle recipe, this is IT! Don't listen to the people that are customizing this recipe, make it AS IS. You can't change perfection! Kringle is a must at holidays, baby showers, and whenever I can think of an excuse to make it... :-)
This is EXACTLY what my Norwegian grandma made every year for Christmas (shaped into an oval ring)! The recipe is a bit labor-intensive, but well worth it. Absolutely delicious and it keeps for days after. Every bite took me back to childhood... so whether it's Swedish or Norwegian, thank you!!!
Enjoyed this and expect to make it again! Next time I will add almond extract to the bottom crust, too. I did "up" the extract in the puffy layer--it just needed more! If you are not going to serve this right away, I suggest not frosting it until shortly before serving--my frosting sort of soaked in overnight and I had to refrost, but it was still great!
I had a similar recipe years ago, but lost it. This one was much easier and just as tasty! Made as written, but added toasted almond slices to the finished product. Yum!!
This came out wonderful! Thank you for this lovely recipe!
This is a great treat. I make a channel down the middle and fill it with raspberry jam or cream cheese. Yum! We have this for Easter every year. It's a family favorite.
I think I must have been expecting something else when I made this. It wasn't good. The frosting is awesome! The bottom layer is completely flavorless and pointless. The middle layer needs more flavor and sweetness. It was very bland. The best part was the frosting. I think I might try this again but skip the bottom layer of crust because it really doesn't need it and it just crumbles and is dry and flavorless. I will add some sugar to the middle layer and more almond flavor. I couldn't taste any almond in the middle layer. Also, I don't know if it just my oven, but I don't usually have a problem and I bake A LOT....but I baked for 55 minutes and it looked done, I stuck in a toothpick and it came out clean, but it was NOT done in the middle. I tried to stick it back in but by the time I got it in, it had already flattened out and it was too late. Don't trust the toothpick test. I think when it looks done, keep it in another 10 minutes or something. I am going to try to find another recipe, but if I can't find one, then I'm going to try this again and alter it.
excellent..reminded me of a bear claw from our local German Bakery
I am very confused. I am usually a very good baker and I failed at this one. The middle layer is too liquid and there is NO WAY it would spread on the bottom layer. If I put it on the pastry it would run all over the pan. I know the middle layer is supposed to be thick to be able to SPREAD over the pastry. What could I have possibly done wrong? I have eaten this pastry and loved it ! NOW I want to be able to make it.
Recipe is lovely, but I've got a problem with the fact that the only sweetness in this cake is in the icing. Next time I make it, I will add a small amount of sugar to the richer top dough layer, and also cut back a little on the almond extract in the icing. Then it will be just right for me!
This is a must have at Christmas for our family.
We've been making this for generations in my family, and it's a must-have every Christmas. What's so nice about it is that it's not super-sweet, which is a pleasant break from the other sugary snacks that surround the holidays. Its flaky crust and light almond flavor make it a hit wherever I serve it. Go make some now! You won't be sorry!
I just found this (thankfully!) when I couldn't locate my printout of the recipe that I typed up years ago. My grandma always made these, then my mom, and now me and they are my all-time favorite Christmas cookie. They take a little elbow grease, but they're worth it!
Very, very good...I added sliced almonds over the top to carry out the almond flavor & make a little more festive :)
Just like I remembered growing up! Just can't believe how much butter Swedish treats call for! Thanks for posting this - didn't get this recipe passed down from grandparents since I think it was made from memory.
I wanted to atempt to make a kringle and this recipe helped me to just that... to me the bottom crust wasn't like that in a kringle you would buy in the store... so next time I think I will try without the bottom crust... but even with it, the kringle tasted very good... I also sprinkled sliced almonds over the top to garnish
This is Swedish Dream Cake!!!It's an old family favourite passed down from Great Auntie Lisa. We love it.......
Made this without changes, the crust was a little too dry and crispy. If you are trying to replicate the racine kringle you buy at the store, this needs more sugar. There is no sugar in this except in the frosting. It also doesn't have any salt if you are using unsalted butter. It is pretty bland as is, I will try making it again with some changes.
My boyfriend is half swedish so I decided to make this as a surprise for him. I thought it was delightful. Thank you soo much for sharing your recipe.
Great
Made with extra almond paste on top of pastry then additional ingredients.
Had trouble with the dough. Since it is like my pie dough recipe I put in the fridge for an hour before I rolled it out. The rest tasted great and will make again with a different crust.
This is an easy pastry; rich and is not too sweet; good with coffee. The sweetness comes only from the frosting. It's really nothing more than a pie crust base with pate choux (cream puff or éclair dough) spread on top! The top collapses because it has one less egg than traditional pate choux and it's spread out over the pastry crust so it doesn't have the same heat exposure of smaller crustless pastries. I imagine this could be made as a savory pastry by the addition of some grated firm cheese and herbs stirred into the top layer (called a gougere )to be used as an appetizer (without extract and frosting, of course!)
I have been making this pastry recipe for 35 years. My recipe is the same as this one with the addition of sprinkling toasted slivered almonds over the top of the pastry after the icing. I noticed that one reviewer suggested making the pate choux without the short crust. This would be a mistake and would completely change not only the texture but also the flavor of the pastry and is not worth saving a few minutes. One tip for making the pate choix, after boiling the water and butter, add the flour all at once and stir completely until smooth and pulls away from the pan. Stir until cooled before adding eggs one at a time in order to prevent cooking the eggs as they are added.
This has always been a family favorite of ours.. Passed down from my grandmother. I also replaced the cream with milk (because that's what I had) and it's just as delicious!
I used milk instead of cream and it worked fine.
We will definitely make this again. My husband and I were a bit confused with the second layer because it was very runny. But it baked perfectly. It's true that the first two layers aren't sweet, but the icing layer soaks in and adds just enough sweetness. I wouldn't change anything. We liked the different textures of each layer and it wasn't overly sweet for an after dinner dessert. This is nice as a light dessert or morning pastry.
No changes, this is exactly how we made it when I was a kid. If I had to make a change, it would be that I double the recipe every time and make two bars, because it goes so fast.
I remember my mom making this for years. It was one of my favorites and my father also. I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the recipe. I know I have her old recipe written down somewhere on a small index card. Thank you, it sure brought back good memories.
made my own blueberry version of this recipe and turned out great
Filling was too runny - and no idea how long to roll the crust; it only gave the width. I had to put half the filling in another pie crust in a pie plate. This was nothing like my old recipe.
Full disclosure - I haven't made this recipe because it is EXACTLY the same recipe as my mother's! It delicious and always gets compliments when I make it to bring somewhere. I prefer to roll out the base dough rather thin in order to make as large a rectangle as I can before I add the custard mixture.
The flavor was wonderful, and the texture of the outside was great. However, the inside turned out gooey and mushy. ... Even after I cooked it a bit longer than recommended. It almost seemed as if it wasn't cooked thoroughly. Any suggestions?
First time I've made this. Wasn't sure how thick the bottom should be so had way more second dough than bottom layer. I just let it overflow and cooked as directed. Turned out fine. But next time I'll roll it thinner (longer). Plenty sweet and nice almond flavor balance. Definitely will make again.
