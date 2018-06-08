Easy Fusilli with Tomato Pesto Sauce

Rating: 4.34 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Spiral pasta tossed with a super easy tomato sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and garnished with fresh basil. A lovely, simple dish. This is so easy and really yummy!

By LYNN DOIRON

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic for 2 minutes, then add tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and return to pot.

  • Season tomato sauce with salt and pepper; stir in pesto. Pour sauce over hot cooked pasta and mix well. Sprinkle with cheese, garnish with basil leaves and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 4.7mg; sodium 207.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (41)

Most helpful positive review

Suzanne
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2006
I loved how easy and delicious this dish was. I did make some modifications though which I think truly added to the flavor of this dish. I added olives and a couple splashes of red wine as the sauce was simmering. I used pennine rigate instead of fusili. After tossing the pennine in the sauce I added some crumbled feta cheese and then tossed again. I served with grated parmesan cheese on top. This dish is to die for....so yummy. Read More
Helpful
(34)

Most helpful critical review

love2cook
Rating: 3 stars
08/17/2010
Okay well this is good and will do for a busy day. It is a no-brainer soooo easy to make and I did not even have to buy any of the ingredients since I already had them all on hand. I might make this again but will add grilled chicken. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
RogueOnion8
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2004
I enjoyed this recipe and plan on adding it to my regular rotation. I followed the recipe exactly and recommend it. Some people may want to add some garlic. Read More
Helpful
(28)
vanessajbaca
Rating: 4 stars
02/13/2007
Very good recipe! Definitely add salt. I added a splash of red wine and some Italian spice and a dash of fat-free creamer and I think it would have been fantastic without the pesto which itself was great. The addition of the pesto makes the red tomato sauce an unusual color...I didn't mind but it might throw off kids or people who aren't expecting it. All in all a success. Read More
Helpful
(17)
rubykayee
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2007
easy to make. added sausages and fresh tomatoes. delicious. Read More
Helpful
(12)
ASUTTLES
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2003
I was very impressed with how this recipe turned out. I guess by some interpretations it may be a bit bland but I fully enjoyed the light flavor as did my guests. I will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
TRIPLE_LATTE
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2002
Excellent recipe... I used garlic-flavoured tomatoes and it was still a tad bland. Would be good with fresh basil maybe feta cheese for more flavour. Tastes like a decadent restaurant meal! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Elisabeth
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2008
This is a very good dish I will make again! Modifications: I used long fusili and topped the pasta with pieces of grilled chicken. I added kalamata olives and a couple splashes of red wine to the sauce as other reviewers suggested. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jackie Johansen
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2007
Appreciated how easy it was. I would double the amount of sauce for the noodles though. Read More
Helpful
(10)
