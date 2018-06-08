Easy Fusilli with Tomato Pesto Sauce

1 of 41

Rating: 5 stars I loved how easy and delicious this dish was. I did make some modifications though which I think truly added to the flavor of this dish. I added olives and a couple splashes of red wine as the sauce was simmering. I used pennine rigate instead of fusili. After tossing the pennine in the sauce I added some crumbled feta cheese and then tossed again. I served with grated parmesan cheese on top. This dish is to die for....so yummy. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this recipe and plan on adding it to my regular rotation. I followed the recipe exactly and recommend it. Some people may want to add some garlic. Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars Very good recipe! Definitely add salt. I added a splash of red wine and some Italian spice and a dash of fat-free creamer and I think it would have been fantastic without the pesto which itself was great. The addition of the pesto makes the red tomato sauce an unusual color...I didn't mind but it might throw off kids or people who aren't expecting it. All in all a success. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars easy to make. added sausages and fresh tomatoes. delicious. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I was very impressed with how this recipe turned out. I guess by some interpretations it may be a bit bland but I fully enjoyed the light flavor as did my guests. I will definitely make it again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent recipe... I used garlic-flavoured tomatoes and it was still a tad bland. Would be good with fresh basil maybe feta cheese for more flavour. Tastes like a decadent restaurant meal! Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars Okay well this is good and will do for a busy day. It is a no-brainer soooo easy to make and I did not even have to buy any of the ingredients since I already had them all on hand. I might make this again but will add grilled chicken. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very good dish I will make again! Modifications: I used long fusili and topped the pasta with pieces of grilled chicken. I added kalamata olives and a couple splashes of red wine to the sauce as other reviewers suggested. Helpful (10)