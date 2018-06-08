Easy Fusilli with Tomato Pesto Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 360.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.7g 23 %
carbohydrates: 50.8g 16 %
dietary fiber: 3g 12 %
sugars: 3.9g
fat: 12.5g 19 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 4.7mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 712.7IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 4.2mg 32 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 6.2mg 10 %
folate: 132.6mcg 33 %
calcium: 122.8mg 12 %
iron: 3.7mg 21 %
magnesium: 36.7mg 13 %
potassium: 239.9mg 7 %
sodium: 207.6mg 8 %
calories from fat: 112.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved