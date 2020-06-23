Ground Beef Enchiladas

I have made this recipe about 10 times and it is a family favorite! I use sour cream instead of the yogurt (I made it once with yogurt and my family prefers the version made with sour cream instead of yogurt). From making this I have found that substituting fresh chives for the green onions works fine (for those times when I had no green onions but my chive plants are always producing). Also I have found that when I have no jalapenos that tabasco peppers work as a good substitute (I grow tabasco peppers in my garden). The one time I used a habanero, my family said it was a little spicy for their tastes - but I enjoyed the extra heat of the habanero (with any pepper I don't clean out the seeds, I just dice and add it in). A tip I used from another review is to heat up some oil in my cast iron skillet and to "heat up" the tortillas about 3-4 seconds each side before putting the filling in. This makes for an easier time rolling/folding them and IMHO it also gives the tortillas a better taste. I usually use corn tortillas, but have used flour tortillas the same way in this recipe with great results. I would also like to give a big thank you to the poster of this recipe, as my family loves eating these.