Ground Beef Enchiladas

These are beef filled tortilla shells baked in a creamy chicken soup and cheese sauce. My husband absolutely loves these. I served them to guests once with Mexican rice, and they went home with the recipe. Enjoy!

Recipe by Vanessa Robbins

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef, green onion, and jalapeno pepper until the beef is evenly brown. Stir in water and taco seasoning. Simmer until water has evaporated.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together yogurt, condensed soup, and cheese.

  • Divide the meat mixture evenly between tortillas. Place a couple of tablespoons of cheese mixture over meat, and roll up. Place in a 7x11 inch baking dish. Repeat for each tortilla. Spoon remaining cheese mixture over the top of the tortillas.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 115.7mg; sodium 1122.2mg. Full Nutrition
