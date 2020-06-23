Ground Beef Enchiladas
These are beef filled tortilla shells baked in a creamy chicken soup and cheese sauce. My husband absolutely loves these. I served them to guests once with Mexican rice, and they went home with the recipe. Enjoy!
These were very good. Both my husband and son liked them a lot. I used sour cream instead of yogurt, and jack instead of mozzarella cheese, but otherwise followed the directions exactly. I found that 1 1/2 lbs. of meat was a bit too much to fill the tortillas and still be able to roll them up, so I just sprinkled the extra meat on top. But probably 1 lb. of meat would be ample for the recipe. Also, heating the tortillas, covered, in the microwave, to soften them a bit would make them easier to roll up without without cracking.Read More
This recipe was disappointing and would be better named "American Enchildadas". To be fair to the submitter, I always follow a recipe exactly the first time I make it, but my family thought these were bland. I usually make chicken or seafood enchiladas with a green or red sauce and I thought the ground beef would be a nice change. The soup, yogurt, and mozzarella sauce was interesting, but there was too much of it and the ground beef filling for only 6 corn tortillas. Also, the taco seasoning didn't seem quite right and perhaps the recipe would have been better if I had used my own seasoning combo instead of the taco seasoning mix and had used monterey jack cheese instead of the mozzarella. I won't make these again.Read More
Even though the chicken soup scarred me, I tried this recipe anyway. This was the best dish that I have served in a long time. I used flour tortillas, sour cream instead of yogurt and chedder jack cheese. This reminded me of a favorite dish that I like from a mexican restaurant. Also, use a 9 x 13 pan when cooking.
Although my eyes widened at the thought of mixing cream of chicken with beef/mexican food, this was great!! I ommitted the jalapenos but added 1 4.5oz can diced green chilies to the soup/cheese mix. I used 1/2 cup yogurt and 1/2 cup sour cream and used half moz cheese and half 3 blend mexican cheese. I also used flour tortillas and turned out great (HOWEVER-remember to grease the baking dish or they will stick!!). Served with shredded lettuce and chopped green peppers and we all thought they were terriffic! Will make again!!
This was a great starter recipe, but I made some changes like many of the other reviewers. I used Campbells southwest cheese soup instead of the chicken soup, regular onions instead of green onions, and sour cream instead of the yogurt. I also added a can of diced green chiles, and used flour tortillas. It was fantastic! My boyfriend wouldn't stop eating the filling with the torts. even before I got the chance to put it in the oven to bake! This will go in my recipe book for sure!
These were very good, my whole family enjoyed them.I used flour tortillas instead of corn and substituted sour cream for the yogurt. I also used shredded cheddar cheese, but next time will use a mexican shredded cheese blend. Whenever I make a dish like this I pour a little taco sauce in the bottom of the pan, this keeps the bottom of the tortillas from getting hard.
Made this recipe a little healthier. I used LOWFAT yogurt,98% FAT-FREE cream soup, only 20 oz.of ground EXTRA LEAN TURKEY, 2% MILK mozzarella cheese, FAT-FREE FLOUR tortillas (softened in microwave) and fresh diced tomatoes on top. What a great flavor! The creamy mix with the mexican spices is unique and delicious. This now goes to the "favorite" file!
My husband and I had these the other night. We make a new recipe every Monday night to keep our tastebuds happy. We live in Texas and have tons of Mexican food available, but these were by far better than what most restaurants serve. I didn't change a thing about the recipe.
I have changed a few things with this recipe since it was first posted. I use tortilla shells instead of the corn and most often use sour cream. I have also used cream of mushroom and onion soup, and it is great. I use tex-mex cheese bblend in the mix and once they are all rolled and in the pan I also spoon sour cream over top and then more tex mex cheese. Onions and peppers are great fried in with the beef or chicken when I use it. Another thing I often add is some salsa prior to rolling.
I loved these!!! I was out of cream of chicken soup, so I used cream of mushroom and I used sour cream in place of the yogurt. I did not have mozzarella on hand so in went some cheddar cheese (about twice as much as was called for). I also put some sliced black olives in with the meat mixture! Even though the way I made it is a real artery stopper upper, it was just sooooo yummy!
I have made this recipe about 10 times and it is a family favorite! I use sour cream instead of the yogurt (I made it once with yogurt and my family prefers the version made with sour cream instead of yogurt). From making this I have found that substituting fresh chives for the green onions works fine (for those times when I had no green onions but my chive plants are always producing). Also I have found that when I have no jalapenos that tabasco peppers work as a good substitute (I grow tabasco peppers in my garden). The one time I used a habanero, my family said it was a little spicy for their tastes - but I enjoyed the extra heat of the habanero (with any pepper I don't clean out the seeds, I just dice and add it in). A tip I used from another review is to heat up some oil in my cast iron skillet and to "heat up" the tortillas about 3-4 seconds each side before putting the filling in. This makes for an easier time rolling/folding them and IMHO it also gives the tortillas a better taste. I usually use corn tortillas, but have used flour tortillas the same way in this recipe with great results. I would also like to give a big thank you to the poster of this recipe, as my family loves eating these.
As suggested by other reviewers, I used sour cream & southwest pepperjack soup for the cheese mixture. I also added more cheese and used a mixture of cheddar & mozzarella. For the beef I only used 1/2 bunch of green onions, 3 cloves finely minced garlic & a shallot also finely minced along with some onion powder. Instead of packaged taco seasoning, used one found on AllRecipes. Used chicken stock in place of water. For rolling the tortillas (flour - personal preference) I put a skillet of heavy cream on low & dipped them into it first so they are easier to roll. Topped them off with the red enchilada sauce from this site before spooning the remaining cheese mixture over the top. Seems like a lot of alterations but it really wasn't. Excellent recipe.
VERY yummy! Tasty and simple, although next time I will use flour tortillas as suggested by others. I used supposedly high-quality corn tortillas and they ripped open even though I was very careful not to over-fill them. Also, next time I will garnish with chopped tomatoes and cilantro, this would lighten up the recipe a bit. By the way, if you're making 6 enchiladas, they won't fit in a 7x11" pan. Try 9x13 instead. Also, you'll have lots of delish leftover ground beef...I put mine in hard taco shells the next day - YUM! Lastly, don't forget to wear gloves while dicing the jalapeno!!! (I learned that lesson the hard way)
To keep my flour tortillas from turning into nasty mushy dough, I first LIGHTLY grease the glass dish with meat shortening, then I lightly butter and place the tortillas butter-side up on a metal baking pan in my oven @ 350 for about 5-6 minutes prior to stuffing with meat. I also added the soupy cheese mixture only around the perimeter of my glass baking dish and the ends of the enchiladas, leaving the very center of the dish covered only slightly with a dusting of shredded mexican blend cheese. Don't crowd the enchiladas in the dish, give them a little room between each other for the heat to circulate. this keeps them crisp. Good recipe, kids loved them and I made it again yesterday!
This recipe is excellent!! I noticed some reviewers seemed to think something was missing...I always make it with 2 lbs. meat, 1/2 a bell pepper, a little more jalapeno, half the taco seasoning and 3/4 can red, hot enchilada sauce. All those extra ingredients add a lot more flavor. Also, I use flour tortillas instead of the corn. You'll have to use a 10x15 baking dish just to fit it all. It is a lot more delicious this way!!!
My co-worker and I both fixed this recipe on the same night. She and her husband absolutely LOVED it!! My daughter was watching me fix it and wrinkled her nose at the time. By the time dinner was served, she was asking for seconds!! Even my 3 year old son cleaned his plate!! My husband, who cares very little for any type of Mexican food voiced his approval!! Excellent recipe!!!
These were good but not great in my opinion. Corn tortillas tear easily when rolled so that was a small problem. I left of the pepper and green onion (family preference). I did make a few additional enchiladas filled with bbq chicken and glazed onion. Make sure you cover the enchiladas completely with the sauce and foil, unless you want the edges to be crisp.
This was a great basic idea. The cream of chicken soup really adds a great flavor, but like a lot of others, I nixed the yogurt and substituted sour cream. I also added a can of drained black beans in with the meat, veggies, and taco seasoning, and on top, added mexican blend cheese and a can of enchilada sauce before baking. Very filling, but a great recipe!
This recipe was absolutely delicious and I still have my husband of 6 months believing I am a good cook! I omitted the peppers and onions, added light sour cream instead of yogurt, added only 3/4 pound of meat and substituted a can of corn for the rest of the meat (since I'm not a huge meat fan). I make this all the time!
A great recipe! Very easy, very flavorful and delicious. I added some chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to the cream sauce for some extra kick. The smoky chipotle flavor goes REALLY well, but this recipe stands up fine without it as well.
There were a winner!! I used green chilis instead of jalapenos and sour cream instead of yogurt. Use the mozzerella cheese...it will suprise you!! Tastes just like a cheese sauce! I put enchilada sauce on the bottom of the pan, I only used 4 tortillas....i stuffed them to the max!! also added some salsa with the beef & cheese mixture. Put the rest of the sauce on top and topped with some more mozz cheese...baked for 30 mins! Absolutely wonderful & will definitley make again!
Super easy, super fast! Great if you are in a hurry. I used flour tortillas because that was all i had. However, for those who have trouble with corn tortillas falling apart, you have to dip them in hot oil for about 3 seconds first and they will fold nicely. I also used green chilis since i don't like hot stuff. Make the Mexican Rice II recipe on this site and it makes for a fantastic meal.
I thought these were excellent!!!! I substituted the sour cream for the yogurt and used a combination of shredded cheeses I had (mozzarella, monterey and colby), also added garlic, paprika, and chili powder to the meat. The only problem is the corn shells broke easily. Next time I will use an enchilada sauce to soak them in first. Also, would use additional sauce for the top of the dish. Will definetly make again!!!
My stepdaughter made this with flour tortillas, which we didn't really like. So I made it with corn tortillas, and it was much better. I omitted the jalapenos and substituted a small can of green chilies. I also added a small can of sliced ripe olives (drain first) to the meat mixture. But I cannot for the life of me understand how all that meat mixture will fit into only 6 tortillas! I used nearly an entire 24-count package. I also discovered that smearing the cheese mixture onto the tortilla, then adding the meat mixture, works better - gives the meat something to cling to. Seam side down in a glass 13x9 pan works well. Just be sure to spray the pan with non-stick spray first. This recipe is a keeper; we absolutely love it!
My whole family LOVED this recipe...I did make a few changes. I used flour tortillas(that's what I had on hand) and I used sour cream instead of yogurt and used pepper jack cheese instead of mozzarella. This is the best enchilada recipe I have come across in a long time!!Thanks for submitting this recipe ~ I don't think my husband will let me go back to regular enchiladas after trying this one.
This was a VERY good dish. I used shredded Mexican cheese (combo of Monterrey Jack, Cheddar etc),fat free yogurt,98% fat free condensed cream of chicken soup, and flour tortillas (instead of corn) since I already had those. If you want a bit more of a bite, I'd recommend using 2 jalapeno peppers (instead of 1). Also, VERY important: if you bake them in a glass Pyrex dish like I did, DEFINITELY spray your dish with Pam otherwise the tortillas will stick to the pan (a pain!) However, after the first bite, I forgot about that and just concentrated on enjoying the meal. All my husband said between mouthfuls was mmmmmmmmmmmmmm......
The cheese inside and on top of these enchiladas was too thick.
My family REALLY enjoyed this. Great weeknight type of meal. When I cook Mexican I usually lean toward more authentic - but you don't always have the time for that! I have to admit that I was very skeptical of the cream of chicken soup - but with the mozz., the sauce reminded me of the white cheese sauce you sometimes get at Mexican restaurants. I used the low fat cream soup, 1 pound on meat, added ancho, black pepper, white onion, corn and diced red pepper to the meat mix. I also drizzled some red enchilada sauce on top of the dish, along with diced green onion and cilantro. Definate do again. Tasty and easy to boot!!
Ive used this recipe for about two years now, the only difference in mine and this one is I do not use mozarella cheese, I use the cream of chicken soup and a jar of salsa mixed in the soup let it warm up on the stove mix about 2 tsp of taco seasoning mix in the soup, pour over the ENCHILADAS, top with two cups of cheddar cheese. Yum!
These were sooooo good and easy. I used green chiles instead of jalapeno's, sour cream instead of yogurt, Mont. Jack cheese instead of mozz., and flour tortillas instead of corn. I'm planning on trying the yogurt next time, without letting the boyfriend know!
This was my first attempt at enchiladas, and they were delicious!! I added Extra Spicy taco seasoning and a little extra jalepeno, because I like spicy stuff. I used cream cheese and "Tex Mex" blend cheese (because I was too lazy to grate it all), which was still great. I also used flour tortillas, because that was all I could find, but didn't listen to previous advice- you HAVE to grease the pan with these. Also, I seem to have gotten almost twice as many enchiladas as expected... not a bad thing, in my opinion, just be sure to have extra tortillas on hand!
These were good...I did have some trouble rolling them up. I also used sour cream instead of yogurt...I will make again, but probably try to spice it up more. Thanks for posting.
These were great! However, to satisfy my family's tastes I used flour tortillas, omitted the jalapeno, and added a small can of green chiles to the cheese/soup mixture. Yum!
I made these with flour tortillas. Good but next time I will change by using mushroom soup instead of chicken and using only 1/2 pkg of taco seasoning. Pretty good.
Very good and very easy to make! I substituted garlic for the jalapeno pepper and sour cream for the yogurt. I also used flour tortillas since I prefer them to corn tortillas. This recipe is definitely worth trying!
Yogurt is the secret ingredient here. My whole family loved this amazing dish. I used only 1lb of ground beef and it was more than enough. Don't hesitate to add the entire jalepeno (or two). We don't like spicy-hot foods and the whole pepper wasn't too much for us. Corn tortillas add extra flavor and texture but if you dislike corn tortillas, I'm sure flour would be great, too.
Unless I really hate it I don’t usually rate a recipe low. This was a pretty good dish but the recipe itself was not good enough to give it five stars. I was a little skeptical about mozzarella and non-red sauce on beef enchiladas but I had the ingredients on hand. It made tons of meat and cheese mixture for 6 little 6”tortillas and a 7 x 11 pan and I only made 1 lb. of ground beef. This could have easily been stretched into 10 or 12 tortillas in a 9 x 13 pan. The stringy gooey aspect of the cheese was the best part but the flavor was nothing extraordinary. I used sour cream but yogurt wouldn't have made it any better. I left out the jalapenos and used regular onion and bell peppers. Maybe the extra heat would have pepped it up a bit. I meant to put some additional salsa on top of the servings but forgot. I’ll try that tonight with the leftovers. For color I sprinkled a few crushed orange nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips on top because this looks pretty bland. It won’t get thrown out but I doubt I’ll make it again and from a cheese-aholic that is not very high praise.
I loved this recipe! My 2yr old loved it to. I made a few changes though. First I used half a sweet medium onion to brown with the ground beef and a small (3oz) can of roasted jalapenos. Be sure to use corn tortillas or it will be soggy. Also, I used sour cream instead of yogurt b/c that is what I had. I added one can water to the cream of soup mixture b/c it was really thick. After, I put 1cp of Mexican shredded cheese on top. Finally after it was baked just before serving I topped the dish with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions. It was beautifu as well as so easy and good!
This was pretty good. I also subbed sour cream for the yogurt, cheddar for mozz and used the southwestern soup instead of the cream of chicken. To me it needed something hence the four stars. Next time I'm going to stick with the recipe -like i probably should have - and maybe the chicken soup will do the trick.
These were very, very rich and yummy. I didn't have jalapenos so I used mild green chilis. Next time I will use jalapenos because the spice would have complimented the creaminess better. My husband hates cream of chicken, but loved the creamy sauce.
When I first read this recipe and saw the serving sizes I was skeptical. 1 enchilada would fill up my husband? Ha! I DID end up with way more beef than I needed but wow!! 2 enchiladas=overstuffed husband! And better yet, requests for a rerun at some point! That's high regard indeed!
I used Campbell's southwest cheese soup instead of the cream of chicken soup. I substituted sour cream, like another member mentioned, and used a mexican cheese mix. I always use more cheese than called for. Just a tip, you must soak the corn toritillas in warm water or milk before trying to fil and fold them, otherwise they will break up. Pretty good, but different so not my favorite.
I made this and my whole family loved it! I made a double batch and here are the adjustments I made: I used half yogurt, half sour cream I used 1 package of taco seasoning and 1 package of the dry enchilada sauce mix I used red enchilada sauce and dipped each flour tortilla in the sauce before filling it (this makes it easier to roll the tortillas up as well)! The double recipe made a bunch, though...next time I will make a regular batch, with my modifications!
I really liked this a lot, but I made a lot of modifications, per everyone's suggestions. I used fat free sour cream instead of yogurt, low fat/low sodium creamed chicken soup and I also used a 1/2 can of enchilada sauce to line the backing dish prior to placing the enchiladas in the pan. I also tried some with ground turkey breast and some with shredded chicken....both were excellent. (I did make some without the canned enchilada sauce, but I found it lacking flavor....could be just a personal preference.) I really loved this as a base recipe because you can choose to make it low fat, really spicy or not. Thank you thank you thank you....this will become a staple in our house. Oh yeah...and my husband loved it!
I tried this recipes with a few alterations suggested by others (i.e. sour cream instead of yogurt, pepper jack instead of mozzarella) and a few of my own (roasted salsa in in meat mixture, extra cheese on top), and this turned out GREAT! I am not a very good cook, but this recipe was extremely easy and my boyfriend says I should definitely make this again. As someone else mentioned, the it did take a little more time to cook then was called for (about 40 minutes). All in all, a definite keeper!
These were good, but there didn't seem to be enough beef flavor--it was somewhat overwhelmed by the chicken soup. Next time I will try using 8" flour tortillas so that I can fit more beef in them, and using an extra package of taco seasoning mix, but the meat didn't seem to be seasoned quite enough. Also, the 6 6" tortillas did not fit well in the 7x11" dish, it works much better in a 9x13". I definitely will try this recipe again!
I made these per the recipe except that I used 12 tortillas and layered them in the dish, making a sort of Mexican lasagne. Delicious!
This was really good... I was a little unsure when I saw beef and chicken soup, and since I didn't have any on hand anyway, I used cream of mushroom. It was very tasty. Also, as per other reviewers, I used sour cream instead of yogurt, and chedder instead of mozzerella. If it is too salty, I reccommend using the low sodium taco seasoning.
Pretty good, we enjoyed this recipe. I used canned jalapenos and it was too spicy. Used fat free plain yogurt and reduced fat cream of chicken soup, taste was not low fat-ish at all (fooled my husband). Topped with salsa perfected it.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was good but if I make these again I would thin out the cheese filling....way too thick, I would add the soup and yogurt to the beef mixture and thin out with water or chicken broth and save the cheese to melt on the top.
Absolutely wonderful! Like others, I made the following changes: used sour cream instead of yogurt and added a can of enchilada sauce (half on bottom of pan, half poured over top). Yummmy! The chicken soup sounds strange but the cheesy sauce was absolutely amazing so don't doubt it!!
Made these for supper tonight and they were scrumptious! Husband wanted to make sure they were added to the regular rotation. Like some of the other reviewers, I used sour cream instead of yogurt and used the packaged Mexican cheese blend. Also fried the tortillas a couple of minutes. Made 8 large servings.These are great!
Family favorite!
Very good recipe. Fairly easy to assemble and delicious.
It was good, but nothing special.
These were pretty tasty! We also used sour cream instead of yogurt and since I am vegetarian we replaced the beef with veggie meat. I think they could have had more stuff in them, like some vegetables or peppers or something.
I wasn't a huge fan of this. Next time I will use fat free sour cream instead of yogurt (the yogurt was OK, I just think I'd like the sour cream better), and I will use green chiles instead of the jalepeno. I also had a hard time rolling the smaller tortillas, and might use the 10 inch ones instead. I used Monterey Jack and Cheddar instead of mozzerella since that is what I had, but I think mozzerella will be a much better choice!
Instead of the cream of chicken soup, I use an enchilada sauce from this site. I also use flour tortillas, omit the jalapenos (my GF doesn't like hot spices) and whatever cheese I have on hand. This has become our favorite dinner.
I accidentally put cheesy flavored taco seasoning on the ground beef. It still was incredible! I am going to try and make a dip out of this for football season. That cheese combo is out of this world. I'm trying to think of what else I can put that on. For now, I'll make a dip with some taco meat on the bottom. That being said, this recipe as is is amazing! Thank you for sharing.
The best enchiladas I have ever eaten! My family loved them.
My family loved these. We had them for dinner tonight. Next time we're going to serve them with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes though! There will be a next time for this recipe!
this is as good as anything that I have ever had at a mexican place, my boyfriend loves mexican food he could eat it ever day and he simply loves this, I did change a few things to fit our taste I used flour tortilla instead of corn, used sour cream instead of yogurt, used cheddar cheese in place of mozzarella, a great recipe.
i CHANGE IT A LITTLE I USED 1 CAN OF CREAM OF MUSHROOM AND 1 CAN OF CREAM OF CHICKEN ALSO INSTEAD OF WATER I USED THE JUICE OF THE CANNED PEPPERS. IT WAS GREAT
Made this dish tonight for dinner. Did use Sour Cream instead of yogurt and mexican cheeses with just a little mozzarella. I used 10 6" flour tortillas and still had some meat left over. Froze it for tacos later. My husband and I, and one grandaughter liked it and said I should make it again. I will! Thanks, Nannie
I usually do two pounds of beef, two taco seasonings, and 3 cxups od mozzarella - I LOVE THIS!!!!! HUGE HIT at my house!
I just love this recipe! The first time I made it I followed the recipe but this time I did what a few people said and dipped my tortillas in red enchilada sauce. It made it even better! The whole family has approved this one.
I really appreciated having this delicious recipe as a base with which to be a little creative. The yogurt instead of traditional sour cream was much healthier and made the dish taste like Mexican comfort food. I just sauteed diced onions and green peppers before browning the meat. Once the taco seasoning/water had simmered, I added the vegetables back to mix with lots of cilantro. Because I only had 1 pound of ground beef, I added a can of drained black beans along with some green verde sauce in place of the green chilis. All I had was shredded cheddar cheese so I used that instead and since I don't own a 7x11 pan, I just used a well greased 13x11 pan. Since the pan was larger, I used 10 six inch flour tortillas and put the remaing sauce and some cheese on top before baking. My husband really enjoys Mexican food and this easy recipe was a real winner in his book. Tasted as good or better than favorite restaurant enchiladas! Thanks for a new way to use ground beef.
I love it!!! I made it last night and it tasted better than enchiladas on a menu at a restaurant. I used sour cream (about a half a cup) instead of yogurt. It truly was extremely delicious. The green onions and jalapeno pepper makes it taste scrumptious! I recommend this recipe if you like enchiladas. It is not a lot to do to make it and you will definitely enjoy it!!!
omg this was so yummy my husband and kids loved it i added green peppers to the beff mixture and used two cans of soup.. but this will be a must have recipe in our household
This is such a great recipe to expand on, I LOVED the idea of adding cream of chicken soup and yogurt (or sour cream in my case) to the filling which is why I chose this one to try. I used 1 pound of ground beef to which I added 2 cloves of garlic and minced onion along with the green onion and taco seasoning, and 1 small can green chiles since I didn't have any jalapenos, which was plenty for the 7 flour tortillas I used instead of corn (I also added about 3 oz. cream cheese to the meat mixture, just for a bit more richness). Make sure you oil your baking pan before putting your enchiladas in, it will make serving and clean-up SO much easier. My husband loved it which makes it a keeper, thanks for sharing this.
This recipe is right on! I spiced up the meat a little and used flour tortillas and Sargento's authentic Mexican cheese mixture. I also used lite sour cream. They were quick and easy and everyone enjoyed them. I will make them often.
Really, really good. 'nuff said.
These were much tastier than I expected. I used Greek yogurt, which was not thin enough to get "runny" when diluting the cream soup, so use regular yogurt (or yogurt + milk, whatever). I used 12 of the 6-inch tortillas, I could not have properly folded this much filling into only 6 of the little ones (and I only used 1 lb of ground beef, so you might need a few more to do 1.5 lbs). I stole someone else's idea to sprinkle the extra meat across the top and quite liked that idea. Thanks for the recipe!
I really loved this. While it was not "traditional," it was very tasty. I would add another jalapeno for a bit more zest. Like others, I used sour cream instead of yogurt. I also used Pepper Jack.
I made these the other day, and like others used sour cream instead of yogurt, and then instead of chicken soup, i used cheddar cheese soup and a lot of cheddar cheese!!!!
This recipe was great!! We thoroughly enjoyed the meal. I used flour tortillas and after rolling them up, I flipped them over, so they stayed together better. I did not use yogurt, I used a mixture of sour cream and milk with the soup, and used one cup mozzarella cheese and one cup cheddar. They had to bake for about forty minutes, which is longer than the recipe calls for, but this was a great meal. I will definitely make this again!!
I made this and it came out great! Made a few changes, used low fat cream of chicken, low fat sour cream, ground turkey and added taco sauce to the top. I will most certainly make this again. Recommended!
AWESOME! I made this for my husband with the jalapenos and for the kids and I without. I used sour cream instead of the yogurt because I'm a sour cream freak. My husband could not get enough. He said he was full at 2 but he ate 5. My husband had me make 30 of these for a football game. I made 15 with chicken instead of beef. They were great. Every one wanted the recipe. I also added green pepper in when cooking the beef or chicken. Gave the meat a wonderful flavor.
So awesome. Added yellow, red & orange diced pepper & onion to the meat mixture (had no taco seasoning so I threw in a bunch of random spices); instead of yogurt/sour cream I use HELLUVA DIP - it adds a great flavour. Mixed that with the chicken soup and cheese. Filled 5 9'' flour tortillas, fastened the tortillas with toothpicks (great tip so they stay together), sprayed my glass pan with pam prior to putting the enchiladas in and voila!
LOVE IT. I added refried beans and substituted lactose/gluten free mozz. cheese.
This was a fantastic recipe! I used 8 medium sized flour tortillas instead of corn. I also only used 1lb of ground beef instead of 1 1/2 and it seemed to be the perfect amount. Has anyone made these the night before and baked them in the oven the next day? Wondering if I can already assemble them the night before and just stick them in the oven the next day?
These enchiladas are wonderful...I made these for my boyfriend and we LOVED them. The recipe says 6 - 6 inch tortillas, but I think it should read 16 6 inch tortillas. -- Enjoy
Very tasty... only change I made was sour cream for the yogurt.
This recipe was delicious! My husband (very picky eater) rates this a 4 1/2 5 star dinner- very impressive for our house! I added chili powder to the soup mixture and onions. The corn tortillas definitely fell apart so if I was serving guests I would dip them in oil like the other review stated, that would have been helpful to roll them up. Made a lot too! *****
I'm a college student and I made these for my roommates. Everyone thought they were great and the ingredients are relatively cheap!!! I added mexican cheese, sour cream, and diced tomatoes and it was really good.
i made this as per the recipe and used corn tortillas as i can't eat flour ones. Make sure you warm the corn tortillas before you try and put the mixture in them it makes them easier to handle. A big success especially with the mexican rice
A little time consuming, but worth it, very good! Next time hubby requested chicken in this same recipe, I think that is a great idea! But also very good as is.
Great recipe. I made these with the chicken enchilada recipe and they were just as great!
This recipe was great..Kids loved it...I had a burrito kit on hand so used that..I substituted green pepper for the jalapeno (my family doesn't like hot foods) Also used sour cream instead of the yogurt. I didn't have Cream of Chicken soup so used Cream of Celery instead..It was still excellent and I can't wait to try it with the Cream of Chicken soup next time...
This recipe was really good! I substituted sour cream for the yogurt and mexican blend cheese for the mozzarella and it was awesome! Will definitely make again!
Very good and easy to customize since I have picky kids. I made the tace meat without the onions and jalapeno's. I made 3 enchiladas with just the taco meat and added chopped pickled jalapenos to another 4 and put in a 9 x13 inch pan. Next time I will do the same, but may add some regular red enchilada sauce to the the bottom of the pan.
Tastes great! Used regular onion instead of green, mexican cheese, and then put some rotel tomatoes on top (1/2 can no juice). We both really enjoyed it.
I made these at the recommendation of my sister. My husband really liked them. I was skeptical of the Cream of Chicken soup at first, but found that it is really good. We don't like yogurt so I used sour cream instead. Being pregnant, jalapenos are too spicy so I used mild green chilis instead. I also used flour tortillas and co-jack cheese. One way of making them more quickly is layering tortillas and filling in a pie plate sprayed with nonstick spray and baking with cheese on top. This makes it into an enchilada pie of sorts and the cheese on top helps the visual appeal. This recipe also freezes well. I have also made this with cooked, diced chicken and it turned out wonderfully. I would recommend this.
These enchiladas were so good and a really nice change from the typcial "red sauce" enchiladas. My whole family enjoyed them. The only changes I made were 1/2 yellow onion in place of the green, and sour cream in place of the yogurt (only because that is what I had in the house at the time). I also used 1/2 mexican blend cheese and 1/2 mozzerella. I served them with Mexican rice and letuse. They were fantastic! Thanks for the great recipe, Vanessa!
I used the red enchilada sauce to make these and they were so good. I also sprinkled cilantro over the top. These are very easy to make.
These are amazing!The main reason is the sauce---I wasn't bold enough to use the yogurt (I substituted fat free sour cream) but go for the mozzerella, it will surprise you! It made the best, white cheese sauce, very creamy and wonderful. Like something from a restaurant.
Good recipe, I thought these were quite bland for my taste though. I used regular chopped onion, and added minced garlic, chopped pepper, and 2 jalepenos. I also think I needed to put more of the sauce/cheese mixture inside wraps. I will probably try again with some more adjustments.
Wow, I was really skeptical about this recipe, but it was a big hit. My Hubby thought it was the best enchilada he'd ever had. Thanks for sharing.
