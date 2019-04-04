Sloppy Joes I
A tasty change from tomato sauce based version.
A tasty change from tomato sauce based version.
AWESOME!! I still added the small can of tomato paste, and added 1 TBLS (or more to taste) of brown sugar (we like the touch of sweetness it brings to the meal). GREAT STUFF! We liked topping our sloppy joes with cheese and/or pickles but they taste great as is!!Read More
i made this recipe for a wedding shower for my daughter but it was awful. thank god i made it the day before so i could do some heavy duty doctoring up of it. it was so blah.Read More
AWESOME!! I still added the small can of tomato paste, and added 1 TBLS (or more to taste) of brown sugar (we like the touch of sweetness it brings to the meal). GREAT STUFF! We liked topping our sloppy joes with cheese and/or pickles but they taste great as is!!
This is a version of my classic recipe. I dice-up a small onion & brown it together w/1lb. lean ground beef. Drain off any excess fat. Add 1/2tsp. salt, 1/4tsp. ground black pepper, 4T. catsup, 1tsp. wet or dry mustard, 1 can condensed Chicken Gumbo soup & 1/4c. water. You simmer without a lid for about 20min. Another variation is to use 1can vegetable soup & 1/4c. catsup, instead of the Chicken Gumbo soup. Make certain you let this thicken up!
I made this recipe back in the 60's when I was in Girl Scouts! I forgot about it until recently. Sometimes we just scoop this up with corn chips instead of putting it on buns. This is a good and easy recipe!!
Thank you SO much. My mother always made sloppy joes this way and I haven't had them for years! This recipe is not only wonderful but it brought back many fond memories.
I too had this as a child, we called it "Wimpy Burgers". My friends loved coming to my home for this because none of their mothers made it. I too, added 1 TBS worstershire, just a personal preferance, is very good without it as well. Thanks so much for submitting this, brought back fond memories.
AWESOME!! I still added the small can of tomato paste, and added 1 TBLS (or more to taste) of brown sugar (we like the touch of sweetness it brings to the meal). GREAT STUFF! We liked topping our sloppy joes with cheese and/or pickles but they taste great as is!!
We love this recipe for sloppy joe's. The more traditional tomato based ones can be overpowering at times. My VERY PICKY daughter actually asks me to make these! A very good quick meal on ballgame nites!
Very easy recipe that my mom used to make. She would sauteed a small onion before adding the ground beef and add a small amount of chili powder for a little extra taste. This will always be my favorite recipe from my mom.
This recipe is by far my favorite for sloppy joes. My mother used to make it, but I had been unable to find it anywhere. Thank you for submitting this.
A childhood favorite..........I also add one T of Worchester sauce
Yummo, this is the way my mom used to make sloppy joes when I was a girl, and I thought I'd never find it again (who would've thought of using Gumbo soup?). My favorite this to do to make these even more special is it to spread some butter on top of the buns, lightly salt them, and toast them in the oven for a few minutes. FABULOUS!!!!!!
This is almost exactly the sloppy joes I had growing up and I didnt remember how much I loved these until I made them again. In this hectic fast paced times it is nice to go back to simple and good. The only thing I do different is I omit the water and add onion, a little more ketsup to taste. These are so simple and they go together in minutes. Im so happy I found this recipe again. I hope you are as pleased with these as I was.
Yum Yum. Other good additions: Old Bay Seasoning, Crushed Red Pepper, White Vinegar, BBQ Sauce, and Sugar.
I actually got this recipe years ago while in the grocery store from a group of Firemen. They were buying a large amount of Campbell's Chicken Gumbo Soup, and I was extremely curious. When they told me they used it to make Sloppy Joes, I was intrigued and made them immediately. They are delicious and I cannot imagine making any other way.
This is very close to what my mom made growing up. I diced a small onion and sauteed it before adding the meat. I also added a small can of tomato paste, additional mustard (probably 2 or 3 Tbs), about 1 Tbs of worcestershire, 2 Tbs of brown sugar and a total of 1 tsp salt. I used ground turkey and let it simmer for at least 20 minutes to thicken up. Yum!
We used to sell "bbq" sandwiches at the food stand at high school ball games. My mom always made them this way, and would always be the first crock emptied!
I've been making these sloppy Joes for over 50 years. They were included in a Campbell's Soup ad and with the three or four others, were called "Soup-er Burgers" Every one was delicious but I believe this was my favorite. Now, my great grandchildren enjoy them as much as their grandparents did.
Just like I remember my mom use to make! I used ground turkey instead of beef, and added onion when I was browning the turkey. They were delicious on wheat buns. My husband who isn't a fan of sloppy joes even asked for seconds. Tasty and easy.
I have never been a big fan of sloppy joes and couldn't understand why. I have tried probably a dozen different recipes and most have been tolerable but this was just what I've been looking for all my life. My husband first told me about using chicken gumbo soup and I thought it sounded bizarre, but it's really really good. We actually use closer to one cup of ketchup and 1 or 2 Tbsp of mustard, skip the water and put it in a crockpot on low for an hour or two. I ate 3 of them, yummy!
This is the way I have made my Sloppy Joes for years, and the way my mom used to always make them. We all love it. Very yummy!!
I love this recipe! It's so easy and tasty. It works great with ground turkey also.
I like to zip it up a bit by adding a little BBQ sauce and have even added A-1 sauce. Don't be afraid to experiment with adding condiments to taste.
This is the way my Grandma always made her sloppy joes and they are by far THE BEST! The other versions tend to be heavy on the brown sugar and too sweet. I also add onion when I have it, but it's okay to leave it out too. We serve them with Fritos, baked beans and Sprite just like Grandma used to do. My kids LOVE them and when they have sloppy joes made from the canned sauce they say, "These are NOT real sloppy joes!" :)
I think there is too much water. I could not get it to thicken up so I ended up adding a can of tomato paste and some more ketchup. It was good, but I was looking for something other than the traditional sloppy joe. I will make them again but add water as needed.
I used ground turkey instead and they were very tasty, but different.
Just like my Mother In Laws. I added double the ketchup and a splash of worchester sauce for added flavor.
YUM! We usually don't like leftovers, but we had this again the next day and I think it was even better!
This recipe for sloppy joes is the best and easiest I have ever found. A definate family favorite.
Very good. I've made this recipe for years minus the water and using 1-1/2 T. ketchup and mustard each as well as some diced up onion.
I doubled this recipe minus all of the water, and put into my crockpot for about 4-5 hours on low. I also cooked with the hamburger while browning, one small onion diced, and 2 stalks of celery. I also added about 1/4 tsp. of chili powder. Served on fresh bakery buns. Really a very good change from tomato based recipes. So easy too.
i made this recipe for a wedding shower for my daughter but it was awful. thank god i made it the day before so i could do some heavy duty doctoring up of it. it was so blah.
The whole point of this recipe is that it is not tomato based nor is it meant to be sweet or spicey. I saute' some grated onion into this when I make it,brown the beef and onions well before adding the soup and make sure you cook it until they are no longer "soupy " The key is to let this simmer and thicken so the flavors meld, I add salt and pepper to taste and sometimes we put a thin slice of Provolone cheese on top of the mixture to serve …but we don't put anything else on our buns - Just the sloppy joe mixture.
I love this recipe, its the same one my mom used to make for me when i was growing up.
My Sis always used this reciepe; It's my fav too. I reduce the mustard to 1 tspn and add 1-2 Tablespoons of Worschishire (sp?) sauce. YUM!!
We call them Minnesota Joes! A very different but extremely tasty Sloppy Joe recipe. My boys at home LOVED it and I will have to double the recipe next time! Attempt 2: I added 1 T brown sugar to the mix and that put it over the top!
I always make this recipe with 3# of ground beef and two cans of soup. I add an onion and a heaping cup of finely diced celery, and replace some of the water with dill pickle juice. When the celery is soft and the rice in the soup pretty much disappears into the mix, you know it's done.
Thanks Nancy. This is the sloppy joe recipe of choice for me. I have made this for some time now, after having read reviews when I saw it here. As I often was served chicken gumbo soup as a youth, and love it, I decided to give this a try and have not regretted it. Simple, comfort food, and not tomato based, which is to my liking. I disagree with a reviewers comment, this is not blah! I have added to this here and there since, but that should not detract from the original. :)
Awesome!!! I prepared the buns the way Nancy suggests in the initial description - mayo, onion, tomato, lettuce. Also, hubby asked for a slice of melted velveeta. Sort of a great cross between a cheeseburger and a sloppy joe. We thoroughly enjoyed this! Great comfort food. Thanks for sharing!!
I've been using a recipe similar to this for 20+ years, but I omit water and use about 1 cup of ketchup (I use the cheapest kind I can find). A college roomate made these, and I tried it before I realized it was made w/Chicken gumbo soup. I might not have tried them otherwise, and would have missed a jewel of a meal! It was a good way to sneak veggies into my kids meals, as they never watched me make it. TRY IT! You'll love it!
This is the ONLY Sloppy Joes my husband will eat AND it is the ONLY thing he can actually make. We have been married 52 years and it is a recipe he brought to our marriage :) The only thing he does differently is omit the water - otherwise it is just the same.
Easy and tasty!
My family loved this. I did add a small onion, 1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar and a small can of Tomato Paste.
I tried the canned stuff a while back hoping to recapture a favored flavor from my childhood. Unfortunately, the canned stuff was nasty! I found this recipe and was scared of the Chicken Gumbo soup in it, but decided to trust the reviews. I made it exactly as written with one substitution (a can of "eating right" not condensed chicken gumbo as my store didn't carry the usual condensed version - I decreased the water to make up for this sub) and it was AWESOME! My 3 yr old stepbaby LOVED it - ate every single crumb - and he never, ever eats his dinner no matter how good it is! My husband and I loved it, too. A really nice kid-friendly recipe!
after trying a recipe similiar to this one I went on the hunt for one like it. I found this recipe and I will never go back to a canned sloppy joe sandwich. My family loves this recipe and it is so easy.
I was extremely unsure about this recipe. I thought Chicken Gumbo sounded like the oddest choice. But, it turned out to be really, really good. I wouldn't call them sloppy joes and they aren't loose meat sandwiches. I would highly recommend giving this a shot. I hate it when people alter a recipe but if you have a little onion lying around then it could use a little chopped up in it. If you don't, it is still very good.
This is THE recipe I have been hunting for! Fond memories of church camp sloppy joes. I can't stand the tangy ketchup based loose meat sandwiches. This is my favorite. Thanks Nancy.
This is a great, different way to serve Sloppy Joe's or as we call them- loose meat sandwiches. Another alternative is to substitute Vegetable Beef soup for the Chicken Gumbo soup. Also, I typically add Worchester Sauce about 1 Tbs. My Mom served these delicious sandwiches to us when I growing up in the 60's and 70's. They bring back fond memories.
This is a better recipe than using the usual tomoato base. However it smooths out the taste if you use a little worsteschire sauce makes this dish very good, and very easy to do on the go.
This was my Dad's "secret" recipe for Sloppy Joes and I am thrilled to find it and have it again. One of my ultimate Comfort foods.....!!!!
Really Good!!
Delicious! I had never heard of this version of Sloppy Joes. My husband liked it much better than the tomatoey version.
Yum! I have been eating these since I was younger when my mom used to make them. I add a tad of Worcestire sauce as well.
I lost a recipe similar to this years ago and forgot about making sloppy joes. When I ran across this recipe I could not wait one more day to make what is a great sloppy joe.
Pretty good... I added brown sugar and tomato paste and I also added onion to the hamburger as it was cooking.
I have to admit, I went into this thinking I was doing nothing more than wasting ingredients but was I ever wrong! My husband can't eat red meat so I used ground turkey and added onions since we put onions in almost everything. As suggested by other reviews I also added Worchestershire sauce. This is wonderful - thanks so much for the recipe!
I have been making this recipe for many years and I love it!
I felt this recipe was very bland. I ended up adding more ketchup and some chili powder at the last minute just so I could stand to eat it. My husband agreed with me. He stated that he felt it was to bland as well and that we just aren't bland people. I thought maybe with the gumbo soup it would be zippy but it wasn't at all.
My family did not like this recipe at all.
Great recipe. I too added 1 tbls of worcestershire and 1 tbls or brown sugar.
Nice change from regular sloppy joes. It was really good and I will be making this one again!
Our girl scout troop (498 yeah) made these when we would go camping many years ago. I still have them in my menu rotation. These are great and a nice change from the heavy sauce on most sloppy joes. Try it you will like it.
I added garlic salt and Lawry's season salt. Be sure to use regular mustard not powered.
This was a not a nice meal for us. Sorry Nancy.
I love this recipe! I was given this by an friend and they named it "Uncle Bruce's Drunken' Sloppy Joes. This is the only way I make Sloppy Joes now and it's great reheated.
This has a very unique taste and is very different from the tomato sauce sloppy joes. The whole family loved these!
Very good. I added a Tablespoon of Worstershire Sauce and that gave more flavor. Really good with a slice of cheese.
These are the best! I also grew up on them and we called them "ranch burgers"! because my dad didnt like sloppy joes he said the tomato gave him heartburn. Not sure on ketchup and mustard amounts we added to taste, But have been making them for all of my parties birthdays, weddings, grad parties you name it! thats what everyone wants me to make! Problem now: my new hubby doesnt like the rice which you cant taste anyway but hes weird so i have adapted to making these with canned okra instead of the chicken gumbo and adding a small can of tomato sauce. Not exactly the same but can still get it to taste good. I think ill make this for dinner in my crockpot tonight! thanks! :)
I grew up with this but we called it spoonburger. My mom has been making it for more than 50 years! It is definitely a different taste than sloppy joe,not quite as tomato-ey, but we ate it over mashed potatoes and that is still the way I make it for my family and it is a definite favorite!!!
This was a boring dish..just food. My whole family liked the traditional tomato based sauce recipes much more. I think canned would have been more exciting. Quite a let-down.
This makes GREAT sloppy joes, I was skeptical at first, but had heard good things. It has such good flavor!!
I use about 1 1/2 lbs. gr. beef, 2 cans chicken gumbo soup (no water) and 1/4 cup catsup & yellow mustard. After beef is browned and drained, add soup, catsup & mustard and heat together for about 15-20 minutes. No chopping and it's always a hit.
Excellent. I did add 1 tbspn of brown sugar.
I too had this recipe as a child. Only difference in my mom's recipe is 3 Tablespoons of Ketchup and no water. After browning ground beef and draining the fat add other ingredients and cook on medium to low heat for 20 to 30 minutes! My son and his friends loved these sloppy Joes! Good recipe!
I hate sloppy joes, but my husband loves them. I have tried many recipes looking for one I could stand, and I have to say I actually like this one. I have made this several times and feel no need to make any changes. Not overly sweet, not overly tangy, not overly saucy - just right!
This is a dish my boyfriends mother used to mafor him when he was little. I have changed it a bit, and something that I do differently is that I use 1 1/2 lbs ground beef. I also leave out the ketchup and use a half a can of tomato soup instead. I ran out of ketchup one day and found this tastes better. Every once in a while I throw in some sauteed onions and garlic powder as well. My son and his father both love this--so I'm sure I'll be making this for years.
This is the only way I will eat Sloppy Joes. It is less tomatoe and more zip than traditional Sloppy Joes which is why I love it. It is also a hit with my husband and toddlers.
I have made this recipe, or one very similar for 40 years!! It is the only sloppy joes my husband loves!! I use equal amounts of ketchup and mustard, and no water. However, the next day I do add the water to bring it back to a thinner 'joe'. I love the chicken gumbo..........it is the only way I use chicken gumbo !! Hurray for this recipe!! We just returned from living in the Philippines for 6 years. I would bring with me cans of gumbo when we returned to the Philippines. Everyone there loved this recipe!!
My mother used to make this recipe fifty years ago. I don't know how she got the recipe but we used to love it. Everyone thought she made it up - - maybe she did but we loved it as kids and still do.
Canned gumbo? Good for a rush job, but its not anything as good as Mom's home-made.
I have made these for years. The only thing I do diffrent is add a can of tomato soup with the gumbo soup mmm so good!
I followed the basic recipe but used 1 cup ketchup and one half cup Sweet Baby Rays Videllia onion BBQ sauce and added a little Lowery’s seasoning salt. I loved it but my wife said it was a little too acidity.
I cooked the ground beef then had an emergency to attend to. 2 hours later I came back to my cooking with a starving family. I didn't add the water nor simmer for the hour. I just added the ingrediants, plus a little brown sugar, cooked 5 minutes and we ate. This was so good. I can't imagine it being better with the simmering, but I look forward to trying it. Thanks Nancy for this wonderful and easy recipe.
This was pretty good but could have used a little more flavor. My children loved it though. Very easy meal.
This is the same recipe my mom always used for sloppy joes. I prefer them this way. I added onion to my ground beef when I browned it, I usually do. Perfect in a hot dog bun too!
My Mom used to make these when I was little. She called them Gumbo Burgers. I had totally forget about these. I definitely wouldn't call them sloppy joe's due to the very different flavor. Having said that, I still rate this recipe 4 stars. It is quick and easy. I due add Worchestershire sauce as others have recommended and like the added flavor. Overall a good recipe. Thank you!
Yum-did not change a thing, other than double the recipe, leftovers are wonderful as well thank you
I did not like these at all. My husband and kids thought they were 'ok' - but I thought they were just edible. Nothing to ever make again. Sorry!
I've made this for years. Got the recipe from my ex-mother-in-law. I've never added water, neither did she. I use two cans of chicken gumbo or chicken rice. We LOVE this stuff!
I’ve been searching for this recipe. It’s exactly as my mom made it. Comfort food!
This is very similar to the recipe my mother made for all our Boy and Girl Scout events in the 1950 & 1960's. The recipe has been passed on to multiple generations. Our recipe includes chopped onion while browning beef, and using tomato soup instead of water. The tomato soup sweetens it a bid without that overpowered tomato taste. Also add a splash of Worcestershire. The regular yellow mustard is a must. Using Chicken Gumbo soup is the only way to make "joe's" in my opinion. Great on toasted buttered buns. Not sure why anyone would waste money buying the canned Sloppy Joe mix. This is so simple. A family comfort food for weekend football parties.
These are the only sloppy joes I've ever really enjoyed. Sooo savory and wonderful!
Instead of adding so much water add a bottle of chili sauce and one tablespoon of Worchester sauce for added zip.
This is the only Sloppy Joe recipe that I use. I don't change a single thing. For my little one, I'll mix Kraft Mac & Cheese with his Sloppy Joe in a bowl. He goes back for 2nds every time.
My family really enjoyed these! I also used ground turkey, added some onion and served on whole wheat buns. So easy to put together...the hard part is waiting for the sauce to thicken!
This recipe was very very good. My husband loved it and he is very picky. It will be used on my meal rotation frequently.
This has been a hit with my family for many years. I always double my recipe and I add in 1 TBSP brown sugar. Even my pickiest eater loves these sloppy joe’s.
Super Delicious! Everyone loved these...very traditional, comfort food...perfect for a winter day.
I grew up with this recipe. I always though my mom made it up. We've eaten them for 55 years. On a hunch I decided to Google it. There it was! My family prefers this to tomato based sloppy joe's. However, we've never thinned it out with water. Otherwise same recipe.
My kids thought these "wimpy burgers" were amazing. I only used 1 soup can of water and simmered half the time. Add a slice of cheese to the bun, and you have a deliously sloppy sandwich you can eat with a fork!
