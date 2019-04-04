Sloppy Joes I

A tasty change from tomato sauce based version.

By Nancy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large skillet over medium heat, brown meat. Drain any grease from pan.

  • Stir in soup, ketchup, yellow mustard, water, salt and pepper. Turn heat to medium-low; simmer uncovered for about 1 hour until liquid is absorbed and mixture is thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 523.9mg. Full Nutrition
