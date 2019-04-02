Beer Chops II
A quick and easy family favorite!
I tried this recipe in spite of all the bad reviews. My husband is a brewmaster and takes his beer very seriously so I had to give it a try! I added some seasonings to mine to give it some flavor, and I also made 4 chops, as 2 would not feed our family of 6. They were awesome! I went to spear them with a fork to put them on a serving plate, and the meat was just falling apart, it was so tender. Only 1 of our 4 children didn't like them, and my husband and I loved them. I made the recipe as written but added onion salt, curry powder and dried thyme leaves to the meat. Also I sliced the onions as opposed to chopping, for texture. I served the meat with a mixture of snap peas, baby carrots and white corn, and potato wedges with dill weed, salt and butter. It was a great meal to come home to, and I was amazed to see my 2-year old have 3 helpings of this dish. The next time I make this I will experiment with different kinds of beer. I used Icehouse but would like to try a Guiness the next time.Read More
really easy, but no flavor and the kids hated it.Read More
I found this very blah and my husband, who will eat anything hated it.
this recipe had no flavor. I will never make it again.
This recipe was not good. The smell of beer was OVERWHELMING. I could not even eat it. My poor Husband forced himself to eat it so he wouldnt hurt my feelings.
Very easy to make. Of course slow being cooked in a slow cooker. Was not a good choice for my family.
I give this recipe a 1 when I use it as written. However, when making changes, it comes out pretty good. I skipped the buillion cubes and instead added a packet of dried onion soup mix and a sliced up granny smith apple. My husband and 15 month old daughter love it this way.
very bland. easy but tasteless.
These were some of the most tender pork chops I've ever made, and they were easy and flavorful. I will definitely make them again.
works with any type of beer. only took 4 hours in my crock pot. delicious!!!
The chops turned our very tender as they would with most recipes in the crock pot, but the beer flavor over-powered the dish. Unless you are fond of HOT BEER, I would not recommend this recipe
I thought this came out pretty bland and I used a fairly dark beer. I had to add so many seasonings just to try and salvage dinner. I agree The pork chops were tender but unfortunately they were also flavorless.
These were delicious and very tender.
This was very good. I added a lot of seasoning to it though, but the idea is great.
This recipe came out perfect for us. The flavor was exceptional. Can't wait to make it again.
I am genuinely surprised! I didn't expect much from this recipe, but I have to admit I really liked it! My SO went crazy for it - and I'm more of a beer person than he is! I will say this, however: Be choosy about your beer. The flavor of the beer is intensified in this recipe, so if you don't like it enough to drink it, you won't like what you cook with it. For the beer-shy, go for a mild lager (Budweiser, Coors, etc.). If you're bold, go for a nice dark ale, porter or stout, but if you don't want that bitter taste magnified (and it will), mix between a teaspoon to a tablespoon of sugar or honey to the brew before you pour it over the chops. Next time, I might sear the chops before I put them in the slow cooker for some color (they came out a little pale), and shorten the cooking time accordingly.
quick and easy to make, quite tasty too!
This one didn't come out well for me. The only substitution I made was using chicken broth instead of bouillon( I haven't found bouillon without MSG and I 'm allergic to MSG).That switch is likely to have accounted for the tastlessness. However, that substitution wouldn't explain why the chops were dry. It was wierd there was alot of liquid yet the chops were dry....very tender though.The crock pot makes all meat tender.So no big surprise there.
A good dish. Great flavor. I think this meal would be better as a stew. Add cornstarch to thicken the broth, cook with carrots and potatoes. Serve on noodles (I used whole wheat egg noodles) and bread.
Meat was very tender but there was no flavor.
This recipe is good even for the semi beer lovers like me. It's not a strong beer taste. I have also added garlic to mine and that adds a little different flavor to it. Have had this several times and it is still awesome.
YUMMY!!! Quick and easy great for busy days. Wonderfully with butter noodles and carrots. My family loved it. Yeah!!
This is one of the best pork chop meals I have had! Even my picky, picky kids (husband included) loved it! Greatest recipe ever!
very quick and easy tastes great
I used a half bottle of Yuengling. My son said to rate it a 6 out of 5. My husband and I weren't as impressed but thought it was okay. If I make it again, I will definitely add seasonings but wanted to follow the recipe the first time I made it.
