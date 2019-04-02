Beer Chops II

28 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 9

A quick and easy family favorite!

By RED2938

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Arrange chopped onions in bottom of slow cooker. Lay butterfly chops on top, separating if you wish. Pour in beer and drop in chicken bouillon cubes. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 32.7mg; sodium 665.5mg. Full Nutrition
