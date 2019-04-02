Beer Chops II

I tried this recipe in spite of all the bad reviews. My husband is a brewmaster and takes his beer very seriously so I had to give it a try! I added some seasonings to mine to give it some flavor, and I also made 4 chops, as 2 would not feed our family of 6. They were awesome! I went to spear them with a fork to put them on a serving plate, and the meat was just falling apart, it was so tender. Only 1 of our 4 children didn't like them, and my husband and I loved them. I made the recipe as written but added onion salt, curry powder and dried thyme leaves to the meat. Also I sliced the onions as opposed to chopping, for texture. I served the meat with a mixture of snap peas, baby carrots and white corn, and potato wedges with dill weed, salt and butter. It was a great meal to come home to, and I was amazed to see my 2-year old have 3 helpings of this dish. The next time I make this I will experiment with different kinds of beer. I used Icehouse but would like to try a Guiness the next time.

