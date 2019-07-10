Chicken Salad with Toasted Almonds

This unusual and refreshing chicken salad is perked up by the addition of toasted almonds, tangy pineapple, crunchy water chestnuts and sweet grapes.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the lemon juice. Cover and chill for 2 hours.

  • Mix the salad dressing, salt, pineapple, grapes, almonds, water chestnuts and lettuce into the chicken until evenly combined. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 86.1mg; sodium 787.6mg. Full Nutrition
