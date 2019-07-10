Chicken Salad with Toasted Almonds
This unusual and refreshing chicken salad is perked up by the addition of toasted almonds, tangy pineapple, crunchy water chestnuts and sweet grapes.
I found this recipe for a friend to take to a pot luck supper. She has just called to tell me that the chicken salad was a winner, rated the tastiest dish there! Now to dazzle my friends as well!Read More
I like pineapple but adding pineapple to this chicken salad just made the dish too sweet for my taste. I've enjoyed the addition of green or red grapes or mandarin oranges or dried cranberries to various chicken salad recipes though. Of course, if you like sweet salad, you'll love this.Read More
Excellent chicken salad. I made a couple of changes/additions. I didn't use lettuce, water chestnuts or lemon juice on the chicken. I did add green onions, swiss cheese & red grapes. Salad is best when it sits overnight. Don't add the almonds until you are ready to serve, it keeps them crunchy. Served on croissants.
Wonderful! I cut down on the fat by reducing the mayonnaise and almonds to 1/2 cup (1/2 cup of almonds was plenty!!). I also reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp. I didn't chill the chicken with lemon juice for 2 hours, and it was just fine. I think using red grapes next time would add a bit more color. I served the chicken salad on whole wheat pita bread. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Love this salad... a great thing to make with leftover cooked chicken... will make again and again! Thanks!
This was very good. I made it as stated, and found it needed a little kick; it was a bit bland. I added a bit of curry powder, and that helped. Next time, I'll add some tart dried cranberries as another reviewer mentioned. It needs some other seasoning besides the salt and white pepper, but I'm not sure what. But I will make it again, and recommend it.
I loved it, and so did everyone I work with about 50 people. I added apples to this recipe and took out the salt and it was GREAT!
I've used this recipe for years, and it is always a favorite at any pot-luck I attend. This is my most requested recipe, you'll enjoy it too!
I served this at a ladies luncheon and eveyrone loved it. The only changes I made, I left out the pineapple and added a touch of curry powder to the dressing.
I found it to be a little dressing-heavy, so I added more grapes and some sliced apple. Tasty salad!
This chicken salad is terrific! I made it with pre-cooked Honey Roasted chicken tenders (too hot to cook, even grill), skipped the lemon juice and used red grapes because that was what I had on hand, but those were the only changes I made. My husband, who is not a huge fan of anything chicken, cleaned the bowl. HIGHLY recommended.
This salad is easy to make. My guests loved it.
Very good, I changed the water chestnuts to apples and also used 1/4 cup less mayo,and used 1/4 rice vinegar in its place.
We really liked this, using red grapes & apples instead of water chestnuts. I also kicked up the flavor/seasoning value by using home-made ranch dressing instead of the mayo/miracle whip, but decreased the amount by 1/2. I served this with lettuce leaves on top, not in the mix. Used french rolls that I lightly toasted with butter & garlic. Yummy!
I think this salad can be 4 stars, but I give three for the existing recipe. I do like the interesting combination of flavors. But I will make 2 changes next time: 1) Use way less Miracle Whip. I only used 1/2 cup and still thought it was too soggy. 2) Leave out the shredded lettuce. I guess this probably works okay if you eat the salad immediately, but if you make it the night before or keep it for leftovers the lettuce gets completely soggy and wilted. It would be better to just put a fresh piece of lettuce on top of the salad on your sandwich. I also substituted apple for the water chestnuts like some other reviewers and thought it worked well. A good base for a recipe I will make again - thanks!
Delicious!!! My late stepmother used to make this and it was a family favorite. I never got the recipe from her and was excited to find that this is it! I used more grapes, doubled the water chestnuts, subbed fresh spinach for lettuce, and the next time I make it, I'll cut the amount of almonds in half.
Way, way, WAY too much mayonnaise in this recipe, and I think I made a mistake in using the pre-packaged, pre-cooked chicken. The dish was really salty. I added a lot of lemon juice and a lot more grapes (because I didn't want to use the pineapple), and I think it turned out just all right after that. I might add some celery ribs to the mix next time I make this.
A nice change from regular ole chicken salad. I was a little ify about the pineapple but everyone else thought it was a nice addition to the salad.
Well I didn’t have pineapple. So I substituted mandarin oranges. I figured that or apples. Everything else same. Very tasty.
