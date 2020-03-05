Asian Steak Skewers
Sesame oil and freshly grated ginger are key to giving these skewers of flank steak an Asian 'zing' and will keep people coming back for more!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If you are using thin wooden skewers, soak them for 20 to 30 minutes.
To get the maximum amount of juice, apply light pressure as you roll a room-temperature lemon on the counter before cutting it open.
Partially freezing the steak tends to make it much easier to slice.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 40.3g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 2221.3mg. Full Nutrition