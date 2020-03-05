Asian Steak Skewers

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sesame oil and freshly grated ginger are key to giving these skewers of flank steak an Asian 'zing' and will keep people coming back for more!

By Laura Cook

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, green onions, lemon juice, sesame seeds, ginger, and garlic together in a bowl until marinade is smooth.

  • Thinly slice steak with the grain into 1/4-inch thick pieces. Thread steak slices onto skewers and place in a flat plastic or glass container. Pour marinade over skewers. Cover container with plastic wrap, and refrigerate, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Flip skewers and continue marinating in the refrigerator, 1 1/2 to 2 hours more.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate. Remove skewers from marinade, discarding marinade.

  • Cook steak skewers on the preheated grill until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Cook's Notes:

If you are using thin wooden skewers, soak them for 20 to 30 minutes.

To get the maximum amount of juice, apply light pressure as you roll a room-temperature lemon on the counter before cutting it open.

Partially freezing the steak tends to make it much easier to slice.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 40.3g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 2221.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Dion Decker
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2015
Very good - some even make it into the house for the rest of the family ;) Read More
Helpful
(6)

twopieces
Rating: 3 stars
02/15/2017
The family wasn't too crazy over this recipe. I will admit that I made these indoors in a cast iron skillet so that could be the difference. Read More
Heather Kramer
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2015
These were awesome!!! Definitely use the fresh grated ginger! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Taylor Vaughan
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2015
LOVED these! Stick to the grilling time listed - the ones we grilled longer were still amazing but not as good as the ones that were only grilled 3 minutes each side. Read More
