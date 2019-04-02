Hot Sausage Dip

Rating: 4.48 stars
85 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This spicy sausage dip is great with tortilla chips or crackers. It's so thick and tasty, it could be a meal in itself!

By Carey

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pork sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown.

  • Drain sausage and stir in onions. Cook until slightly tender, about 2 minutes. Mix in diced tomatoes with green chile peppers. Stirring occasionally, allow the mixture to simmer approximately 15 minutes.

  • Blend cream cheese and sour cream into the sausage mixture. Season with crushed red pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 15.7mg; sodium 105.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (88)

Most helpful positive review

Carey
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2006
Okay, this is my recipe and I made a mistake-- you're supposed to add TWO cans of the tomatoes. I'm from Texas and not afraid of a little spice, so I use the hot Jimmy Dean sausage, one can of hot Ro*Tel, and a can of regular Ro*Tel. I always take this to parties where I know men will be in attendance. They get their wives to ask me for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(92)

Most helpful critical review

SONJA LEDGER
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
Had a weird flavor Read More
Helpful
(40)
Reviews:
Carey
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2006
Okay, this is my recipe and I made a mistake-- you're supposed to add TWO cans of the tomatoes. I'm from Texas and not afraid of a little spice, so I use the hot Jimmy Dean sausage, one can of hot Ro*Tel, and a can of regular Ro*Tel. I always take this to parties where I know men will be in attendance. They get their wives to ask me for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(92)
SONJA LEDGER
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
Had a weird flavor Read More
Helpful
(40)
STRATTON90
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I made this for a shower and it was gone so fast I had to scrape the pan to get a taste of it myself! Everyone wanted the recipe and raved about it. Highly recommend. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Julie Risner-Coleman
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2011
Thank you for this recipe. I made it twice. 1st time I made it exactly how it instructed me to. It was to runny for me but was still very good. The 2nd time I used: 1lb hot bulk sausage 2 can rotel tomatoes w/ green chilis 8 oz sourcream & 8 oz cream cheese& 1T crushed peppers. 1/4 c shredded cheese & 1 sm onion diced After mixing everything together I topped it with about 1cup of shredded cheese & baked it @ 350 till cheese was melted. We loved it! Read More
Helpful
(21)
FRAN H
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I made this and brought to work to heat it up in a little crockette and it was almost gone before it got heated through. My colleagues say it's the best!! Read More
Helpful
(14)
MARSHELL
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is a spicy dip. My husbands friends loved it. I also added another can of green chilies to it. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Babby
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
Another great recipe found on allrecipes. We like spicy-hot foods so I made two easy changes substituting hot turkey sausage for the pork sausage and Ro Tel Hot Diced Tomatoes with Habaneros for those with green chile peppers. Thank you Carey for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(8)
buzzgirl
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2010
I would give 5 stars but I like it slightly different. I use 1lb of hot pork sausage 8oz cream cheese 16oz sour cream and 1 or 2 10oz cans of rotel tomatoes. No onions or red pepper for me. I will however throw in extra green chiles or jalapenos sometimes. Read More
Helpful
(7)
JACKIEAE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is very good warm and just as good cold. Great with tortilla chips or crusty bread. Read More
Helpful
(7)
