Hot Sausage Dip

Rating: 5 stars Okay, this is my recipe and I made a mistake-- you're supposed to add TWO cans of the tomatoes. I'm from Texas and not afraid of a little spice, so I use the hot Jimmy Dean sausage, one can of hot Ro*Tel, and a can of regular Ro*Tel. I always take this to parties where I know men will be in attendance. They get their wives to ask me for the recipe! Helpful (92)

Rating: 2 stars Had a weird flavor Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a shower and it was gone so fast I had to scrape the pan to get a taste of it myself! Everyone wanted the recipe and raved about it. Highly recommend. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars Thank you for this recipe. I made it twice. 1st time I made it exactly how it instructed me to. It was to runny for me but was still very good. The 2nd time I used: 1lb hot bulk sausage 2 can rotel tomatoes w/ green chilis 8 oz sourcream & 8 oz cream cheese& 1T crushed peppers. 1/4 c shredded cheese & 1 sm onion diced After mixing everything together I topped it with about 1cup of shredded cheese & baked it @ 350 till cheese was melted. We loved it! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I made this and brought to work to heat it up in a little crockette and it was almost gone before it got heated through. My colleagues say it's the best!! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This is a spicy dip. My husbands friends loved it. I also added another can of green chilies to it. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Another great recipe found on allrecipes. We like spicy-hot foods so I made two easy changes substituting hot turkey sausage for the pork sausage and Ro Tel Hot Diced Tomatoes with Habaneros for those with green chile peppers. Thank you Carey for sharing. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I would give 5 stars but I like it slightly different. I use 1lb of hot pork sausage 8oz cream cheese 16oz sour cream and 1 or 2 10oz cans of rotel tomatoes. No onions or red pepper for me. I will however throw in extra green chiles or jalapenos sometimes. Helpful (7)