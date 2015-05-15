Wild Rice, Corn, and Black Bean Quesadillas

Rating: 4.45 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick, easy, and flavorful wild rice quesadilla made with UNCLE BEN'S® Ready Rice® Long Grain and Wild Rice.

By Uncle Ben's

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare rice according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Mix rice, shredded cheese, beans, corn, green onions, together in a bowl.

  • Place a quarter of the mixture on one side of each tortilla. Top with about 2 tablespoons of mild salsa. Gently fold each tortilla in half.

  • Spray a small saute pan with non-stick cooking spray; set over medium-high heat.

  • Place one quesadilla in saute pan. Cook until lightly golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Spray the pan with additional oil, as needed, to cook the next 3 quesadillas.

  • Let quesadillas cool slightly and cut in half. Serve with additional mild salsa, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 93.1g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 1532.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (25)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2015
OMG...these were so simple and so delicious. Added a few chopped up pickled jalapenos to the filling mix because we like things spicy. A winning meatless lunch or dinner! Thanks for a great recipe Holiday Baker! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Lane Anderson
Rating: 2 stars
09/22/2015
Flavourful? Pretty bland I thought. Needs some seasoning avocado and done on lower heat so as not to blacken the tortillas at all. You don't need a recipe for this. Skip it. Read More
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2015
These were very good. The recipe is great as it stands. I used medium salsa and added some hot sauce. I will definitely make these again and the only ingredient change I would make is to use yellow onion instead of green onion. I was a little lazy so I just mixed in the 1/2 c salsa with the other ingredients instead of putting on each one--worked fine. My tortillas were a little smaller than called for so I was able to make 6 that were stuffed with filling. I served with additional sour cream and salsa. Read More
Helpful
(4)
ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2015
OMG...these were so simple and so delicious. Added a few chopped up pickled jalapenos to the filling mix because we like things spicy. A winning meatless lunch or dinner! Thanks for a great recipe Holiday Baker! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sugarplum
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2015
Simple quick and delicious! These were a big hit with my family. Very tasty I will make these again. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2015
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because it is a great to eat as written but also a great base to build upon. I easily added a sprinkle of taco seasoning and tomatillos. You can also add in more fresh vegetables such as avocado plus sour cream and hot sauce! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Diana Mc
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2015
Super easy to make recipe. I have made this a few times already. I added some chopped/cooked chicken to it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Christine Amsden
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2017
As a base recipe this was very good but as I started mixing things together I was not thrilled with the rice to beans ratio. I ended up doubling every ingredient except the rice and it was great! The kids loved it and asked for seconds. The seasoning from the rice itself gives this a lot of flavor without being at all spicy which works for wussy me and my kids! You could definitely kick up the heat of that's what you like. This is one of those recipes that is a great guideline but can be customized to whatever you like. Read More
Advertisement
Carol
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2017
Excellent just as written our fa Read More
Sylvia
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2018
It s football time!! Made these but added rotel tomatoes to mix. Friends and family loved them. Is such an easy appetizer to make. Read More
1917patti
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2016
Yum! We added sweet red pepper. I added sour cream on the finished item and it was soooo good! Husband likes it to bu he said it was a little bland - he is sooo wrong! Read More
Lane Anderson
Rating: 2 stars
09/22/2015
Flavourful? Pretty bland I thought. Needs some seasoning avocado and done on lower heat so as not to blacken the tortillas at all. You don't need a recipe for this. Skip it. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022