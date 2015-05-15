Wild Rice, Corn, and Black Bean Quesadillas

These were very good. The recipe is great as it stands. I used medium salsa and added some hot sauce. I will definitely make these again and the only ingredient change I would make is to use yellow onion instead of green onion. I was a little lazy so I just mixed in the 1/2 c salsa with the other ingredients instead of putting on each one--worked fine. My tortillas were a little smaller than called for so I was able to make 6 that were stuffed with filling. I served with additional sour cream and salsa.
OMG...these were so simple and so delicious. Added a few chopped up pickled jalapenos to the filling mix because we like things spicy. A winning meatless lunch or dinner! Thanks for a great recipe Holiday Baker!
Simple quick and delicious! These were a big hit with my family. Very tasty I will make these again. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because it is a great to eat as written but also a great base to build upon. I easily added a sprinkle of taco seasoning and tomatillos. You can also add in more fresh vegetables such as avocado plus sour cream and hot sauce!
Super easy to make recipe. I have made this a few times already. I added some chopped/cooked chicken to it.
As a base recipe this was very good but as I started mixing things together I was not thrilled with the rice to beans ratio. I ended up doubling every ingredient except the rice and it was great! The kids loved it and asked for seconds. The seasoning from the rice itself gives this a lot of flavor without being at all spicy which works for wussy me and my kids! You could definitely kick up the heat of that's what you like. This is one of those recipes that is a great guideline but can be customized to whatever you like.
It s football time!! Made these but added rotel tomatoes to mix. Friends and family loved them. Is such an easy appetizer to make.
Yum! We added sweet red pepper. I added sour cream on the finished item and it was soooo good! Husband likes it to bu he said it was a little bland - he is sooo wrong!
Flavourful? Pretty bland I thought. Needs some seasoning avocado and done on lower heat so as not to blacken the tortillas at all. You don't need a recipe for this. Skip it.