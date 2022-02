Taco Rice Bake

Turned this into a taco salad by baking a tortilla into a bowl/shell, layering it with chopped lettuce, and then topping with the rice-beef mixture and garnishes. This certainly came together quickly, and I think the recipe itself is good, my only disappointment was with the rice itself (which also is very high in sodium). The Garden Vegetable Ready Rice certainly is not inexpensive in relation to cooking your own rice, and although it had carrots, peas, and corn in it, I couldn’t taste them and visually you really couldn’t see them either (we do eat with our eyes). The good taco flavor certainly is there, and this is not to say that we didn’t enjoy this, but I think I’d simply use regular Uncle Ben’s long grain rice for this recipe and get the sodium under control. But I also have to say that Ready Rice certainly is easy and fast and may just be what many families are looking for.