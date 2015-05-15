Taco Rice Bake

11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Taco meat, rice, and cheese baked to perfection! Can be served great on its own, in lettuce wraps, or your favorite type of taco shell! Garnish options are endless: including avocado, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, sour cream, beans, and more! A great dish for the whole family.

By Uncle Ben's

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 10-inch round baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a 10-inch non-stick skillet over medium heat. Cook ground beef, breaking up chunks, until until browned throughout, about 10 minutes. Drain off fat.

  • Stir in tomatoes, taco seasoning, and water and bring to a low simmer; simmer about 5 minutes.

  • Cook rice according to package directions.

  • Stir together ground beef mixture, rice, and 1/4 cup cheese. Spread into prepared baking dish.

  • Top with remaining cheese and bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10 to 15 minutes .

  • Serve with your favorite toppings such as chopped tomatoes or avocado slices, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 30.3g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 93.9mg; sodium 1463.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022