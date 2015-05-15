Taco Rice Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 560.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.3g 61 %
carbohydrates: 40.9g 13 %
dietary fiber: 4.6g 18 %
sugars: 1.2g
fat: 35.2g 54 %
saturated fat: 9.5g 47 %
cholesterol: 93.9mg 31 %
vitamin a iu: 828.1IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 10.8mg 83 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 9mg 15 %
folate: 56.5mcg 14 %
calcium: 121.7mg 12 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 41.2mg 15 %
potassium: 604.6mg 17 %
sodium: 1463.3mg 59 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 316.5
