Super Veggie Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

Rating: 4.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An updated version of your mom's chicken casserole with lots of hidden veggies to please even the pickiest eaters.

By Uncle Ben's

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x3 casserole
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place carrots in a microwave-safe bowl. Add 1 tablespoon water. Cover tightly with plastic wrap; poke holes in wrap to vent. Microwave on High for 1 minute. Drain.

  • Combine chicken, rice and contents of seasoning packet, carrots, mushrooms, onion, peas, and spinach in a bowl. Stir in broth and soup. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Cover with foil.

  • Bake, covered, 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake until hot and bubbling, about 45 more minutes. Top with shredded cheese just before casserole is done.

Cook's Note:

You can use frozen peas & carrots and skip the microwave step. Actually, you can use any veggies your family likes – broccoli and zucchini would both work great!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 851.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Elizabeth
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2015
This was so good! My end product was pretty soupy though. Next time I will cook the rice and veggies first then I'll combine everything and baked until the cheese is bubbly. I added some extra seasoning too and served this with hot sauce. Everyone loved it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
JessicaFunk
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2015
My kids loved this dish! They asked for me to make it every night. It's a winner in our home. The recipe has some great ingredients but I made some modifications that I think improved the final product. I sauteed the chicken in some olive oil and then simmered with the veggies and chicken broth for about 15 min. I combined the chicken, veggies and broth with the rice and soup mixture and only cooked it for 45 min (covered). Added cheese and cooked uncovered for 10 more minutes. Based on one other reviewers comments, I decreased the amount of chicken broth to 1 and 3/4 cup and added an extra half cup of brown rice. I did not want a soupy mixture and these changes made the perfect casserole combination. Read More
Helpful
(3)
mandapanda
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2016
This recipe is a winner! I made a few changes (because I can't seem to just follow a recipe as is): I added 2 cans of low sodium chicken broth and an extra cup of brown rice. I also threw in a Tbsp of minced garlic as I cooked the chicken. I was impatient and didn't want to wait the hour and a half for this to bake so I added some of the broth and the veggies to the skillet with my chicken to heat everything up and start cooking. I also let the rice soak with the soup and broth while I was cooking the chicken. I added a Tbsp of cream cheese as well to make it a little bit more creamy. Baked it in a 10x14 and plan to eat the leftovers for lunch this week. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kris L.
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2015
Too many peas in my opinion they overpowered everything. But then again I forgot the spinach. My 6 year old says it's a keeper. Read More
Linda Black
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2015
Super easy super delicious. My kids loved it! Read More
ajaystew0781
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2020
Awesome! I added extra of all veggies (plus celery and broccoli) and used less chicken broth since a lot of reviews said it was soupy. I also added another cup of rice. This was my husbands favorite he requested I make it often! Very delicious. Read More
Wendy Hedgcoth
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2017
this is one of my favorite recipes was so yummy loved the spinach next time i'll make it with broccoli great recipe! Read More
