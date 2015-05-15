Parmesan Asparagus Rice

A simple buttery asparagus rice dish topped with Parmesan cheese.

By Uncle Ben's

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt 2 tablespoon butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir onion until softened and turning translucent, about 1 minute. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Stir in the rice, asparagus, and stock. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Stir occasionally to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Continue cooking until the rice is tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Turn off the heat and gently stir in the Parmesan cheese and remaining butter. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 25.1mg; sodium 276.5mg. Full Nutrition
