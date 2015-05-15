Parmesan Asparagus Rice
A simple buttery asparagus rice dish topped with Parmesan cheese.
Yum! I had the 90 second basamati rice microwave pack so I modified this a bit. I sautéed the onion and garlic in 1/2 butter 1/2 olive oil. I added about 1/4 c. of fresh lemon juice and the asparagus and sautéed about 5 minutes. Meanwhile I prepared the rice according to the package directions. I added the rice as soon as it was done. I added additional salt and pepper, fresh chopped parsley and parmesan. I added additional lemon to each serving. This was fantastic! It was so easy to make too!Read More
Decadent! I only had the microwave pouch of basmati, so I added it to the pan after sauteeing the onions, garlic and asparagus and just heated it up to temp. The directions have garlic but the list of ingredients doesn't; I guessed and used two cloves. This was a great side dish and easy too, thanks for the recipe CookingNut!
Phenomenal and simple. I double it and used very little cheese. Everyone loved it, even the non-asparagus eaters.
Very tasty! I spilled half the rice on the floor before cooking and even with a higher veggie to rice ratio it was yummy.
I put more asparagus and used 2 bags of success instant rice.cut the 2 bags open and it was perfect..I used a little more butter and parmesan cheese..Soo creamy ..I was really surprised how simple and delish this was!! I'll definitely make this again..and I'm gonna try different veggies..
I don't like to review a recipe when I've made major changes, or offer a bad review when I've made minor changes. So, this review has minor changes and offers this verdict: Excellent! Exceeded my expectations! I like asparagus but too many recipes come out with it being good. This recipe comes out with it being great. I used jasmine rice, chicken broth instead of vegetable broth, doubled the amount of asparagus, garlic and parmesan cheese and it turned out great. The only ingredient I changed was the broth and I made it more veggies intense. I will make this many times over. And my somewhat finicky wife loved it and said she would have some of the leftovers for breakfast (?). Like I said, she loved it.
I used regular basmati, so added extra water and veg oil so I could cook it longer, and it was really delicious!
I made it with frozen asparagus, that’s what I had and t
Great rice dish
I wanted a quick way to cook a veg and grain without using a lot of pots. This filled the bill and was very tasty.
I added 2 large tomatoes and 1 lb chopped up portobellas after doubling the recipe. Used my Insta-pot, came out great.
I only used two tbsp of butter (could have used less), and added a can of asparagus at the end-ish when it was done.
I substituted regular brown basmati rice and added some pre-cooked chicken at the end. To keep the asparagus from getting mushy I nuked it till warm & added it the last 10 minutes of cooking with the chicken so flavors could blend. Easy, flexible and good.
We had this rice dish with some salmon. It was pretty good. I had to change it little bit to be able to use brown rice instead of Basmati. The asparagus would have turn to a mush during the 45 minutes necessary to cook brown rice. So I sautéed the asparagus until tender crisp, took them off the pan and used the same pan to proceed with the rest of the recipe. When the rice was cooked I added the asparagus back in the pan to reheat them, and finished with the Parmesan cheese.