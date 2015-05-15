My First Easy Cheesy Mexican Roll-Up

Chicken, rice, black beans, and cheese rolled up in a tortilla make an easy, healthy, and tasty recipe for a child's first cooking lesson.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
14 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare rice according to package directions.

  • Top each tortilla with rice, black beans, diced chicken breast, and shredded cheese. Add salsa, if desired. Fold tortilla in half or roll burrito style and heat in microwave for about 30 seconds for each individual burrito.

Cook's Note:

For convenience, a parent can place all ingredients in individual refrigerator containers so their child can easily assemble a single burrito without help for an after-school snack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 744.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2015
Fantastic! I made these with my three year old nephew and he loved "building" them. We added some avocado and topped with kid-friendly salsa. Thank you Paula for your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
