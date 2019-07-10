Ranch-Style Party Dip

This variation of regular sour-cream ranch dip has been a hit at all the parties I've made it for. Makes a lot, and can be served with potato chips, veggies, or bread.

By NATALIE L

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together dry ranch-style dressing mix, mayonnaise, sour cream, cottage cheese, lemon juice, garlic salt, onion powder and cayenne pepper. Chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 236.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (55)

Reviews:
Spice It Up
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2006
EXCELLENT!! I didn't change a thing and it was great! Read More
Helpful
(12)
norm
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2003
I made this for our Super Bowl party and it was very good. I halfed the recipe and omitted the cottage cheese. The cayenne pepper adds a little kick to it. Had this with with veggies and chips. I recommend this one. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Jen Ebersohl
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2018
Warning: This makes a ton of dip and is addictive. The cottage cheese gives it a texture that is sooooo yummy (think chunks in bleu cheese dressing). I used the big container of cottage cheese 1 lb 8 oz because 8 oz was not enough. I also used a heap of the dip in mashed potatoes, very garliky and good. I used garlic powder in leiu of the garlic salt. I was worried about too much salt with the dry ranch dressing being so salty. I can't wait to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
I cut this recipe in half. I used SD's dry ranch dressing mix (which is also from this site), reduced fat mayonnaise, reduced fat sour cream and "Trim" cottage cheese. Because there was garlic/onion powder in the dry ranch dressing mix, I did not add the extra garlic salt or onion powder. We thought this was quite good. I liked using the cottage cheese as it was little change up from the usual nonfat plain yogurt that I usually use in my homemade lowfat ranch dip. NOTE: I did run the cottage cheese through the blender as I have three boys who have issues with chunky cottage cheese dip and it sailed right past them. Read More
Helpful
(7)
myfoursonsks
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2010
I love this dip and I have been making it for a long time. My suggestion is to make sure that you are using the ranch "dressing" mix and not the ranch "dip" mix. I also puree the dip because I like a more smoothe consistency. That is just a personal preference and will differ person to person. This is great with chips and veggies and anything else that someone may want to dip into ranch dip! Read More
Helpful
(7)
KsMom
Rating: 3 stars
12/02/2008
This was ok but very "ranch-y" tasting. I should have followed others advice and cut back on the ranch dressing mix but I wanted to follow it exactly the first time and see. People liked it ok but didn't love it and I had a lot leftover. I'll cut the amt in half next time and half again for the ranch. Cottage cheese was interesting I used small curd and it wasn't too chunky. Read More
Helpful
(5)
CookingLikeCrazy
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2008
SUPER easy to make and very tasty. I can't stop munching on it. I didn't change a thing. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Tina Nielsen Yeagley
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2006
I made it for a family party and everyone loved it! The only change I'll make next time to it is to only do 1 tsp. of cayenne rather than 1 1/2 tsp. It was a bit spicy for me. But very yummy! Read More
Helpful
(4)
