Ranch-Style Party Dip

Rating: 4 stars We omitted the cottage cheese used real Ranch dressing instead of the dry packets and this recipe was excellent. Extremely quick and easy very pleasing to the taste! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT!! I didn't change a thing and it was great! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for our Super Bowl party and it was very good. I halfed the recipe and omitted the cottage cheese. The cayenne pepper adds a little kick to it. Had this with with veggies and chips. I recommend this one. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Warning: This makes a ton of dip and is addictive. The cottage cheese gives it a texture that is sooooo yummy (think chunks in bleu cheese dressing). I used the big container of cottage cheese 1 lb 8 oz because 8 oz was not enough. I also used a heap of the dip in mashed potatoes, very garliky and good. I used garlic powder in leiu of the garlic salt. I was worried about too much salt with the dry ranch dressing being so salty. I can't wait to make it again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I cut this recipe in half. I used SD's dry ranch dressing mix (which is also from this site), reduced fat mayonnaise, reduced fat sour cream and "Trim" cottage cheese. Because there was garlic/onion powder in the dry ranch dressing mix, I did not add the extra garlic salt or onion powder. We thought this was quite good. I liked using the cottage cheese as it was little change up from the usual nonfat plain yogurt that I usually use in my homemade lowfat ranch dip. NOTE: I did run the cottage cheese through the blender as I have three boys who have issues with chunky cottage cheese dip and it sailed right past them. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I love this dip and I have been making it for a long time. My suggestion is to make sure that you are using the ranch "dressing" mix and not the ranch "dip" mix. I also puree the dip because I like a more smoothe consistency. That is just a personal preference and will differ person to person. This is great with chips and veggies and anything else that someone may want to dip into ranch dip! Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars This was ok but very "ranch-y" tasting. I should have followed others advice and cut back on the ranch dressing mix but I wanted to follow it exactly the first time and see. People liked it ok but didn't love it and I had a lot leftover. I'll cut the amt in half next time and half again for the ranch. Cottage cheese was interesting I used small curd and it wasn't too chunky. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars SUPER easy to make and very tasty. I can't stop munching on it. I didn't change a thing. Helpful (5)