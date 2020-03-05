Jasmine Rice and Red Curry Chicken Wonton Bowls

I followed directions exactly as written. The end product was lacking in flavor. I don't really understand using the wonton wrapper as a bowl. It lacked flavor but it did give the dish a bit of crunch. After adding some hot sauce salt and pepper it was a bit more flavorful. I love curry and Thai food. This did not do it for me.

Rating: 5 stars

Consider this a keeper recipe folks! I used chicken breasts that I had baked in the oven rubbed with Jamaican curry blend from AR. I used homemade coconut milk and Uncle Ben's Basmati Rice (didn't have the Jasmine on hand). It cooks up exactly as stated. Where it says to use a non-stick bowl maker it's true.:-( I ended up with pieces of wonton wrapper stuck to the bowl. I used homemade gluten free wonton wrappers so this may have created issues. No one cared everyone gobbled it up and asked for seconds. It is also a very attractive dish. I went heavy handed on the red curry paste adding an extra tsp or two and then spiced things up by adding some fresh hot peppers. Thank you bd.weld for your recipe.