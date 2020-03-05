Jasmine Rice and Red Curry Chicken Wonton Bowls

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Experience the cuisine of Thailand right in your own home with a wonton bowl full of UNCLE BEN'S® Jasmine rice smothered in a spicy red curry sauce with chicken and vegetables.

By Uncle Ben's

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 wonton bowls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place each wonton/egg roll wrapper in a small non-stick tortilla bowl maker. Bake for 8 minutes. Allow to cool and remove from bowl maker.

  • Prepare rice according to package directions.

  • Bring coconut milk to a simmer in a large skillet over medium heat . Stir in curry paste and brown sugar until well blended; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and vegetables. Cook until chicken is warm and vegetables are tender crisp, about 5 minutes.

  • Evenly spoon jasmine rice into the wonton bowls. Top with red curry mixture and serve.

Cook's Note:

Wonton wrappers come in a variety of sizes. This recipe uses the egg roll size. If you don't have a small non-stick tortilla bowl maker you can use a smaller wonton wrapper size and place them in a large muffin tin to bake.  Cooking time may vary for the smaller wonton wrappers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 696.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Qhhunters
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2015
Quick easy & DELICIOUS!! I made the wonton bowls by draping the wrappers over cereal bowls spraying with oil. Their crunch was great with the curry. I cooked chicken breast in a little coconut oil. Uncle Ben's Ready Rice adds to the preparation speed of the recipe. Next time I will add some additional veggies. Read More

Most helpful critical review

ShannonMurphyMcCarrens
Rating: 2 stars
12/30/2015
I followed directions exactly as written. The end product was lacking in flavor. I don't really understand using the wonton wrapper as a bowl. It lacked flavor but it did give the dish a bit of crunch. After adding some hot sauce salt and pepper it was a bit more flavorful. I love curry and Thai food. This did not do it for me. Read More
Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2015
Consider this a keeper recipe folks! I used chicken breasts that I had baked in the oven rubbed with Jamaican curry blend from AR. I used homemade coconut milk and Uncle Ben's Basmati Rice (didn't have the Jasmine on hand). It cooks up exactly as stated. Where it says to use a non-stick bowl maker it's true.:-( I ended up with pieces of wonton wrapper stuck to the bowl. I used homemade gluten free wonton wrappers so this may have created issues. No one cared everyone gobbled it up and asked for seconds. It is also a very attractive dish. I went heavy handed on the red curry paste adding an extra tsp or two and then spiced things up by adding some fresh hot peppers. Thank you bd.weld for your recipe. Read More
Qhhunters
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2015
Quick easy & DELICIOUS!! I made the wonton bowls by draping the wrappers over cereal bowls spraying with oil. Their crunch was great with the curry. I cooked chicken breast in a little coconut oil. Uncle Ben's Ready Rice adds to the preparation speed of the recipe. Next time I will add some additional veggies. Read More
