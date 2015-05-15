Dogs 'n' Beans Rice Bowl

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars Nothing fancy here just a flavorful easy-to-make one dish meal (served with sliced watermelon and toasted pita bread triangles). Scaled the recipe down to 2 servings and in this house it really was 3 (that s OK lunch tomorrow). Loved the way the cheese melted almost immediately into the rice which only took 90 seconds to cook in the micro...thanks Uncle Ben s! Followed the recipe to the letter except we did give this a good shake of hot sauce at the table (personal taste preference). Just let the frozen peas defrost and then stir them into the hot rice (save one pot to wash). I could see if you wanted to change this up a bit substitute hot pepper cheese for the cheddar to kick it up a bit. Liz Dalton thanks for the new recipe we enjoyed it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Easy to make. I had to substitute the baked beans for kidney beans. The kids did not really like it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty darn good. Super easy to make and very filling. Just make sure you add salt. I will be making this again and maybe use homemade chili. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I had all the ingredients on hand and it came together in mere minutes. If you don't care for peas use corn. One tip to streamline this even more. Cook the rice and once almost done add the peas (or corn) to the rice - saves one step and one pan. I did use the Bushes Baked Beans as suggested but canned chili would work too. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Well, this was absolutely fantastic!! I had all the leftover ingredients and pulled together for a second night...well, okay, it was soooo good!! Everything that was leftover had steeped overnight so right there is a win...then caramelizing the hot dogs in the frying pan added just the right saltiness and meatiness to balance the starchiness of the rice and peas...the beans added the needed sweetness...the cheese was the cherry on the top! It all came together to form a great casserole that my sweet hubby went back for seconds!! Okay, okay...I went back for seconds too...bottom line...this is a winner!!

Rating: 1 stars It was definitely not repeatable.