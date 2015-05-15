Dogs 'n' Beans Rice Bowl
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 537.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 20.4g 41 %
carbohydrates: 67.7g 22 %
dietary fiber: 8g 32 %
sugars: 12.7g
fat: 22.1g 34 %
saturated fat: 8.8g 44 %
cholesterol: 38.7mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 1041.8IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 5mg 38 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 6.8mg 11 %
folate: 38.4mcg 10 %
calcium: 155mg 16 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 50.3mg 18 %
potassium: 394.6mg 11 %
sodium: 1036.8mg 42 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 30 %
calories from fat: 199
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved