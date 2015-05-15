Dogs 'n' Beans Rice Bowl

Rating: 3.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Hot dogs simmered with baked beans served over whole grain brown rice with peas and cheese.

By Uncle Ben's

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Rice Bowls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir hot dog pieces until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Stir in baked beans and bring to a low simmer; cook about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place peas in small saucepan over medium heat; cook until heated through.

  • Cook rice according to package directions. Stir in peas and Cheddar cheese.

  • Spoon rice mixture into four serving bowls. Spoon hot dogs and beans mixture over the rice. Top with additional shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.

Cook's Note:

You can mix any type of veggies or cheese with the rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 67.7g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 1036.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2015
Nothing fancy here just a flavorful easy-to-make one dish meal (served with sliced watermelon and toasted pita bread triangles). Scaled the recipe down to 2 servings and in this house it really was 3 (that s OK lunch tomorrow). Loved the way the cheese melted almost immediately into the rice which only took 90 seconds to cook in the micro...thanks Uncle Ben s! Followed the recipe to the letter except we did give this a good shake of hot sauce at the table (personal taste preference). Just let the frozen peas defrost and then stir them into the hot rice (save one pot to wash). I could see if you wanted to change this up a bit substitute hot pepper cheese for the cheddar to kick it up a bit. Liz Dalton thanks for the new recipe we enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Christopher Michael
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2016
Easy to make. I had to substitute the baked beans for kidney beans. The kids did not really like it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2015
Nothing fancy here just a flavorful easy-to-make one dish meal (served with sliced watermelon and toasted pita bread triangles). Scaled the recipe down to 2 servings and in this house it really was 3 (that s OK lunch tomorrow). Loved the way the cheese melted almost immediately into the rice which only took 90 seconds to cook in the micro...thanks Uncle Ben s! Followed the recipe to the letter except we did give this a good shake of hot sauce at the table (personal taste preference). Just let the frozen peas defrost and then stir them into the hot rice (save one pot to wash). I could see if you wanted to change this up a bit substitute hot pepper cheese for the cheddar to kick it up a bit. Liz Dalton thanks for the new recipe we enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christopher Michael
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2016
Easy to make. I had to substitute the baked beans for kidney beans. The kids did not really like it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Katrina Katula
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2015
This was pretty darn good. Super easy to make and very filling. Just make sure you add salt. I will be making this again and maybe use homemade chili. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2015
I had all the ingredients on hand and it came together in mere minutes. If you don't care for peas use corn. One tip to streamline this even more. Cook the rice and once almost done add the peas (or corn) to the rice - saves one step and one pan. I did use the Bushes Baked Beans as suggested but canned chili would work too. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Belinda B.
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2019
Well, this was absolutely fantastic!! I had all the leftover ingredients and pulled together for a second night...well, okay, it was soooo good!! Everything that was leftover had steeped overnight so right there is a win...then caramelizing the hot dogs in the frying pan added just the right saltiness and meatiness to balance the starchiness of the rice and peas...the beans added the needed sweetness...the cheese was the cherry on the top! It all came together to form a great casserole that my sweet hubby went back for seconds!! Okay, okay...I went back for seconds too...bottom line...this is a winner!! Read More
Bonnie Newton
Rating: 1 stars
05/14/2020
It was definitely not repeatable. Read More
Advertisement
lexie02
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2020
I would add one more frankfurter and def more cheese and peas. It was way too much rice so need to balance the other ingredients accordingly. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022