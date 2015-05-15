Buffalo or Barbeque Chicken and Rice Wraps

Rating: 4.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pre-cooked shredded chicken and Uncle Ben's® Ready Rice® Whole Grain Brown combine with basic pantry ingredients that most of us have on hand to create a super quick, easy, and healthy kid-friendly wrap that even the pickiest of eaters will love.

By Uncle Ben's

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 wraps
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook rice according to package directions.

  • Combine shredded chicken and buffalo sauce in a bowl.

  • Microwave tortillas on microwave-safe plate covered with a damp paper towel on High until warm and pliable, about 20 to 30 seconds.

  • Evenly divide rice among four tortillas and spreading out to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Top rice with chicken mixture. Sprinkle about 2 tablespoons shredded Cheddar cheese over chicken mixture; top with shredded lettuce.

  • Fold in the sides of the tortilla and begin to roll tightly; repeat for each wrap. Cut in half, diagonally. (Or wrap in foil and refrigerate if serving later.)

  • Serve each wrap with baby carrots and celery sticks and about 1/4 cup ranch dressing for dipping.

Cook's Note:

This recipe was inspired by my 8-year-old son's love for all things 'buffalo'. If your kids are sensitive to spicy foods, use barbeque sauce instead…I promise, they are equally delicious. These can be made ahead and stored in the fridge. They can be served cold, room temperature, or warm. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 1474.9mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

ellie
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2015
The whole family loved this and I loved how easy and quick it was to put together. Make them ahead or save some for leftovers just love all these can do for you. Thanks Christina:) Read More
Linda Jones Holloway
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2017
I used Chef John's Buffalo Wing Sauce Recipe and bleu cheese crumbles!!! The family loved it!!! Read More
Jaana Smith Bauman
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2015
These were amazing! My husband and I raved about them! They were EVEN better the next day! We've already made these twice more this month! A quick and easy lunch! Perfect wraps and super simple with the use of Uncle Ben's Ready Rice! We used lettuce from our garden instead of shredded. I also julienne cut the carrots and added them into the wraps. It was a perfect addition. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2015
Whipped these up for dinner after a long day at work and they came together in a flash. It is not often that I am in and out of the kitchen in less than 10 minutes and I thoroughly enjoyed the break. These are full of flavor and make for a perfect summertime meal and using the Uncle Ben's Ready Rice makes them that much easier to prepare. Can't wait to try them with barbeque sauce! Read More
Scotdog
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2015
Yum! I can't believe I've never thought to do this! I usually always have these ingredients around. I only had Black Rice so I cooked it in the oven earlier in the day. I also added some avocado that needed to be used. Very easy and fast dinner. It will also make a wonderful lunch tomorrow! Thanks for sharing the recipe. Read More
Ena
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2021
This was really good! Read More
Aaron Wolf
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2018
Made this to eat on my break at work the other day. Absolutely delicious and filling enough to help me survive the rest of my shift. The buffalo adds a tangy kick to it. Will be making this for my breaks for now on! Read More
