Buffalo or Barbeque Chicken and Rice Wraps
Pre-cooked shredded chicken and Uncle Ben's® Ready Rice® Whole Grain Brown combine with basic pantry ingredients that most of us have on hand to create a super quick, easy, and healthy kid-friendly wrap that even the pickiest of eaters will love.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
This recipe was inspired by my 8-year-old son's love for all things 'buffalo'. If your kids are sensitive to spicy foods, use barbeque sauce instead…I promise, they are equally delicious. These can be made ahead and stored in the fridge. They can be served cold, room temperature, or warm. Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 1474.9mg. Full Nutrition