Vanilla Coconut Flour Cupcakes
These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!
I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, kefir instead of milk, raw honey instead of sugar. I also added about a cup of blueberries in the batter. I made it for a birthday cake and my family LOVED it. I added organic raspberry spread between two cake layers. The cake was 5.5 inch diameter. The rest were cupcakes. Frosting was seven minute egg white frosting sweetened with raw honey.Read More
Tastes like an eggy cornbread. Not a desert flavor for cupcakes. Disappointed :(Read More
When my family went gluten-free and dairy-free, I basically stopped baking. Coconut flour changed all that. These aren't just "good for being gf and df." They're just plain good. Of course, I substitute coconut milk for the dairy milk in this recipe.
My daughter has celiac disease and we've really struggled finding baked goods that she likes, she LOVED these, and so did the rest of the family! Made exactly as the recipe said and was very impressed!
made this recipe and loved it! I just doubled the vanilla extract and added a teaspoon of dried lavender buds to the recipe and they were a hit!
This is a delicious moist cupcake! Not a strong coconut flavor, next time I make it, though, I will use coconut oil instead of butter, to see if I can get it more coconutty. I frosted it with a creme fraische, butter & coconut oil with toasted coconut for garnish. Took it to a party where everyone knows how to cook, even 2 professional chefs! All thought it was wonderfully moist and one of the chefs now has the recipe and will be using it for a GF alternative when catering.
OH MY GRACIOUS!!! These are absolutely, decadently delcious!! No ifs, ands, or buts about it! I will say, I did omit the sugar and used equal amount of honey instead!
These are delicious! I followed the recipe but just replaced a couple of ingredients for healthier ones. I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, and coconut sugar instead of the white sugar. They turned out moist and so yummy. I will make them again.
I am doing the keto diet and I had given up baking. After much postponing, I decided to give this recipe a try. I followed the recipe exactly, for except I switch the sugar for Swerve and added blueberries. OMG, this was fantastic! It is super moist (maybe I'll try to add some more coconut flower next time I add fruits) and it tasted nothing like eggs. A must try!
I love coconut it is the best and this recipe is so great thanks
Amazingly yummy. Very moist, perfect. I made a cake instead of cupcakes.
Yummy! I used coconut oil and used 3 Tb vanilla.
I made half the recipe and substituted raw honey for the sugar and toasted coconut almond milk for regular milk. They were very moist and I could taste the coconut. I didn't use the paper cupcake cups because I didn't have any and left them in for 18 minutes. They were a little more brown around the outside than would be presentable for others so I'll likely lessen the time in the future.
I make these a few times a month but i use Swerve sweetener instead of sugar to make it low carb/keto friendly. My husband eats them for breakfast. So good!
These are astonishingly good in fact I like these a whole lot more than most wheat cupcakes I've had in my life. I used coconut milk instead of the dairy and it worked out just fine.
I made this recipe as written with the substitution of coconut oil. My three year old really liked the “cupcakes” and I liked them also, but I thought that overall they were actually too moist. With that in mind, I made them again. The second time I reduced the eggs to four, the oil to 1/4 cup and the sugar to a 1/2 cup. With these reductions the “cupcakes “ were still moist, but not too moist. They tasted just as sweet as the first time also. Obviously, reducing the ingredients also reduced the yield. I got 8 cupcakes the second time. They’re sweet enough to put some frosting on and call a cupcake, but not so sweet that you couldn’t leave them plain or make additions to them and call them a muffin. Also, the first time I made them they were flat with almost no rise and the second time I made them they developed the classic rounded top of a cupcake, although they are small.
I was looking for a basic recipe with coconut flour, into which i could incorporate fresh pineapple. Made as cupcakes this would have been better, but I also made a couple of changes. Instead of the milk, I added about 1 cup fresh pineapple, chopped up very fine in the blender. I also added a dash of cinnamon and cardamom. The taste was very good, but I probably had too much liquid. as the end product was too moist. I had put it into a about 12" x 8" pan, the edges were ok, but the middle of the cake was too soft, even though I baked it longer, even putting it under the broiler for 2 minutes. I am still new to baking with coconut flour, I learned that it is not as forgiving as regular flour can be. Live and learn :) . When I will make it again, I plan on sticking closer to the recipe.
My family and I loved these little cupcakes. Easy to follow recipes with minimal ingredients. I used coconut flour, coconut palm sugar, doubled the vanilla and added a pinch of cinnamon! Delish!
great for gluten free- crazy how the coconut flower really does expand...have trust it works
The first time I made this, I used only 5 eggs because I don't like the eggy taste but I could still taste the egg. The next time, I used 4 eggs and 5 tbsp of (vegan) butter, used almond milk, I didn't have baking powder so I used baking soda, and I added cinnamon to my liking. They actually turned out quite nice and a bit moist which I'm glad because baking with coconut flour can make the baked good dry. I do a simple powdered sugar frosting/glaze which goes well with the cinnamon taste of the cupcakes; they're like a milder cinnamon roll. I've made them this way 4 times because hubby likes them so much ??
Fantastic, thanks for sharing!! I added lemon juice to mine, and covered with sugar free preserves. Delicious!
Turned out well, almost custard like:)
They taste delicious, will be making them again soon. And so easy to make!
Added dairy free chocolate chips, delish.
I did not sift the coconut flour and baking powder. I think it would’ve been a smoother batter if I had. So I would definitely recommend sifting. Are used a nonstick spray on the cupcake papers. They still stuck a little bit. I made chocolate frosting to go on top. I use the recipe on the back of Hershey cocoa box. They were moist and quite delicious. I only made half a recipe and yielded six cupcakes which I will freeze.
After reading the reviews I added 3 eggs instead of 6, used 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, omitted the butter and added 4 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder. These were amazing! Even my super picky 3 year old was begging for more. Also used coconut sugar instead of white. Will be making these again for sure!
Great recipe! They were very dense and chewy but delicious. I used coconut oil instead of butter and iced it with vanilla icing, I also put shredded coconut on top and some crumbled coconut flavored wafers.
Great taste. Easy to do
I made it just like the recipe said. They were delicious and our daughters made it an approved food for my grandchildren. this does not happen often.
Loved these! Added orange essential oil to it and they were wonderful!
Loved it Very good
Delicious!! I made these for my daughters birthday party for one of her guests. No one in our family eats gluten free so this was my first time baking with different flour. I followed the recipe, exactly. These cupcakes were so good my family wants them to be our new go to cupcake!. I made them the night before and by the time we ate then they were still moist. They were subtly sweet with a hint of coconut flavor. The child I made them for, to accommodate her diet, was licking the wrapper when she got to the end of her cupcake!! I highly recommend this recipe.
I added maybe 1/3 c flour and these came out way too dense and didn't have a good flavor. They tasted more egg-like than coconut. 6 eggs is overkill.
Turned out amazing. Loved the recipe! I didn’t bother with the sifting but it still turned out great!
Made as written and it was very, very good. I made in as a 9 inch round. Next time I will decrease eggs to 4 only because this recipe has a lot of fat in it.
It you use butter, make sure you melt it before adding!
I modified to fit my meal plan and it was good. No sugar and sprinkled some stevia added fresh no sugar added coconut spreads, Didn’t have vanilla. I used coconut milk as well. Topped with whipped coconut milk and raspberries. Kids loved it.