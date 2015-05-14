Vanilla Coconut Flour Cupcakes

I made this recipe as written with the substitution of coconut oil. My three year old really liked the “cupcakes” and I liked them also, but I thought that overall they were actually too moist. With that in mind, I made them again. The second time I reduced the eggs to four, the oil to 1/4 cup and the sugar to a 1/2 cup. With these reductions the “cupcakes “ were still moist, but not too moist. They tasted just as sweet as the first time also. Obviously, reducing the ingredients also reduced the yield. I got 8 cupcakes the second time. They’re sweet enough to put some frosting on and call a cupcake, but not so sweet that you couldn’t leave them plain or make additions to them and call them a muffin. Also, the first time I made them they were flat with almost no rise and the second time I made them they developed the classic rounded top of a cupcake, although they are small.