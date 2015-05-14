Vanilla Coconut Flour Cupcakes

These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!

By King Arthur Flour

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with 10 paper cupcake liners. For guaranteed crumble-free cupcakes, grease the liners.

  • Beat together the oil, sugar, salt, vanilla, and eggs. Add the milk, and whisk until smooth.

  • In a separate bowl, sift together the coconut flour and baking powder. Add this mixture to the wet ingredients, and stir to combine.

  • Evenly divide the batter among the 10 liners, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake the cupcakes on the center rack of the oven for 18 to 20 minutes, until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

  • Remove the cupcakes from the oven, and let them cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Turn them out of the pan onto a rack to cool completely.

  • Frost the cupcakes with your favorite frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 111.8mg; sodium 214.4mg. Full Nutrition
