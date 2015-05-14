Gluten-Free Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.58 stars
143 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7

Almond flour is the secret ingredient in these crisp and tender chocolate chip cookies. For chewiest cookies, enjoy these warm from the oven. If you prefer them a bit crisp, wait until they've cooled before biting into one (or several). Store any remaining cookies at room temperature - a cookie jar keeps them handy!

By King Arthur Flour

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a baking sheet, or line it with parchment.

  • Combine the brown sugar, baking soda, salt, and butter, and mix until smooth.

  • Mix in the vanilla, egg, and almond flour, stirring to combine. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl, then mix for 1 minute at medium speed.

  • Stir in the chocolate chips.

  • Scoop the dough one level tablespoon at a time onto the prepared baking sheet; a tablespoon cookie scoop works well here.

  • Gently flatten the cookies to about 3/8-inch thick.

  • Bake the cookies for 9 to 12 minutes, until golden brown.

  • Remove the cookies from the oven. Allow them to cool on the pan for 2 minutes, then carefully transfer them to a rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 107.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (169)

Alicia
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2016
Okay my new go to! The only complaint from the kids was they needed to be a little more sweet. The first time I made then as stated and I loved them. The second time I added about half a 1/4th cup more brown sugar & I only has small eggs (I have chickens so use what they give me) so I used 2 small eggs and I added about 1/4 cup peanut butter. They turned out wonderfully!!! So this is a verseatile recipe. Definitely a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(37)
slackgeek
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2017
Really good. The husband and I are going low carb which means... no beer! So while these aren't technically low carb because of the sugar, the almond flour cuts it down considerably. We subbed for cannabutter and dark chocolate chips, made them bite-sized and made a batch with just butter and milk chocolate chips for the kids. I don't even miss beer :D May try subbing the brown sugar for some kind of fake sugar but man... I don't know... the brown sugar shines through in these and makes them really taste like a glutinous flour-based chocolate chip cookie. Kids loved the kid-friendly ones, the youngest (3) couldn't tell the difference and the oldest (15) knew but still said they were good. For the cannabutter cookies, I dropped the temperature to 325 and cooked them a bit longer to compensate. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Breanne Manchester-Estes
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2017
These came out really great. Everyone in my office (who are NOT gluten free) thought they were really good. I made mine kind of large and kept them fairly thick so the middle remained nice and moist while the top and bottom were just perfectly lightly golden brown. The entire batter made 10 cookies. I increased the brown sugar to 1/3 cup, other than that I made them exactly as described in recipe. I will be using this recipe as a base for lots of other cookies! Very good! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Robin McClure
Rating: 1 stars
05/19/2017
I followed the recipe to a T. They were too dry to make a cookie out of, but I did gather some dough into a ball and baked one. Was awful and crumbled to the touch. Then I added some more butter and another egg. Still a dry dough. Baked the cookies and I gag on them. Anyone else have a dry dough? I don't get it :( Worst cookies I've ever made. Read More
Helpful
(13)
karen
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2016
I liked these but wanted them sweeter and without sugar. After a few experiments I settled on 1/2 cup swerve instead of the brown sugar and added 2 tsp of molasses to get the brown sugar taste also added 2 tbsp of crunchy almond butter and I used coconut oil instead of butter for a little firmer texture. My family thinks they are awesome. Swerve is primarily erythritol. I also used sugar free chocolate chips. Read More
Helpful
(8)
jrowe2
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2016
Only change I made was coconut oil instead of butter. These came out perfect! Very good cookie feel not too sweet but simply delicious. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Gluten Positive
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2016
Great recipe. Also works just fine if you don't have almond flour and just grind a few cups of almonds in a vitamix. Did not miss the flour at all. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Steve Silbert
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2016
The recipe works great as gluten free. I substituted 1 tablespoon coconut oil for the butter and carob chips for the chocolate chips to make it dairy free as well. Read More
Helpful
(6)
skp321
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2016
I made these cookies. The only change I made was I used Cashew meal because it was all I had. I made them for a friend who must eat gluten free. They were awesome!! She lived them. Even my husband thought they were great. They were a little more coarse but he loves lots of nuts in cookies so these were a real treat. Read More
Helpful
(5)
