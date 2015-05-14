Gluten-Free Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 of 169

Rating: 5 stars Okay my new go to! The only complaint from the kids was they needed to be a little more sweet. The first time I made then as stated and I loved them. The second time I added about half a 1/4th cup more brown sugar & I only has small eggs (I have chickens so use what they give me) so I used 2 small eggs and I added about 1/4 cup peanut butter. They turned out wonderfully!!! So this is a verseatile recipe. Definitely a keeper. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars Really good. The husband and I are going low carb which means... no beer! So while these aren't technically low carb because of the sugar, the almond flour cuts it down considerably. We subbed for cannabutter and dark chocolate chips, made them bite-sized and made a batch with just butter and milk chocolate chips for the kids. I don't even miss beer :D May try subbing the brown sugar for some kind of fake sugar but man... I don't know... the brown sugar shines through in these and makes them really taste like a glutinous flour-based chocolate chip cookie. Kids loved the kid-friendly ones, the youngest (3) couldn't tell the difference and the oldest (15) knew but still said they were good. For the cannabutter cookies, I dropped the temperature to 325 and cooked them a bit longer to compensate. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars These came out really great. Everyone in my office (who are NOT gluten free) thought they were really good. I made mine kind of large and kept them fairly thick so the middle remained nice and moist while the top and bottom were just perfectly lightly golden brown. The entire batter made 10 cookies. I increased the brown sugar to 1/3 cup, other than that I made them exactly as described in recipe. I will be using this recipe as a base for lots of other cookies! Very good! Helpful (19)

Rating: 1 stars I followed the recipe to a T. They were too dry to make a cookie out of, but I did gather some dough into a ball and baked one. Was awful and crumbled to the touch. Then I added some more butter and another egg. Still a dry dough. Baked the cookies and I gag on them. Anyone else have a dry dough? I don't get it :( Worst cookies I've ever made. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I liked these but wanted them sweeter and without sugar. After a few experiments I settled on 1/2 cup swerve instead of the brown sugar and added 2 tsp of molasses to get the brown sugar taste also added 2 tbsp of crunchy almond butter and I used coconut oil instead of butter for a little firmer texture. My family thinks they are awesome. Swerve is primarily erythritol. I also used sugar free chocolate chips. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Only change I made was coconut oil instead of butter. These came out perfect! Very good cookie feel not too sweet but simply delicious. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. Also works just fine if you don't have almond flour and just grind a few cups of almonds in a vitamix. Did not miss the flour at all. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe works great as gluten free. I substituted 1 tablespoon coconut oil for the butter and carob chips for the chocolate chips to make it dairy free as well. Helpful (6)