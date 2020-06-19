This is a very delicious light and fluffy breadstick. Best breadstick recipe I have found!As other suggested I did reduce the sugar because I wanted more of a savory than a sweet bread. I also added about three-quarter cups extra flour. After waiting five minutes for the yeast and the sugar to foam up then I added the remaining bread ingredients into my KitchenAid stand mixer bowl and put on the hook attachment and let it run for about 6 minutes. It came out as perfect bread dough. I added fresh rosemary and Italian seasonings to my bread dough. This recipe is very flexible you can add your own seasonings to taste.
I had to add more than a cup of flour before I was even able to start kneading. There was way too much sugar and half a stick of butter would have been plenty. I may try to use this recipe again but it would probably be as dinner rolls.
Wow, this recipe really complemented my meal! I found I needed to add more flour to make the dough the right consistency, and after putting the toppings on at the end, I put them back in the oven for 1 minute to melt the Parmesan cheese. Worked great. Thanks for an easy and delicious bread stick! So much better than store-bought...I may even try freezing some to have on hand, but I'd need to make another batch. This first batch didn't last past one meal at my house. :)
Soft, sweet breadsticks just the way I like them...the author says these are as close to the Olive Garden ones as she has tasted and I agree whole heartedly - I spray the tops if mine with water to get them nice and brown and then put the melted butter on immediately...also, i put whole cloves of garlic and a pinch of cayenne in the butter instead of garlic salt to give the butter a nice infused garlic flavor - it is worth mentioning that i live on a boat and make my recipes in a small Force Ten propane oven...our part of the marina always smells like fresh bread and tasty treats
Per other reviews, I used slightly less sugar. I also use Hodgsen Mill Fast Rise yeast which comes in 5/16 oz package instead of 1/4 oz. I used less butter for the topping; used fresh grated garlic and a sprinkling of Kosher salt in place of the garlic salt. The dough required MUCH more flour than 2 1/2 cups. These baked up beautifully, were fluffy and delicious. Best eaten right away. If eaten the next day, warm in the microwave 10 seconds to refresh. Yum!
These are good and straight forward to make. I found them to be a bit too sweet for me, so I think that next time I will use less sugar. Also, there was too much melted butter, and not enough salt on top. I did use unsalted butter so that might have been part of the reason. I used fresh grated parmesan and again it was great. I will make it again, using the adjustments that I just made. I do think that they are worth trying if you are looking for a good breadstick recipe.
I thought this recipe was really easy and the breadsticks turned out soft and smooth looking. The butter mixture for the top was the perfect flavor. I have tried many breadsticks recipes and been disappointed in flavor or appearance and was hesitant to try again. I will definitely be making these again.
Definitely add less sugar- it ended up tasting like a garlic butter donut and I wasn't a fan. Without the garlic butter, it could be a decent sweet bread for other things, but it's not suited to dip in soup and whatnot. I also had to add much more flour than the recipe said, almost a full cup. Overall it was okay I guess, but next time I'll look for a different recipe.
04/25/2022
Excellent just like olive gardens. I did as others stated and cut the sugar down to 1 teaspoon in the yeast. Put the remaining in the flour mix.
These were the easiest and biggest hit . Family loved them.
04/16/2020
This was my first attempt at making bread... don't laugh and don't be jealous, but they came out perfectly!! After a month in the lockdown of 2020, I decided that I had nothing to lose by trying. I learned a few knit-picky things from others, like; room temperature egg and sea salt, but the point of it all was to learn, come what may. So glad that I tried!
Changes: had to add an extra cup of flour before the dough was actually workable (and even then it was still a bit sticky); used parchment paper instead of greasing the trays; I don't buy garlic salt so just kind of mixed in the amount of salt and garlic I thought it needed, I rarely measure spices anyway; needed less butter than called for, not even a 1/4 cup. These are wonderfully soft rolls (I'm sorry, I just can't call them bread sticks, bread sticks are crunchy!). I've never been to Olive Garden so can't say if they taste the same or not. They are indeed very sweet (even for me!) which makes for an odd pairing with the garlic butter and parmesan cheese on top, but I will definitely be making them again and either leaving off the garlic/cheese (if I want a sweet roll) or halving the sugar.
I bake a lot and this is the best bread stick dough I have ever used. All of the family loved it, including my hubby who doesn't care much for bread. If this doesn't work for you... it is you and not the recipe. Soooo good.
The breadsticks turned out good; however, I had to add over a cup of flour. The recipe called for 2 1/4 cups of flour and after beating it for a considerable time, it was still very thin. Did I do something wrong to make it this way?
These were delicious but the recipe needed WAY more flour than it called for (which is why I only gave it 4 stars). I probably added well over 1c of EXTRA flour beyond what the recipe stated. I also only used 1/2 stick of butter and found that was more than enough for the tops. I cut the sugar in half as well since I don't like my bread too sweet.
I increased flour to start with about 3 cups, used a couple tbsp of olive oil instead of butter to brush them so they could be dairy free, and you could easily cut back on the sugar, though I did not on my first try.
Absolutely delicious, the kids really loved making this together and eating their creation. It is a thicker breadstick than Olive Garden but equally delicious. We helped the dough rise in a warming oven. Used much less butter on the top.?
I made this today for the first time. Like many of the other reviewers, I ended up adding an extra 1/2 cup of flour to just get the dough to hold together and then 1/4 cup more when I turned out the dough onto the counter ,it was still very sticky. I added a clove of garlic to the dough itself and then to the butter at the end instead of garlic powder . Turned out delicious. I made the dough in my bread maker on the dough setting. Put all the wet ingredients on the bottom and the dry ingredients on the top and finish it with the yeast. I definitely will make again , but with the extra flour garlic and a bit less sugar .
Omit the sugar and only put in 2 tablespoons when you are proofing the yeast . 3 cups of flour and kneed for 8 minutes. After they are cooked brush on the butter and garlic salt (to taste - I used about 1/2 tsp) then sprinkle on the Parmesan and bake for an additional minute. I made it for my son, daughter and shared it with their socially distanced friends and they were all gone in a heartbeat. I should’ve doubled the recipe when sharing with 7 people.
As other reviewers said, I had to add more flour to get the right consistency and I changed the amount of sugar to only what is added to the yeast...other than that, stuck with the recipe. These are my favorite food now....BETTER than Olive Garden. Everyone who ate them loved them.
I cheated a bit and used my dough setting on my bread maker. I had readthe reviews about needing more flour so I added 3/4 cup more. I think I’ll try 1/2 cup next time. I didn’t change anything else except using real garlic instead of garlic salt. We all really liked them and I’ll make them again!
Try again... I didn’t get my dough to rise well because I was baking the main course in the oven, had the AC on and it want warm enough outside... so, I will try again. The flavor was there, but not the consistency.
OMG! These were soooooo good and sooooo easy to make. I used a gas oven and had to bake for about 15 minutes longer @ 200 C. Very soft and very flavorful. I also had to use much more flour than called for as the dough was still gooey, I'm at sea level and it was a rainy day, so that may have had a bit to do with it. I used Johnny's Garlic Spread and Seasoning in place of the garlic salt and parm cheese.
This recipe was so perfect! But, if anyone wants to up it, I added Italian seasoning and basil to the dough. And, added it to the garlic/butter that I brushed on as well. I also used parchment paper as opposed to greasing a pan. Very fluffy and tasty.
We were disappointed in these. The dough needed a lot more flour to become a dough. They baked up dense, probably from the added flour, but it was literally liquid as written. I felt that they were also too sweet.
DELICIOUS! So soft, fluffy and buttery-garlic good! I did need to add a bit more flour than called for, but that was fine (I halved the recipe and needed an extra 1/2 cup of flour or so). Very easy to make and the family gobbled them up...a definite keeper~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
