Breadsticks

4.4
86 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 24
  • 3 4
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

These taste soooo close to Olive Garden® breadsticks! So delicious! Goes well with pizza, pasta, and soup!

Recipe by Kandilynn

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar and yeast in 1/2 cup warm water in a bowl. Let stand until yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Beat flour, oil, egg, salt, remaining sugar, and remaining warm water into yeast mixture until smooth, adding more flour if needed to form a soft dough. Turn dough onto a floured work surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Place dough in a greased bowl, turning once to cover completely with oil. Cover bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm area until dough is doubled in size, about 40 minutes.

  • Grease a baking sheet.

  • Punch dough down and turn onto a floured work surface. Divide dough into 18 pieces and shape each into a 6-inch rope. Arrange dough pieces on the prepared baking sheet about 2 inches apart; cover with a towel or plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in size, about 25 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Remove cover from dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Whisk butter and garlic salt together in a bowl; brush over each breadstick. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over each.

Cook's Note:

I personally turn the oven on warm and put the bowl on the oven to let rise.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 173mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/11/2022