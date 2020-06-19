Breadsticks

Changes: had to add an extra cup of flour before the dough was actually workable (and even then it was still a bit sticky); used parchment paper instead of greasing the trays; I don't buy garlic salt so just kind of mixed in the amount of salt and garlic I thought it needed, I rarely measure spices anyway; needed less butter than called for, not even a 1/4 cup. These are wonderfully soft rolls (I'm sorry, I just can't call them bread sticks, bread sticks are crunchy!). I've never been to Olive Garden so can't say if they taste the same or not. They are indeed very sweet (even for me!) which makes for an odd pairing with the garlic butter and parmesan cheese on top, but I will definitely be making them again and either leaving off the garlic/cheese (if I want a sweet roll) or halving the sugar.