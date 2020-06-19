Super Fluffy Bread Sticks

These breadsticks are just as good if not better than the Olive Garden's! We absolutely love these. Fun to make and eat.

Recipe by luckoftheIrish

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve sugar and yeast in 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon warm water in a bowl. Let stand until yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix 2 tablespoons butter into flour mixture until incorporated. Pour yeast mixture into flour mixture and knead dough using the dough hook attachment until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes.

  • Place dough in a container and cover with a towel or plastic wrap; let stand until doubled in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Divide dough into 2-ounce portions and roll into 7-inch long sticks. Arrange sticks on the prepared baking sheet; cover with plastic wrap and let stand until dough doubles in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Remove plastic wrap from dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until breadsticks are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Brush each breadstick using remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter; top with garlic salt.

Tips

If you don't have a stand mixer, use a large bowl to mix flour mixture with yeast mixture. Knead dough by hand on a floured work surface for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 592.3mg. Full Nutrition
