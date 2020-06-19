Super Fluffy Bread Sticks

Great recipe! I used this recipe for breadsticks based on the fact they are called “fluffy”, as my plan was to make a Bosco Stick or cheese filled breadstick. I’m glad I used this recipe, I followed the instructions mostly except allowed 1 Hour for rise, then when broke into sticks, placed a mozzarella stick in the center of each and allowed 30 minutes for rising. Oh MY word! The BEST! My family loves these!
I followed the ingredients 100 percent. I followed step one. After mixture was frothy I poured the liquid mixture in into my bread pan followed by step two putting the ingredients in to the bread maker. Set the machine to dough. Picked up at step 4 except I substituted a silicone mat for the Parchment paper. Followed steps 5,6,7. This recipe produced the best bread sticks I've ever made. They taste just like olive gardens maybe even better. Thank you luckoftheIrish
I made this even easier and bought premade yeast dough from the store. To prep, I portioned it out the same as in this recipe (2 oz portions rolled into 7" sticks) and let it rise about 2 hours. That's the trick! Then brush with butter and sprinkle with garlic salt. Weekends perfect every time! I also added a lil parmesan at the end and it was super tasty!
Delicious! I don't think that these are as 'fluffy' as the name describes, but they are yummy none the less. I halved the recipe and needed to add a bit extra water, just to bring it to a nice, soft dough. Very easy to make and the whole family enjoyed them! Thanks for sharing. :)
Amazing recipe!thank you! I made these a few times already and they're absolutely delicious. My husband asked to make them again today. The only thing I changed is that instead of garlic salt I used regular salt and then mixed it with butter and freshly squeezed garlic for the top coat. So yummy!! Thanks again!
Dough was a little sticky, I think because I used regular flour as I had no bread flour on hand, but I just added a little extra and these turned out very nicely! Might add a tiny bit more yeast next time and will definitely use the bread flour. Will make again, they are similar to the ones at Olive Garden!
Easy and delicious. Better than Olive Garden breadsticks. I added garlic powder to the melted butter after baking and spread on the breadsticks then sprinkled salt after. Made 12 breadsticks at 2oz dough each. And no egg needed. Something to be said for that during this pandemic and egg shortage.
The only changes I made was to use Parmesan/Romano instead of just Parm and garlic powder, not salt. I used olive oil to coat the dough when it was raising. I lightly coated it for the first rise then coated my baking sheet and hands liberally to make the sticks for the second rise. I find the can be shaped easier with slippery hands. I covered them with plastic wrap and let them rise in the oven which I had warmed to 170F and turned it off before I started making the dough. I keep my home at about 70 F and it needed a bit more warmth for the better rise.
If you can follow the recipe...using bread flour, they are soft warm wonderful bread sticks. Even if you use a regular flour they are not as fluffy but still one of the tastiest bread sticks out there. A very nice recipe.
It was one of the easiest things I’ve made and as a young cook the outcome was awesome. I only ended up making 4 because I didn’t let them set correctly meaning I used the wrong thing to cover them up. They are really delicious and my family was proud of me yet again for creating great bread.
nitabellray
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2019
Best ever. I made it and the bread was soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. I was pleased with the ease of making and following the recipe. I did not change anything.
I’d give this recipe 10 stars ?? if I could. Make this recipe into a loaf... you will NOT be disappointed! This is my husband’s all time favorite Italian bread. Thank you so much for this awesome recipe.
Better than Olive Garden! I only had regular flour but it turned out fluffier than Olive Garden’s breadsticks. I set a timer and let my kitchen aid mix the dough for exactly 10 minutes. I only baked them for 9 minutes because they were already golden at that time. I baked them on a nonstick baking sheet instead of parchment and I took the advice of another reviewer to add Parmesan to the breadsticks topping. Very, very great recipe! Thank you!!
I really enjoyed these and didnt think they were tough to make. Time to rise, yes, but not much else. I dont have a stand mixer so I kneaded by hand and still had a very soft light bread. Next time I will make sure I have some cheese sauce, the kids would have like to dip them!
Love this easy recipe for tasty breadsticks from scratch. Worth the work to have fresh bread with dinner. I like the flavour better when I mix the garlic salt into the butter before brushing on the baked bread sticks.
I made this for Italian Night with homemade pizza, and they were PERFECT!!! I would recommend these to anyone looking for something delicious. Although, you should make some browned butter and dip them in it!! Yum!
