French Greek Salad Dressing

I followed the ingredients and amounts to the letter, except I realized last second I was out of Dijon. So I used a 1/4 tsp. of mustard powder as Dijon has white wine vinegar in it anyways! I thought this was lovely over a garden salad, light and lemony. I did not find it acidic at all, I wonder if that's because I used regular olive oil(not extra-virgin)or the powdered mustard? Or perhaps my white wine vinegar is more mild than others. I also let this sit in the fridge for a couple hours before we ate, maybe that mellowed it out a bit. In any event I wouldn't change a thing, love it!!

