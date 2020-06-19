French Greek Salad Dressing
Greek salad dressing has a little too much bite for me, so I added some of the ingredients used in French vinaigrette. This is still fresh and tangy, and a nice dressing for summer salads.
I followed the ingredients and amounts to the letter, except I realized last second I was out of Dijon. So I used a 1/4 tsp. of mustard powder as Dijon has white wine vinegar in it anyways! I thought this was lovely over a garden salad, light and lemony. I did not find it acidic at all, I wonder if that's because I used regular olive oil(not extra-virgin)or the powdered mustard? Or perhaps my white wine vinegar is more mild than others. I also let this sit in the fridge for a couple hours before we ate, maybe that mellowed it out a bit. In any event I wouldn't change a thing, love it!!Read More
The recipe author doesn't specify red or white wine vinegar (big difference between the two), so I used red (bolder flavor) for this recipe. I was intrigued by the "French-Greek" title of this dressing, but it wasn't tangy enough for me, and the lemon flavor dominated a bit too much. I'm sure there are many folks who would love the milder flavor of this salad dressing, and I don't want to discourage others from trying this. It's just not my personal taste preference, so please don't take this as a negative.Read More
I followed the ingredients and amounts to the letter, except I realized last second I was out of Dijon. So I used a 1/4 tsp. of mustard powder as Dijon has white wine vinegar in it anyways! I thought this was lovely over a garden salad, light and lemony. I did not find it acidic at all, I wonder if that's because I used regular olive oil(not extra-virgin)or the powdered mustard? Or perhaps my white wine vinegar is more mild than others. I also let this sit in the fridge for a couple hours before we ate, maybe that mellowed it out a bit. In any event I wouldn't change a thing, love it!!
I decided to Half the recipe because i was making a small salad. Between the Wine Vinegar( i used white), lemon juice and zest, it was too acidic for my tastes. I drizzled in olive oil until it suited my tastes, probably used the full amount of oil if not more for half the recipe. I suggest Halving the Wine Vinegar, or doubling the oil and tasting as you go.
I used this dressing with a greek orzo salad. Delicious.
One word "wonderful" Don't change a thang!
Made a few modifications, doubled the recipe, half white wine vinegar, the other half, white vinegar. Garlic powder rather than fresh and splenda sweetener over sugar. It was fantastic, you could sell this stuff.
I scaled this to 2 servings as I was making a small salad. When I tasted the dressing it was way too acidic, I doubled the oil and added another pinch of sugar. My family enjoyed it on a Greek salad and it was fine after the adjustments. I would start with half the vinegar and lemon juice then add slowly if needed to your taste.
Between the two of us, we have over 100 years of experience in the kitchen, and have been told we can serve a pretty good meal. This recipe looked great, and we followed the ingredients and instructions precisely. We didn't enjoy it at all, and dumped what we had anticipated would be enough for a future salad. One of the worst salad dressing recipes we've ever made!
I used this in French Greek Salad Dressing. Very easy to put together.
I didn't have lemon zest but it still turned out great!
I will definitely make this again it is delicious!
delicious and not too heavy. Every last drop of salad seasoned with this dressing was eaten. Making more right now. A real keeper.
This dressing is AMAZING!
Followed the recipe exactly; delicious!
After reading the reviews from others, I made some alterations. I reduced olive oil down to 1/4 cup; chose red wine vinegar and reduced down to 1/2 tbsp. and did the same with lemon juice. I also reduced lemon zest down to 1/2 tsp. I substituted white sugar for powdered white sugar therefore adding another 1/4 tsp. (1/2 tsp. all together) and used Himalayan sea salt instead of kosher for crushing the garlic. I added 1/4 tsp. dried oregano and a 1/4 tsp. dried basil leaves. With all of these modifications, the dressing was fabulous.
