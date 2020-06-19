French Greek Salad Dressing

Greek salad dressing has a little too much bite for me, so I added some of the ingredients used in French vinaigrette. This is still fresh and tangy, and a nice dressing for summer salads.

By cheesemite

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir Greek seasoning and water together in a small bowl; let stand until seasoning is moistened, about 5 minutes.n

  • Crush the garlic clove with the side of a knife; sprinkle kosher salt over garlic and mash garlic and salt together into a paste with the edge of the knife.n

  • Whisk garlic mixture, olive oil, wine vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest, Dijon mustard, pepper, and sugar into Greek seasoning mixture until combined.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 12.1g; sodium 323.8mg. Full Nutrition
