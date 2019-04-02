Spicy Party Pretzels
Who needs all the distractions offered by typical party mixes? It's the toasted, seasoned pretzels you really want! This recipe is simple, and particularly tasty when straight from the oven.
I made a few changes to this recipe and it turned out awesome!! I put everything in a ziplock baggie and let sit for an hour rotating every 15mins or so. Then I baked the pretzels on a jelly roll pan for 5 mins at 350. Sooooo Goooood!Read More
I may have done something wrong, but my pretzels burned in the oven after about 40 minutes. Every time I opened the door to stir the pretzels, my eyes watered! I ended up tossing the whole project out. It might have been an oven problem so make sure your oven is correct before setting out to make these. They sounded good; if they hadn't burned, they probably would have been...Read More
I made a few changes to this recipe and it turned out awesome!! I put everything in a ziplock baggie and let sit for an hour rotating every 15mins or so. Then I baked the pretzels on a jelly roll pan for 5 mins at 350. Sooooo Goooood!
I have made these a lot and they are always good. I did have to make a couple of changes....I put all the ingredients into a large zip-top bag and let the pretzels "soak up" the oil and spices for at least 30 minutes(or more), turn the bag often; also I baked at 250 for 30 to 45 minutes. Perfect! Thanks for sharing!!
These are great. I love them. The ranch dressing gives a great flavor. Since I was making for children I left out the cayenne.
I may have done something wrong, but my pretzels burned in the oven after about 40 minutes. Every time I opened the door to stir the pretzels, my eyes watered! I ended up tossing the whole project out. It might have been an oven problem so make sure your oven is correct before setting out to make these. They sounded good; if they hadn't burned, they probably would have been...
The recipe is great. I bake them at 200° for an hour instead of 350° and they don't get too brown or burn.
I reduced the temp to 250 and my pretzels didnt burn, they may be a little spicy for kids But we love em!!!
THe flavor of this was very good. I did use broken pretzel pieces instead of mini pretzels because I like them more. I also cut down on the cayenne pepper because my boyfriend is not a fan of spicy food. I left them in the oven for about 15 mnutes and they were done. I will also reduce oven temp next time. They were excellent in taste though, and I will make again with those minor adjustments.
These are SO good. SO GOOD. I cut the oil down to a half cup and that was more than enough. I used a homemade ranch dressing mix (I suggest using Scotdog's dry ranch dressing mix) and I did not add garlic salt because the ranch dressing mix had garlic powder. This is great for a movie snack for the kids and to portion out into snack bags for my oldest boy's lunch. NOTE: You really have to keep an eye on these so they don't burn. I suggest you line your baking sheet with foil and do a little spritz with baking spray and really just keep it moving every ten-fifteen minutes so it does not burn. It's not two hours that this needs to bake. Fourty five minutes is plenty, give or take.
I have used a similar recipe for years as a fundraiser at school for cheerleading and as a Jr./Sr. Sponsor. The kids called them Mrs. W's Mexican Pretzels. Variation on the recipe: 20 oz. mini pretzels, 1 cup Canola oil, 1 pkg. Ranch Dressing Mix (3T), 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 heaping T cayenne pepper. Our school has a high Hispanic population and they like them caliente! Place pretzels in bag, combine ingredients and pour in bag, burp and close. Rotate bag until pretzels absord the canola oil - no cooking involved. The pretzels sell for 75 cents for a snack bag, 3.00 for a quart size.
These were "good" - not bad (and certainly they were easy to make) but my tongue didn't do the cha-cha either. Thanks to others, I baked mine at 250 for an hour, stirring every 15 min and since my daughter would probally snack on these, I reduced the cayenne by half. I was worried the ranch would make these too salty but they were fine. I would make these again when I need a change from plain 'ol pretzels, but I don't think I'll crave them often. Thanks for the new idea K. Tansey!
The ingredients create a very flavorful combination, however, the recommended temperature is too high for 1 hour. I "rescued" mine after 40 min. at 350 degrees and they were scorched. Lower temperature to 250 - 300 degrees for best results.
This recipe was easy and tasty. I took half of them to work and everyone asked for the recipe. Good job, keep posting! I did cut down on the cayenne pepper a little but next time I won't and see if people like it as much.
I made this recipe except I eliminated the oil. I put all the dry ingredients in a small bowl, sprayed the pretzels with non-stick cooking spray, sprinkled the dry ingredients over the pretzels, mixed well and baked at 225 degrees for 40 minutes, only having to stir them once while they were cooking. They turned out great and no heavy oil for my diet.
Boy are these good! Only changes I made to the recipe were to reduce the oil to 2/3 cup, use garlic powder instead of garlic salt and add 1 T. Worchestershire sauce. Just enough heat to get your attention! Next time I may try decreasing the oil a little more and may try adding cereal squares and nuts to the pretzels. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe is excellent! The cost to make these is next to nothing. I use 3 bags of pretzels with this mix of coating. I use a 1/4 sheet baking pans I bought at Sams. I put a bag of pretzels in a bowl, coat with 1/3 cup of oil mix and put in the baking tray. I fit three in my oven and rotate them every 20 minutes for an hour and 20 minutes total at 200 degrees. I have people from work beg for these. It is the easiest secret recipe I have ever had.
The oven temperature and baking time has now been corrected.
These are so delicious. Addictive actually. I like to use a mixture of butter and oil for more flavor and add a hefty dose of Sriracha because things are never hot enough for me. I use 20oz of waffle shaped pretzels (that shape seems to do a better job of "trapping" the seasoning).I bake them at 250 degrees for about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through and it seems to work fine. If not eating them immediately, I let them cool down before putting in a zipper bag, where the flavor seems to get better after a few days, in my opinion. One final note: I have been short on pretzels before and threw in a few Cheez-It's- worked great (I almost liked them better-you can see them in my pic).
Very good way to mix up the ordinary pretzel. Followed others advice and let them marinate/soak before baking. I used the extra thin pretzels.
A-MAZ-ING! I made these to take to a party last night & they were gone in a heartbeat. EVERYONE loved them and kept looking for the "crack in pretzel form". Yeah, they were seriously addicting. The changes I made were very minimal. First, I didn't realize my stock of veggie oil was low, so I used 1/2 a cup of that and 1/2 a cup of evoo. I mixed together all of the ingredients in a large bowl and let sit for 2.5 hours (stirring occassionally). After that time period the oils had soaked in, so I put the pretzels in the oven at 250 for 35 minutes & they came out PERFECT (I did stir them once or twice while they were in there). Honestly, you can't get much easier or cost friendly than this recipe. Next time the only thing I will do differently is to make sure I make a double batch. :)
My son, now 12, has begged for this recipe for every school or Scout party for at least two years. I have had many teachers, Scout leaders, and kids' parents declare their love for it and beg for the recipe!! We keep the recipe as is BUT at 250 degrees, stirring after fifteen minutes and then each five thereafter, usually for a total of 35 minutes. Key is to scoop liquid from the bottom each time to recoat the pretzels-once the liquid at bottom is gone, they're done! Thinner salty pretzel twists work best for us. A belated bravo for a family favorite!
OH, YUM!! Made recipe exactly as stated except for oven temp. Cooked at 250 degrees and turned every 5-6 minutes to make sure they wouldn't burn. Cooked for 45 minutes and they came out perfect. Everyone loved them and were disappointed there weren't more. This will definitely be a party food from now on. Thanks!
Thank you to the other reviewers who said to bake at 250. These are easy and great! I will make them often.
I thought this recipe sounded so good and I had all of the ingredients in the cupboard to make it, but the pretzels burned and I threw out the whole batch. I don't know what I did wrong!
I used an entire bag of Snyder's waffle shaped pretzels (which hold alot more seasoning).Besides the ranch mix I also added dried parsley flakes and dried basil (which give them some color and more flavor) also substituted garlic powder for the salt.Halved the amount of oil and used only Olive Oil. Delish !
I made this same recipe a number of times years ago, and when I spotted it here on AR, I remembered how much we liked them and decided to make it again. These are great little spicy pretzels! To speed up the process, I baked mine at 250 degrees and they were done in 45 minutes.
My husband will eat anything and he hated them.
These are wonderful and incredibly addictive. I didn't even want to make dinner and wanted to just snack on these all night. I used garlic powder instead of the garlic salt and cooked these at 250 degrees for an hour and 15 minutes and they are so wonderful. Much better than storebought flavored pretzels and cheaper too!
After reading the numerous reviews for this recipe and looking at the other pretzel recipes posted on this site, I came up with some personal changes. I left out the cayenne, looking for more of a Buttermilk Ranch flavor rather than a Spicy Ranch flavor. I marinated my sourdough chunk pretzels in about 3/4 c. oil with the spices and found that to be plenty of "sauce"-there was still some left after baking. Then baked at a lower temperature on a cookie sheet with sides (jelly-roll pan). These were fairly good (& salty), though did not have a creamy buttermilk flavor like the brand name Ranch Sourdough Nuggets. These won't go uneaten by any means, but not sure if I'll try the recipe again.
We were kind of underwhelmed by these (dh and I were). Two of the four kids really enjoyed them, the other two could take or leave them. I would make them again for the two kids who liked them because they really loved them (why I didn't do three stars instead of the four).
Very tasty snack. I made these for a party and they were a hit! I chose to soak the pretzels in a ziplock bag for about 30 min., turning every 10 - 15min. as mentioned in another review. I baked mine at 350 degrees for about 20 min. on a jelly roll pan.
These are great, all five of our kids ate them up! It was a little salty though, next time I will cut the garlic salt in half.
love them
These weren't too bad. I debated between a three and four, but decided to go with a four because there was nothing REALLY wrong with them, they just arn't my thing. I decreased the oil to 2/3 cup, and baked for about 30 mins in a 250 degree oven, stirring once. If I were to make these again I might play with the seasonings somehow, but I think I'll just go with plain pretzels straight from the bag. Thanks for sharing, though.
These pretzels were very easy to make (I'm glad I read the other reviews and baked these at 250 degrees for one hour). However, I like spicy foods but I didn't think this recipe had enough "kick", so I added another teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper and some Mortons Spicy Salt. Then they tasted great! Also, to save some calories, I cut the oil to 2/3 cup and added a little bit of water, then tossed in fat-free pretzels. I think the next time I make them, I may even cut the oil more.
3/4 cup of oil is plenty and use granulated garlic instead of the garlic salt. Bake at 250 for 1/2 an hour and I guarantee, you can't eat just 20! I found if you put it all in a bag and turn as needed, after a day or two, they will be completely dry. No baking needed! This is great when you don't want to head the oven or want to get things done in advance of needing them. I served a triple batch of these at a party and they were gone in minutes! Thanks for such a super easy, yet delicious recipe!
I use less than a teaspoon of garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Then it is perfect.
You don't have to bake these. Just put the pretzels in a gallon size zip-log bag. Mix the other ingredients together in a small bowl and pour over the pretzels and seal the bag. Just turn the bag over about every 15 or 30 minutes for a couple of hours to make sure the pretzels are well coated. Enjoy!
Bake 250 degrees for 1 hour. Turn every 15 minutes. Very good.
Won't make again
My aunt gave me this very same recipe. The first time I burned them! I followed the other members' advice, I baked it at 250 for 30 mins. Turned out excellent!
Reduced oil to 1/4 cup...doesn't need anymore than that. Didn't bake, jut added liquids to pretzels in a zip lock bag and shook until mixed. Turned and shook the bad every 15 minutes until thoroughly mixed. Perfect and addictive!
Took them to a family event...did not last long. I let them soak in the oil/spices. Great!
These are fantastic! They didn't last 24 hours!!! Letting them soak up the mixture in a ziplock bag for a couple hours before cooking helps the pretzels get more of the flavor I think. No more plain pretzels for us!! I am making more now and leaving out the garlic salt, then adding extra cayenne, a teaspoon of onion powder, a teaspoon of garlic powder, and a teaspoon of seasoned salt to up the flavor a little. Great little recipe as is, or you could easily customize it to your liking.
I made this pretty close to the recipe, just cut down on the oil to 3/4 cup. I don't know where the 350 degree oven came from, but maybe the recipe was revised as most of the reviews I saw were very old. The cooking time at 200 needs to be watched, I just took the first batch out after 45 minutes and it's perfect. I took a large bowl mixed everything in and used my hands to stir the mix every 15 minutes for 45 minutes, the oil sits at the bottom and needs to come back to the top. Put in the oven and set it for 15 minutes and that way you always know to give the pretzels a mixing plus you get to see the progress. This is a darn good recipe with some very minor adjustments to taste. This was a trail batch and I'll make another for Christmas and New Years day...FOOTBALL...use more cayenne for more bite football fans!!...it's Mo' bettah'
I used 1/2 the cayenne pepper and they were still a bit to spicy for us. Will leave it out completely next time so the grandkids can enjoy them also - they were way too hot for them.
The bag idea for soaking the pretzels for a bit is a great idea - I'm confused though by the other reviews about burning and reducing the oven temp - the recipe says oven temp 200... Maybe the recipe was modified after their reviews? Anyway 200 is the perfect temp to bake them at - great snack!
We loved them! You might want to use powdered garlic instead because they were a bit salty. And also, cut down the oil. Baked it at 250 for 45 min.
I used 3 Tbsp. Of cayenne as I wanted them to have a nice burn. My family liked them a lot...we're from Texas. Just sayin.
The first time I made these, I followed directions to the letter. Very good! Since then I've made them dozens of times, with two small changes. I use maybe 3/4 cup oil, and it's plenty. I also use garlic powder instead of garlic salt. That's it. Everyone loves them, including my 6-year old granddaughter, so don't worry about them being too spicy. Now plain pretzels seem a little boring.
My sister made these last year when we were at my mom's house for cookie baking. And two nights ago my prego self started craving these like no other. Tried making the once, and burnt them. After I finished crying, I got on here and tried again. And OMG I am in heaven. The only thing I tried differently is using olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and they came out splendid. And also as everyone said, two hours isn't necessary. But I do recommend keeping an eye on them stirring ever 5-10 minutes so they don't burn.
Made the recipe as is. It is fantastic! Great flavor!
My mom gave me this recipe. I changed it to suit me and made it strictly for adults by using dry Spicy Ranch salad dressing, 1/2 Tbs. garlic POWDER (pretzels are salty enough), 1+ Tbs. cayenne pepper (we like it spicy) and I like the waffle pretzels best. I am addicted.
I add extra cayenne, & bake at 200 stirring every half hour for at least an hour & a half. Delish!
Omg. Used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and gluten free pretzels. This was amazing. I think gluten free pretzels are crisper to start with so these were extra crunchy!!! Delicious.
I loved this recipe. The first time I made these, I followed the ingredient list as per the recipe. I did make two changes. I marinated them for 8-10 hours, and then I baked them at 200* for 30 minutes, stirring every 5-7 minutes. They were wonderful. I made them for a football game, and they were gone in no time. They are so addicting.
AWESOME! Everyone loves them.
I will add another teaspoon of cayenne pepper the next time I make it.
I made a couple batches, and decided to substitute half the oil with salted butter. The butter adds some flavor and helps to enhance the other ingredients.
Yes I would make them again. They are a big hit. Everyone loves them. I did use less oil then called for. This is a keeper.
I absolutely love this recipe and have been asked to share it every time I make them! The only change that I made was to use 1 1/2 pkgs of ranch mix. I took the suggestion of putting them in a bag and turning every 15 minutes for about and hour and a half; cooked at 250 for about 35 to 40 minutes turning them occasionally. I have no problem at all with them burning this way.
I lessened the amount of oil. This is enough for 2 bags of pretzels.
the 350 degree temp for an hour is too high- I ended up throwing these out for my party and just serving pretzels out of the bag. I will try the other suggestion of 250 for 30/45 but otherwise dissapointed.
This was a super easy recipe!! I've done it a couple times and every time it's a hit. I used the Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning from a 8 ox container so I only added 2 1/2 cups (about a 2/3 of what's required), a little more cayenne pepper (I love hot foods) and the required garlic salt. Mixed it all in a bowl and baked it at 350 for 20 mins. Let them cool and put them in a ziplock bag to go. I was super pressed for time before work so I rushed it. It still was awesome!!
Very, very tasty. I love the strong flavor that is followed by the burn of the cayenne pepper. They are addicting.
They burned after only 20 minutes in the oven. I didn't have time to read the reviews before making but now I sure wish I had!
Pretty tasty! I didn't use garlic powder because it was already in the Ranch dressing mix. I stirred them every 15 mins or so. These were a nice addition to game day nibbles.
Addictive! We love these spicy pretzels. I have made them countless times and always follow the recipe exactly, only decreasing the cayenne pepper slightly, as we don't tolerate it very well. I bake in a roasting pan at 200 degrees for 2 hours, stirring every 15-20 minutes. Perfect!
These pretzels are awsome if made right. Oven temperature should be at 200. Using a thicker stick pretzel works better than twists. Put pretzels on a cookie sheet to bake, and stir pretzels every 15-20 min to make sure thay are coated, and the oil bakes in.
