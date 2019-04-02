Spicy Party Pretzels

I made this pretty close to the recipe, just cut down on the oil to 3/4 cup. I don't know where the 350 degree oven came from, but maybe the recipe was revised as most of the reviews I saw were very old. The cooking time at 200 needs to be watched, I just took the first batch out after 45 minutes and it's perfect. I took a large bowl mixed everything in and used my hands to stir the mix every 15 minutes for 45 minutes, the oil sits at the bottom and needs to come back to the top. Put in the oven and set it for 15 minutes and that way you always know to give the pretzels a mixing plus you get to see the progress. This is a darn good recipe with some very minor adjustments to taste. This was a trail batch and I'll make another for Christmas and New Years day...FOOTBALL...use more cayenne for more bite football fans!!...it's Mo' bettah'