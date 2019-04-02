Spicy Party Pretzels

Who needs all the distractions offered by typical party mixes? It's the toasted, seasoned pretzels you really want! This recipe is simple, and particularly tasty when straight from the oven.

Recipe by K Tansey

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together vegetable oil, dry ranch dressing mix, garlic salt and cayenne pepper.

  • Place pretzels in a medium baking dish. Coat with the vegetable oil mixture.

  • Stirring occasionally, bake coated pretzels uncovered in the preheated oven 2 hours, or until toasted and crispy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 14.6g; sodium 268.7mg. Full Nutrition
