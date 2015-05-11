Grilled BBQ Shrimp with Citrus Corn Salad

Marinated shrimp grilled in foil packets with barbeque sauce are served with a colorful and refreshing citrus corn salad.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Citrus Corn Salad:

Directions

  • Set grill to medium heat.

  • Clean and remove shell from shrimp (leaving tail on).

  • In plastic container or bag add shrimp, cilantro, lime juice, ground black pepper and sea salt, place in refrigerator and allow to marinate for minimum of 30 minutes (overnight will give the best flavor).

  • Place marinated shrimp on sheet of Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil, pour BBQ sauce over shrimp, fold aluminum foil up and fold over twice; fold each end. Leave enough room for air to circulate in packet.

  • Place packet on grill and allow to cook 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Citrus Corn Salad: In a large skillet over medium heat add corn and granulated sugar, allow to cook 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Add ice and water to large bowl to make ice bath and pour corn into ice bath, drain in colander, pour corn back into the bowl and add the cilantro, celery, red pepper, red onion, grape tomatoes, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, sea salt and ground black pepper and mix together to incorporate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 912.5mg. Full Nutrition
