Grilled Fruit and Vegetable Kabobs

1 of 23

Rating: 5 stars These were fantastic! The marinade complemented the veggies and pineapple perfectly. So Delish on the grill and equally as good indoors on a grill pan. It will definitely get your family and friends who need some encouragement to eat their veggies the exact push needed! I could eat these every day. Thank you for this Delish recipe! Everyone raved ?? Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe as written and will use it again and add all sorts of different veggies and maybe shrimp or sausage. So easy and easy to clean up. Perfect for hot summer nights. The pineapple got a bit caramelized and was very flavorful too. We Loved it! Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars These were ok. The lemon dressing and pineapple made the bell peppers and vegetables alil too sweet for my taste. I would've preferred something spicy or sour. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I used canned chunk pineapple and that was a little hard to keep on the skewers. I had some trouble finding the right size tomatoes at the supermarket. I don't have a grill, so I cooked the kabobs in the oven and it took at least 25 minutes at 350 degrees F. The marinade was good but I would probably make a greater quantity of the sauce next time. Overall the recipe worked and I got many compliments. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved these and they are not veggie lovers! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Enhances without overpowering. It was delicious! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars these were awesome! definitely will make again! using Reynolds foil kept them from falling through the grill. we have never made kabobs before but now we will make them more often

Rating: 5 stars Loved these! So easy to put together and the pineapple really adds a nice fresh flavor to the plain old kabobs we usually do. Cooking them on top of the Reynold's Wrap on the grill meant we didn't have to worry about losing any bits of veggie that might fall off too! We'll make these again For Sure!