Grilled Fruit and Vegetable Kabobs

These fresh grilled fruit and veggie kabobs are a great healthy dinner your family will love. Plus, using aluminum foil prevents these kabobs from sticking to the grill, and makes cleanup a breeze.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 kabobs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For the kabobs:
For the marinade:

Directions

  • Heat grill to low, 325 degrees 350 degrees .

  • Assemble kabobs, alternating different vegetables and pineapple on wooden skewers.

  • Combine all ingredients for marinade in medium bowl and mix well.

  • Brush marinade onto fruit and veggie kabobs.

  • Line grill with Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil.

  • Place kabobs on grill on aluminum foil and grill for 10 to 15 minutes, or until veggies are desired doneness.

  • Transfer kabobs to plate to cool before serving.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Who knew making kabobs on the grill was so easy and mess free? When you line your grill with foil, these fresh fruit and veggie kabobs won't stick to the grill grates. You also won't lose any pieces of fruit or veggies that may fall off the kabobs because the foil will be there to "catch" them!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 7g; sodium 152.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Sand
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2016
These were fantastic! The marinade complemented the veggies and pineapple perfectly. So Delish on the grill and equally as good indoors on a grill pan. It will definitely get your family and friends who need some encouragement to eat their veggies the exact push needed! I could eat these every day. Thank you for this Delish recipe! Everyone raved ?? Read More
Helpful
(3)
Janet Henderson
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2016
I loved this recipe as written and will use it again and add all sorts of different veggies and maybe shrimp or sausage. So easy and easy to clean up. Perfect for hot summer nights. The pineapple got a bit caramelized and was very flavorful too. We Loved it! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Coia Walker (CoiaCoy)
Rating: 3 stars
09/30/2016
These were ok. The lemon dressing and pineapple made the bell peppers and vegetables alil too sweet for my taste. I would've preferred something spicy or sour. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tom of Washington, D.C.
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2016
I used canned chunk pineapple and that was a little hard to keep on the skewers. I had some trouble finding the right size tomatoes at the supermarket. I don't have a grill, so I cooked the kabobs in the oven and it took at least 25 minutes at 350 degrees F. The marinade was good but I would probably make a greater quantity of the sauce next time. Overall the recipe worked and I got many compliments. Read More
Helpful
(1)
hgosnell17
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2017
My family loved these and they are not veggie lovers! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2015
Enhances without overpowering. It was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
stephanie whitmire
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2016
these were awesome! definitely will make again! using Reynolds foil kept them from falling through the grill. we have never made kabobs before but now we will make them more often Read More
Staci
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2016
Loved these! So easy to put together and the pineapple really adds a nice fresh flavor to the plain old kabobs we usually do. Cooking them on top of the Reynold's Wrap on the grill meant we didn't have to worry about losing any bits of veggie that might fall off too! We'll make these again For Sure! Read More
NancyK
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2016
These were easy to make quick to put together and fun to eat! The pineapple made a delightful taste contrast with the veggies. We used them as a side dish but they would be great party fare. We will certainly make them again. Read More
More Reviews
