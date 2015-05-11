Delightfully Light Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole can get lighter with reduced fat, reduced sodium soup, a cracker onion topper, and some slivered almonds for crunch. Serving casseroles is a cinch when your dish is lined with Reynolds Wrap® Pan Lining Paper.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 2-quart casserole with Reynolds Wrap® Pan Lining Paper. In a small saucepan cook onion in hot butter over medium heat until tender. Remove from heat. Stir in crushed crackers set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine soup, almonds, roasted peppers, salt, and black pepper. Stir in green beans. Transfer mixture to prepared casserole. Sprinkle with cracker mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.

Tips

Serving casseroles is a cinch when your dish is lined with Reynolds Wrap Pan Lining Paper. Reynolds Wrap Pan Lining Paper combines the best of aluminum foil and parchment paper. The parchment paper side is nonstick so the food scoops out easily. The aluminum foil side makes it easy to mold to any shape or size casserole or baking pan or dish. Simply line your casserole with the parchment side towards the food, and cook as you normally would. Now, when you're finished baking, just toss the mess away.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 464.4mg. Full Nutrition
