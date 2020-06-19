Ultimate Gluten-Free Cornbread
After several tries I finally made a great cornbread that you would never guess to be gluten-free.
This is by far the BEST G/F cornbread I have ever had. Been trying different recipes for years. My change, I used buttermilk instead of regular milk and left out the vinegar. I also left out the sugar as we don't care for sweet cornbread. Will make it again for sure. A real keeper.Read More
I found this to be quite dry. I fixed it by adding about a cup of shredded cheddar and a large can of creamed corn. I also put cheese on the top before throwing it into the oven. It was much better that way!Read More
DELICIOUS!! I am a fan of Jiffy Cornbread Mix. So most GF cornbread recipes just didn't do it for me. But THIS!! Super excited about turning one of the pans into GF Cornbread Dressing! I added a little more sugar because..Jiffy, a splash more milk, a little oil and a smidge more baking powder. I've already had two pieces and I'm plotting on a third to go with some leftover cabbage in the fridge ?? Oh and I used corn flour cause Millet Flour.. I have no clue what that is. But corn flour was here and made sense to me.. cornbread..corn flour! ????
I used millet instead of millet flour. It has a crunchy taste because of that, but the flavor is great! I used half the amount of honey to replace the flour, too! Great recipe; this was liked by the whole family!
I mAde it using regular gluten free flour and it came out fine.
I used quinoa flour instead of millet flour. Came great!
This is the best gf cornbread I have had. It is a lot more like Southern cornbread in that it doesn't taste like it has other flours in it. The texture and flavor are great. I did reduce the sugar by half, and would reduce it even more if I were serving this with something like chili.
Made it twice. The first time I added whole kernel corn and while it was extremely tasty is was too crumbly. Second time I made it just like the recipe and it was really good tasting. I would have like to see it rise a little more. It was a little flat...however it still got rave reviews from the guests! Next time I may add some jalapeños.
I substituted Brown/White rice flour (what I had) for millet flour & used 1-1/2 c. buttermilk (in place of milk; no vinegar). Also used 1/2 the sugar (natural). Turned out nice. The 2nd time, I added some onion powder for flavor.(My husband said, "Don't change your recipe, it was perfect" the 1st time.)
This is excellent- I made it for a stuffing, so I left out the sugar. We ate the extra slathered with butter. Thanks for a great recipe!
WOW, I can't believe how light and fluffy this turned out! Gluten-free often is very dense, but this one - oh my!! I'll definitely be making it again!
Thank you so much for the recipe. My daughter has to eat gluten free, so I made it for Thanksgiving. Everyone raved about how good it was. The only thing I did different was I added a can of drained corn to the recipe. Will definitely make it again.
Substituted molasses for sugar. Used cornbread to make cornbread sausage dressing for thanksgiving.
Used almond flour instead of corn and millet - great!! Super impressed :)
It was quite dry
I love it! I used quinoa flour (that I made myself) instead of millet flour. I used only one teaspoon of sugar and added a small handful of chopped chives for flavor to the batter. Baked it for a total of 35 minutes at 325 Fahrenheit. My hunny loves it too.
Amazing. Soft and fluffy. Whole family couldn’t believe was GF. Added a bit of water, so had to cook longer
I subbed Sorghum flour for the teff because that is what I had on hand, it turned out perfectly. Put a little pat of butter on it warm and served. Everyone enjoyed it. This will be my go to recipe.
This "Ultimate Gluten-Free Cornbread" is the best cornbread I have tried to date. I subbed 1/4 cup of sugar with 1 tablespoon of honey (personal preference). Next time I would increase the salt (or use salted butter) and add an extra egg (for moistness; however hubby liked the dryness of this bread). Also, it was impossible to get it out of my well-greased metal pan: I would use a glass pan (less cohesion) next time. Thank you LADYSLEW for sharing your recipe.
Excellent! Followed a few reviewers suggestions. Added a little more sugar, a bit more baking powder, and a few tablespoons of oil. It was absolutely delicious.
