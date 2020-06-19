Ultimate Gluten-Free Cornbread

After several tries I finally made a great cornbread that you would never guess to be gluten-free.

Recipe by LADYSLEW

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
16 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
36 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl; stir in milk, butter, and vinegar. Stir cornmeal, millet flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into egg mixture until combined; spread batter into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 16 to 20 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 63.7mg; sodium 405.2mg. Full Nutrition
