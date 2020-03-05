Strawberry Cake Mix Brownies

I only had a 15.25 oz strawberry supreme cake mix and no butterscotch chips so I omitted that and I was skeptical at first too but they turned out perfect and looked just like the picture. I measured everything out precisely it irritates me when people don’t measure. Next time I will add the white baking chips. Also I did not time them I baked till they looked right about 15 minutes.
I was skeptical about these, but there were pretty good! The butterscotch chips went well with the strawberry, which was a surprise. I would like to try these with regular chocolate chips sometime and compare them. Heads up, these are super sweet, so just know that going in, but they are fun and different too! Thanks for sharing. :)
I cooked it for less time and used a 15.25oz box of cake mix. For thicker brownies use smaller pan. They don’t “fluff up” like regular brownies. Mine were SUPER dense, but my family loved them. I’m baking them again as we speak, I just need to modify the recipe more to my liking.
I made it exact to recipe was not a big fan probably won't make afain
I made these minus the chips. They were incredibly dry. I baked them 22 minutes. I will not make them again
These were just Ok. I won't make again.
We used this recipe with a box of chocolate cake mix. We made the following changes: 1) We just left the butterscotch out. 2)Our box of cake mix came with a fudge topping as well that we just used as the box described. And we have no photo because it is all gone! My son asked for this in place of his next birthday cake.
These were very yummy. Everyone loved them. They were gone in 2 days.