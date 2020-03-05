Strawberry Cake Mix Brownies

Rating: 3.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

An easy bar cookie that starts from a cake mix.

By Crazy About Cooking

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 squares
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix cake mix, butterscotch chips, eggs, brown sugar, butter, and water together in a bowl; pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges begin to pull away from sides of pan, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 320.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Tressa Jantzen
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2019
I only had a 15.25 oz strawberry supreme cake mix and no butterscotch chips so I omitted that and I was skeptical at first too but they turned out perfect and looked just like the picture. I measured everything out precisely it irritates me when people don’t measure. Next time I will add the white baking chips. Also I did not time them I baked till they looked right about 15 minutes. Read More
Kaylyn White
Rating: 3 stars
04/12/2020
I cooked it for less time and used a 15.25oz box of cake mix. For thicker brownies use smaller pan. They don’t “fluff up” like regular brownies. Mine were SUPER dense, but my family loved them. I’m baking them again as we speak, I just need to modify the recipe more to my liking. Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2017
I was skeptical about these, but there were pretty good! The butterscotch chips went well with the strawberry, which was a surprise. I would like to try these with regular chocolate chips sometime and compare them. Heads up, these are super sweet, so just know that going in, but they are fun and different too! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Brandy Lawrence
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2018
I made it exact to recipe was not a big fan probably won't make afain Read More
Margaret
Rating: 2 stars
10/29/2019
I made these minus the chips. They were incredibly dry. I baked them 22 minutes. I will not make them again Read More
Jackiekay
Rating: 3 stars
05/26/2015
These were just Ok. I won't make again. Read More
Mindi Guidry Petitfils
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2020
We used this recipe with a box of chocolate cake mix. We made the following changes: 1) We just left the butterscotch out. 2)Our box of cake mix came with a fudge topping as well that we just used as the box described. And we have no photo because it is all gone! My son asked for this in place of his next birthday cake. Read More
Jennifer Poehleman
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2017
These were very yummy. Everyone loved them. They were gone in 2 days. Read More
