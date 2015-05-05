Orange and Milk-Braised Pork Carnitas

91 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

It must have been the subliminal beer and liquor advertising that got me, because I wasn't even thinking about Cinco de Mayo when I decided to make this milk-braised pork carnitas recipe. The milk braising beforehand seems to give the meat a little extra succulence. The subtle sweetness from the orange is also very nice.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
18 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season pork with pepper and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in large pot over high heat. Working in batches, cook pork in the hot oil until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Return all cooked pork and accumulated juice to pot.

  • Season pork with bay leaves, cumin, dried oregano, and cayenne pepper. Stir in fresh orange juice, orange zest, and milk. Bring mixture to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until meat is fork tender but not falling apart, about 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Remove pork from liquid. Skim some fat from the pot to grease a baking dish. Transfer the pieces of pork to the baking dish. Drizzle about 2 more tablespoons of the floating fat over the meat. Season with more salt, if needed.

  • Bake in preheated oven until pork is browned, about 15 minutes. Stir pork.

  • Turn on oven's broiler. Cook pork under broiler until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes.

Chef's Note:

You can strain and reduce the cooking liquid if you want, and do "wet" tacos by adding some of the juice to chopped meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 84.2mg; sodium 804.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022