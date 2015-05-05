Orange and Milk-Braised Pork Carnitas

So I remember what I did I'm writing it all. I had a 2 1/4 lb roasting pork, it was called, looked like pork shoulder without a bone and maybe filleted a bit. Took the noticeable fat off that was easy to remove. Used my 6 qt cast iron dutch oven, browned the pork after cutting into 1-2" pieces added spices used about half the oregano added 2 cloves chopped garlic, had to use mandarin oranges so used the zest from 2 1/2 (using my microplane) and juice from those also, only used 1 3/4 c. milk because I think I had a little less meat than the recipe. Cooked as directed until fork tender which from the browning stage until fork tender took 1 1/2 hours. I strained the left over liquid/solids and tried to drain a little of the fat off the top to drizzle over the pork for the oven, then added the strained liquid back to the dutch oven and added a couple spoons of blended canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to make a sauce (which is very spicy) which was great to add sparingly over your pork when assembling your pork taco/tortilla. I only did the baking in the 450 oven for 15 min., I skipped the broiling because I was afraid it would dry out too much.