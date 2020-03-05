Lemon Pepper Rubbed Back Ribs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 2670.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 147.1g 294 %
carbohydrates: 19.6g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 15.6g
fat: 218g 335 %
saturated fat: 79.9g 400 %
cholesterol: 736.1mg 245 %
vitamin a iu: 469.3IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 72.8mg 560 %
vitamin b6: 3.7mg 229 %
vitamin c: 11mg 18 %
folate: 41mcg 10 %
calcium: 325.3mg 33 %
iron: 40.3mg 224 %
magnesium: 194.9mg 70 %
potassium: 2252.6mg 63 %
sodium: 3327.4mg 133 %
thiamin: 5.3mg 533 %
calories from fat: 1961.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
