Lemon Pepper Rubbed Back Ribs

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Slowly grilled pork back ribs rubbed with a lemon-pepper will star at your next summer barbecue.

By Smithfield(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dry Rub:

Directions

  • About one hour before smoking, make the dry rub. Combine sugar, salt, white pepper, onion powder, cayenne pepper, lemon peel and apple pie spice in small bowl; mix well. Coat both sides of ribs with a little vegetable oil and sprinkle with lemon pepper rub. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour.

  • Heat charcoal or gas grill for indirect cooking at 230 to 250 degrees F. Add drained wood chips, if using.

  • Place the ribs, meaty side down, over a drip pan and cook for 2 hours. If desired, spray both sides of ribs with apple juice. Add about 12 coals to a charcoal grill every 45 minutes or so to maintain the heat.

  • Remove ribs from grill. Double-wrap each rack in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Return wrapped ribs to the grill and cook for 1 1/2 to 2 hours more over indirect heat, until very tender. Add more coals as needed to maintain temperature for a charcoal grill.

Tips

Recipe by BBQ Pit Master, Moe Cason.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
2670 calories; protein 147.1g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 218g; cholesterol 736.1mg; sodium 3327.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)



Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2015
The best lemon pepper ribs I've tasted! These ribs are perfect for those that are looking for a rib recipe that doesn't have sauce slathered all over them. I used soaked apple wood chips for the smoking. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Reviews:
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2015
The best lemon pepper ribs I've tasted! These ribs are perfect for those that are looking for a rib recipe that doesn't have sauce slathered all over them. I used soaked apple wood chips for the smoking. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Brew-n-que
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2017
Aaaammmmmazzzziiinnngggggg!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
llegros
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2017
I used technique of simmering ribs with water little bit of wine and pickling spice for a couple hours. I then drained and dried the ribs basted with apple juice and oil. Then topped with dry rub of brown sugar apple pie spice and club house lemon pepper. I still sit for a couple hours then barbecued for 30 minutes basting often with apple juice mixture. Read More
