Asian Back Ribs

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Hoisin sauce and chopped ginger and scallions bring an Asian-inspired flair to these tender, slow-roasted baby back ribs.

By Smithfield(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together all ingredients except ribs and scallions. Place rib pieces in resealable plastic bag; pour about 3/4 marinade over ribs. Seal bag and refrigerate for 2 hours or up to overnight. The longer you can marinate, the longer the flavors have time to work into the ribs.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oven to 325 degrees F. Remove rib pieces from marinade and place on a large enough piece of aluminum foil to loosely encase ribs. Spoon some of the marinade over the ribs; fold foil over ribs and seal.

  • Place rib package in roasting pan and place in the 325 degree F. oven. Cook until ribs are tender, about 2 hours.

  • Turn oven up to 450 degrees F. Remove ribs from foil and place back on roasting pan, meat side up. Return ribs to oven and roast until nicely browned and glazed.

  • Coat ribs with reserved marinade and sprinkle with scallions. Serve with jasmine rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1263 calories; protein 59.6g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 84.9g; cholesterol 279.2mg; sodium 2308.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022