Sticky Molasses Spareribs

Make these delicious sticky honey-molasses spareribs as spicy as you like with more cayenne pepper in the dry rub.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
1 hr
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Dry Rub:
Sauce:

Directions

  • About one hour before smoking, make the dry rub. Combine all ingredients in small bowl; mix well. Pat ribs dry with paper towels; generously coat both sides of ribs with rub. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, make the sauce. Combine all ingredients in medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes until slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Cool to room temperature; cover and refrigerate.

  • Heat charcoal or gas grill for indirect cooking at 250 to 300 degrees F. Add drained wood chips, if using.

  • Place the ribs, meaty side up, over a drip pan and cook for 2 hours. Add about 12 coals to a charcoal grill every 45 minutes or so to maintain the heat.

  • Continue cooking ribs for 1 to 2 hours more over indirect heat, until very tender, spraying with apple juice every 20 to 30 minutes. Add more coals as needed to maintain temperature for a charcoal grill.

  • Place ribs over direct heat on grill and brush with sauce. Cook for about 5 minutes until the sauce is set. Turn ribs and repeat with more sauce.

  • Serve ribs with remaining sauce.

Tips

Serving Suggestions: If you like things with a kick, add a little cayenne to the rub mixture for these finger-lickin' ribs. On the side, go with potato salad, sliced watermelon and plenty of napkins.

Recipe by BBQ Pit Master, Moe Cason.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
2932 calories; protein 141.8g; carbohydrates 90.8g; fat 220.2g; cholesterol 727mg; sodium 1933.8mg. Full Nutrition
