Sticky Molasses Spareribs
Make these delicious sticky honey-molasses spareribs as spicy as you like with more cayenne pepper in the dry rub.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Tips
Serving Suggestions: If you like things with a kick, add a little cayenne to the rub mixture for these finger-lickin' ribs. On the side, go with potato salad, sliced watermelon and plenty of napkins.
Recipe by BBQ Pit Master, Moe Cason.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
2932 calories; protein 141.8g; carbohydrates 90.8g; fat 220.2g; cholesterol 727mg; sodium 1933.8mg. Full Nutrition