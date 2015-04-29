Traditional Rub for St. Louis Ribs

I normally do NOT make changes to a recipe without first making it as is. That being said, I was cooking for my parents, and my father needs to watch his salt intake. I saw 1 Tablespoon, and immediately knew I had to scale it back. I think I used 1 1/4 tsp MAX. I prefer my tastes to come from other herbs/spices anyways. I also didn't cook this on a conventional grill. I cooked the ribs using a Holland Grill, which uses an indirect method of cooking- resulting in ribs that were OH SO MOIST, and not dried out (think "rib jerky"). I must've overlooked where it said to let the ribs rest an hour before cooking...we were hungry! So I slathered the ribs up with the seasoning, and onto the grill they went. Within less than 2 hours, they were cooked to perfection! My dad was thankful, and I received many compliments about how fresh, moist and tasty the ribs were. I also heard the comment "you wouldn't find ribs THIS GOOD in any restaurant!" Smithfield/Farmland you guys were the star of the show!!!