Traditional Rub for St. Louis Ribs

A brown sugar, paprika, dry mustard, and coriander make a savory dry rub for these slowly grilled, tender St. Louis-style spareribs.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dry Rub:

Directions

  • About one hour before smoking, make the dry rub. Combine sugar, paprika, mustard, salt, garlic, onion powder and coriander in small bowl; mix well. Coat both sides of ribs with a little vegetable oil and sprinkle with seasoning rub. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour.

  • Heat charcoal or gas grill for indirect cooking at 230 to 250 degrees F. Add drained wood chips, if using.

  • Place the ribs, meaty side down, over a drip pan and cook for 2 hours. If desired, spray both sides of ribs with apple juice. Add about 12 coals to a charcoal grill every 45 minutes or so to maintain the heat.

  • Remove ribs from grill. Double-wrap each rack in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Return wrapped ribs to the grill and cook for 1 1/2 to 3 hours more over indirect heat, until very tender. Add more coals as needed to maintain temperature for a charcoal grill.

Tips

Recipe by BBQ Pit Master, Moe Cason.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1098 calories; protein 56.6g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 85.2g; cholesterol 275.6mg; sodium 1583mg. Full Nutrition
