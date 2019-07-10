Smoked Bluefish Pate II

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This favorite version of smoked bluefish pate tastes just like the kind served in the Legal Seafood restaurants. It's delicious!

By Karen C.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Puree the bluefish, cream cheese, butter and cognac in a food processor. Mix in the onion, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Blend well using the pulse setting. Transfer the mixture to a medium serving bowl, and chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 15.2mg; sodium 217.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Eugene Frank
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2007
This is an excellent appetizer! After experimenting with it twice I've concluded that I prefer the following modifications: Use 6 oz. cream cheese and leave out the butter. Use an additional tablespoon of cognac and a generous 2 tablespoons of onion. Bump the Worcestershire up to 3/4 tablespoon. Use 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Add 3/4 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce. Don't skimp on the salt and pepper. Yum! Read More
