Pinto Beans for Dinner
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 448.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 25g 50 %
carbohydrates: 72.6g 23 %
dietary fiber: 18.4g 73 %
sugars: 2.9g
fat: 6.7g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 6 %
cholesterol: 2.1mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 144.4IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 6.2mg 47 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 37 %
vitamin c: 15mg 25 %
folate: 606.6mcg 152 %
calcium: 161.5mg 16 %
iron: 5.9mg 33 %
magnesium: 209.4mg 75 %
potassium: 1654.4mg 46 %
sodium: 1907.8mg 76 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 65 %
calories from fat: 60.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.