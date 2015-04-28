Pinto Beans for Dinner

Tender, hearty beans prepared in a pressure cooker plus some toppings are all you need for a complete (and delicious) meal.

By benandbirdy

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
55 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Accompaniments:

Directions

  • Put beans in a pressure cooker; add water, oil, salt, and marjoram (if using). Bring to a boil, covered with a lid from another pot, not the pressure cooker lid (you don't want to build up pressure yet). Remove from heat and let beans soak at least 1 hour, or up to 3 hours.

  • Put on pressure-cooker lid, seal, and bring up to full pressure over high heat. Reduce heat to low, maintaining full pressure, and cook for 12 minutes. Allow pressure to reduce naturally (do not use quick-release method), which takes about 15 minutes.

  • Transfer beans with a slotted spoon to individual serving bowls, and serve with a drizzle of olive oil (if desired) and desired accompaniments.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 72.6g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 1907.8mg. Full Nutrition
