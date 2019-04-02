Butterflied Roast Chicken with Lemon and Rosemary

Want to cook whole chicken quicker and more evenly? Remove the backbone with a knife or kitchen scissors to flatten the chicken. The breast meat doesn't dry out, the dark meat is tender and juicy, and there's lots of crispy golden skin to enjoy. Here, it's simply roasted with lemon and rosemary, but butterflied chicken is especially good on the grill.
I love this dish and I think it's my husbands favorite, he thinks I spoil him something awful, when actually this is one of my easiest dinner offerings. I fix it exactly as you do until "skin-side up on a rack" because I don't use a rack, instead I slice one large onion, 2 smashed garlic cloves, slice lengthwise 2 carrots, and two celery stalks.and a couple of rosemary sprigs under the chicken as well as two on the top. I lay these in a pan to create a bed for the chicken, then proceed as above. When it's time to remove the chicken I discard the aromatics and then drain the pan juices for a wonderful sauce either with broth or wine. Sometimes at the beginning I will strew around the edges of the chicken 1 dozen new red potatoes, don't throw these out with the aromatics just tuck them close to the chicken while it's "resting" and awaiting it's sauce. Experiment with the herbs too in your aromatics, like a TBS of oregano sprinkled over them, the flavor will come up to the chicken while cooking.
The thigh/drumstick were great, but the breasts took way longer. I had hoped the butterflying would do the trick to equalize cooking times, but I did have a 5+lb bird, so I don't know about a true fryer.
I love this recipe but only gave it 4 stars because the aluminum foil makes it impossible to get all of the good drippings. Use an iron skillet with a round rack and then you can transfer the chicken to a plate and make the sauce in the skillet on the stove.
Very tender chicken, evenly cooked throughout. One change: I don't cut out the backbone -- too messy -- I just make one cut through the back and flattened out the chicken with the backbone cooking still attached on one side.
Put a few extra touches added celery, carrots, onions and garlic underneath chicken and rubbed a butter rosemary lemon mix under skin. The family absolutely loved it, my daughter said it was the best rotisserie style chicken she ever ate!
BEST CHICKEN RECIPE EVER!!! I'm sort of new to the roasting chicken thing, and instead of a whole chicken I used chicken quarters, but I did everything the recipe called for and THEY WERE JUST AWESOME!!
I think butterflying/spatchcocking is the best way to cook a chicken. Cooked for 50 minutes and let stand for 10 minutes during which time the temperature rose a bit more to get to 165 degrees. I salted it on top of and under the skin with kosher salt and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours to draw out the moisture for the crispiest skin. It's important to use a young 3-4 lb fryer versus an older/heavier roasting hen which will turn out stringy and tough due to the short cooking time.
After reading the reviews I decided to make this in a cast iron skillet. Great flavour in the drumsticks and thighs but the flavour didn't come through in the breast meat and no one cared for the flavour of the drippings, perhaps it was my lemons but it was very bitter. Thanks for sharing.
We found the chicken to be bland and there was very little to work with to make the sauce. Also the lemon and rosemary didn't come through at all. The baking method is different though. I might try that again but with the meat seasoned differently.
