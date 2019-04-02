Butterflied Roast Chicken with Lemon and Rosemary

I love this dish and I think it's my husbands favorite, he thinks I spoil him something awful, when actually this is one of my easiest dinner offerings. I fix it exactly as you do until "skin-side up on a rack" because I don't use a rack, instead I slice one large onion, 2 smashed garlic cloves, slice lengthwise 2 carrots, and two celery stalks.and a couple of rosemary sprigs under the chicken as well as two on the top. I lay these in a pan to create a bed for the chicken, then proceed as above. When it's time to remove the chicken I discard the aromatics and then drain the pan juices for a wonderful sauce either with broth or wine. Sometimes at the beginning I will strew around the edges of the chicken 1 dozen new red potatoes, don't throw these out with the aromatics just tuck them close to the chicken while it's "resting" and awaiting it's sauce. Experiment with the herbs too in your aromatics, like a TBS of oregano sprinkled over them, the flavor will come up to the chicken while cooking.

