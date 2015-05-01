Gluten-Free Shake and Bake Almond Chicken

1 of 66

Rating: 5 stars Got a winner here folks! This recipe is perfect for everyone, not just those following specific diets. It is that wonderful. The paprika sets this apart. I used smoked paprika. The description is right on. The coating does create a shell and all the juices do stay in, leaving you a moist and tender chicken with a crust, even though there's no skin on the chicken. There is nothing in the flavour or texture that says this is made with nuts. It tastes like my grandmother's baked chicken made with wheat flour and spices. I messed up the method though.The amount left me a lot of flour so I used another thigh. In the end I used 5 bone-in thighs and after 25 minutes at 175°C, I cranked it up to 190°C and cooked another 37 minutes and they were perfect. Thank you Irismac for sharing your recipe. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Such a tasty recipe and the whole family loved it! Including my picky 5 year old. I made the mixture exactly as written then used 4 chicken breasts each cut in half. It made just enough to cover them all. Helpful (11)

Rating: 1 stars We did not enjoy this recipe. I followed the recipie precisely. The texture was soggy and most unappetizing. I will not make this recipe again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good! Even my picky eater boyfriend loved it. Nice and crispy not soggy at all like other reviewers said. However I had to cook it twice as long. 30 minutes is nowhere near enough time. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I used smoked paprika for a bit more flavor and doubled the recipe. I believe 8 thighs released too much liquid and made the dish a bit soggy. Next time I'll try this on a rack over a foil-lined pan at 375. Nice flavor low carb needs more time to reach 165. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Love it. Such great flavor and so easy to make. Love that you dont have to have a ton of ingredients. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! All my guys (hubby, 14 yo, and 11 yo) and I love this chicken. Such a simple, fast, and healthy recipe. This is one of my go-to recipes for throwing a meal together on busy days. A couple of notes: 1) I usually go a little lighter [ ~ 3/4 of what is called for] on the salt and pepper. 2) I always double the almond mixture for 4-5 thighs otherwise I run out before they are all coated. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I use boneless skinless thighs and triple the recipe. Because we are dieting, I trim off as much fat as possible. It turns out perfect and is enjoyed as written. I've not had the problems with it being too soggy, etc. A family favorite! Helpful (4)