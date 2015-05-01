Gluten-Free Shake and Bake Almond Chicken

Rating: 4.45 stars
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

This is my go-to recipe when I'm in a hurry. It's so easy, and yet so good. Because of the coating, the chicken is always extra juicy. Kids can't tell they're nuts (looks like breading) and love it. It's healthy (and grain-free for those with allergies). Everyone asks me for the recipe...that's my cue to add it to Allrecipes!

By IrisMac

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine almond meal, paprika, sea salt, and black pepper together in a resealable bag. Put each chicken thigh into bag, 1 at a time; close bag and shake until evenly coated. Place chicken in a glass baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

This can also be made with chicken breasts.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 505.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (66)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2015
Got a winner here folks! This recipe is perfect for everyone, not just those following specific diets. It is that wonderful. The paprika sets this apart. I used smoked paprika. The description is right on. The coating does create a shell and all the juices do stay in, leaving you a moist and tender chicken with a crust, even though there's no skin on the chicken. There is nothing in the flavour or texture that says this is made with nuts. It tastes like my grandmother's baked chicken made with wheat flour and spices. I messed up the method though.The amount left me a lot of flour so I used another thigh. In the end I used 5 bone-in thighs and after 25 minutes at 175°C, I cranked it up to 190°C and cooked another 37 minutes and they were perfect. Thank you Irismac for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Marney Ayers Freeland
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2015
Such a tasty recipe and the whole family loved it! Including my picky 5 year old. I made the mixture exactly as written then used 4 chicken breasts each cut in half. It made just enough to cover them all. Read More
Helpful
(11)
S. P.
Rating: 1 stars
10/18/2015
We did not enjoy this recipe. I followed the recipie precisely. The texture was soggy and most unappetizing. I will not make this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Anna-Maria Wilson Tate
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2015
This was very good! Even my picky eater boyfriend loved it. Nice and crispy not soggy at all like other reviewers said. However I had to cook it twice as long. 30 minutes is nowhere near enough time. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Bibi
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2015
I used smoked paprika for a bit more flavor and doubled the recipe. I believe 8 thighs released too much liquid and made the dish a bit soggy. Next time I'll try this on a rack over a foil-lined pan at 375. Nice flavor low carb needs more time to reach 165. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2016
Love it. Such great flavor and so easy to make. Love that you dont have to have a ton of ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(4)
HoneyFalls
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2016
Delicious! All my guys (hubby, 14 yo, and 11 yo) and I love this chicken. Such a simple, fast, and healthy recipe. This is one of my go-to recipes for throwing a meal together on busy days. A couple of notes: 1) I usually go a little lighter [ ~ 3/4 of what is called for] on the salt and pepper. 2) I always double the almond mixture for 4-5 thighs otherwise I run out before they are all coated. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Dawn Flower
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2015
I use boneless skinless thighs and triple the recipe. Because we are dieting, I trim off as much fat as possible. It turns out perfect and is enjoyed as written. I've not had the problems with it being too soggy, etc. A family favorite! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Susan Applegate
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2017
Too much paprika made it a little too spicy for my kids but husband loved it and i loved it! I rolled my chicken breast in egg whites prior to dipping in the almond meal thought it would stick better that way. Will make again....just a little less spicy next time;) Read More
Helpful
(2)
